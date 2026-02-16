Ahold Delhaize USA Breaks Ground on New $860 Million Distribution Center in Burlington, N.C.

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retailer Ahold Delhaize USA, along with its companies ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, today held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new, state-of-the-art distribution center in Burlington, N.C.

The more than $860 million investment represents a major milestone in Ahold Delhaize USA’s Growing Together strategy to modernize its supply chain and drive long-term growth for its U.S. brands. The new facility will add over one million square feet of fresh and frozen distribution capacity to support the Food Lion brand and other grocery brands, while creating more than 500 new jobs over time.

“This groundbreaking marks another exciting step forward in strengthening our supply chain network and ensuring we can serve our customers with the freshest products every day,” said JJ Fleeman, Chief Executive Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “We’re proud to invest in North Carolina – one of our home states for nearly 70 years – and to continue building on our commitment to serving local customers and communities by providing access to nutritious and affordable options.”

The Burlington facility will incorporate modern automation and sustainability features to enhance operational efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Construction is underway, with the site anticipated to begin operations in 2029. The Tippmann Group, specializing in construction of temperature-controlled food plant and cold storage warehouse facilities, will lead construction of the site. Additionally, WITRON will provide automated technology and integrated logistics solutions for the facility.

“At ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation, we are focused on delivering best-in-class service to the grocery brands we support,” said Sanja Krajnovic, Chief Supply Chain Officer and EVP, ADUSA Distribution and ADUSA Transportation. “The Burlington distribution center will be our largest facility in the network, enabling us to expand our capacity, implement new technology, and deploy automation capabilities as we modernize our supply chain. We look forward to welcoming new associates to our team who are passionate about serving the millions of customers who rely on our brands every week.”

Local and state officials joined Ahold Delhaize USA leaders at the groundbreaking event to celebrate the company’s continued investment in the region.

“Today’s groundbreaking underscores North Carolina’s continued leadership in attracting transformative investments that create hundreds of good-paying jobs, strengthen supply chains, and support long-term economic growth,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Projects like this reinforce our state’s reputation for our excellent workforce and as a premier destination for innovation, logistics, and opportunity.”

“Today is not just about breaking ground. It is about setting a direction. Guilford County is committed to building an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and prepared for what comes next,” said Melvin “Skip” Alston, Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman. “This investment reflects our belief that when we plan boldly and partner intentionally, we create opportunity not just for today’s workforce, but for future generations who will call this community home.”

“This project represents what public-private partnerships can accomplish,” said Mayor Beth Kennett, City of Burlington, N.C. “We are thrilled that Ahold Delhaize USA continues to invest in North Carolina and the people of Burlington. The new facility will bring great opportunities and help fuel economic growth for years to come.”

The Burlington site will be the fourth Ahold Delhaize USA distribution center in North Carolina, joining existing facilities in Salisbury, Butner and Dunn. Together, these sites help support one of the largest grocery supply chain networks on the East Coast, operating more than 8,000 transportation assets and logging more than 125 million miles annually.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of international food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional, people centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

