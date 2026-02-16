$9 Million in Grants Awarded to 23 North Carolina Non-Profits by SECU Foundation

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation Board of Directors has approved more than $9 million in funding for 23 non-profit organizations throughout North Carolina in its most recent grantmaking session. These commitments will support local and community development initiatives in areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services and reflect the Foundation’s ongoing dedication to identifying and addressing statewide needs, bringing its total giving since 2004 to more than $340 million.

“These 23 non-profits work tirelessly to uplift the people of our state every day,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Mona Moon. “The Foundation is honored to support their efforts and help strengthen the vital programs and projects that expand much-needed opportunities for our neighbors. We are grateful to the SECU members whose generosity makes it possible for the Foundation to put dollars back into our communities through their monthly contributions.”

Approved grants will range from $40,000 to $3 million, representing all eight economic regions across North Carolina and serving all 100 counties. Funding will help these non-profits advance their missions, develop capital projects such as clinics, education centers, and transitional and long-term housing facilities, and expand programs that strengthen organizational capacity and community impact.

Organizations approved for funding include:

Fourteen non-profits were added to the Mission Development Grant (MDG) program and were approved to receive a $40,000 grant to help build capacity through organizational assessments, goal setting, and creating pathways for expansion or sustainability. The organizations approved for an MDG include:

SECU Foundation accepts grant applications year-round and conducts formal reviews twice a year, in January and July. Grants are directed toward high-impact projects and initiatives from non-profits that demonstrate the Credit Union philosophy of People Helping People®. For more information about SECU Foundation and the many ways it supports North Carolina communities, visit ncsecufoundation.org.

About SECU and SECU Foundation

As a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 88 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $57 billion in assets. It serves more than 2.9 million members through 275 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and the SECU Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $340 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director, secufoundation@ncsecu.org