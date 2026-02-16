Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Business Report 2026: An $18.5 Billion Market by 2030 from $5.7 Billion in 2024, Driven by Rising Demand for EV and OV SSL Certificates

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification was valued at US$5.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The market for SSL certification is expanding due to the rising awareness about data privacy and security, the increasing incidence of cyberattacks, and the regulatory requirements for data protection. Organizations across various sectors, including e-commerce, banking, healthcare, and government, are adopting SSL certification to ensure secure online transactions, protect customer data, and comply with data privacy laws.

What Drives the Growth in the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification Market?



The growth in the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certification market is driven by several factors, including the rising awareness about data security and privacy, the increasing incidence of cyberattacks, and the growing adoption of e-commerce and online services. The need for regulatory compliance with data protection laws, such as GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, is driving organizations to adopt SSL certificates that ensure secure web communications and data privacy.

The expansion of cloud-based applications and remote work environments is creating new opportunities for SSL certification to provide secure access and protect against cyber threats. The development of AI-powered security solutions for SSL vulnerability management and the rise of automated SSL services are further supporting market growth, ensuring robust web security and easy management for organizations.



How Are Technological Advancements Enhancing SSL Certification?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing SSL certification, making it more secure and easier to manage for businesses of all sizes. Innovations in encryption algorithms, such as Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), are providing stronger encryption with lower computational overhead, improving website performance without compromising security.

The development of automated SSL management tools and Certificate Management Systems (CMS) is simplifying the process of certificate issuance, renewal, and revocation, reducing the administrative burden for IT teams. The introduction of free and automated SSL services by certificate authorities (CAs) is expanding access to SSL certificates for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), driving wider adoption. These technological advancements are strengthening the market for SSL certification, ensuring robust web security and compliance with evolving cyber threats.



What Market Trends Are Driving the Adoption of SSL Certification?



Several market trends are driving the adoption of SSL certification, reflecting the growing importance of secure web communications and data protection. The increasing focus on HTTPS and secure browsing is expanding the market for SSL certificates, as websites that do not use HTTPS are flagged as 'Not Secure' by major web browsers, affecting their reputation and SEO rankings.

The rise of e-commerce and online banking is spurring demand for Extended Validation (EV) and Organization Validated (OV) SSL certificates that provide enhanced security and trust. The growing emphasis on securing Internet of Things (IoT) devices and mobile applications is further expanding the use of SSL certificates to ensure end-to-end data encryption. Additionally, the trend of integrating SSL certificates with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) frameworks is driving the adoption of SSL for securing remote access and cloud applications.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the OV SSL Certificate segment, which is expected to reach US$10.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.2%. The DV SSL Certificate segment is also set to grow at 20.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.3% CAGR to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Type (OV SSL Certificate, DV SSL Certificate, EV SSL Certificate); End-Use (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Agencies, Other End-Uses).

Type (OV SSL Certificate, DV SSL Certificate, EV SSL Certificate); End-Use (SMEs, Large Enterprises, Government Agencies, Other End-Uses). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification: Overview & Outlook

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Certification - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation Drive Accelerates Growth

Uptrend in eCommerce Domain Favors Market Expansion

Regulatory Requirements Augment Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing Technology Bodes Well

IoT Widens the Opportunities for SSL Certification

SSL Certificates for Enhanced Website Security

Rising Awareness About Data Privacy and Security Drives Adoption of SSL Certification

Increasing Incidence of Cyberattacks and Phishing Attempts Spurs Demand for SSL Certificates

Advancements in Encryption Algorithms Enhance Security and Trust in SSL Certification

Growing Focus on HTTPS and Secure Web Browsing Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Extended Validation (EV) and Organization Validated (OV) SSL Certificates Enhances Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Automated SSL Management and Renewal Support Market Expansion

Increasing Adoption of Multi-Domain and Wildcard SSL Certificates for Business Websites Sustains Market Demand

Growth in E-Commerce and Online Banking Spurs Demand for SSL Certification

Emergence of Free and Automated SSL Services Generates Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Development of AI-Powered Security Solutions for SSL Vulnerability Management Supports Market Growth

Rising Focus on Securing IoT and Mobile Applications Expands Use of SSL Certificates

Increasing Awareness About Browser Warnings and SEO Benefits Drives Adoption of SSL Certification

Growing Need for End-to-End Data Encryption and Secure Communication Supports Market Dynamics

