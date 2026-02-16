Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) Strategic Business Report 2026: A $768.1 Million Market by 2030, Driven by Integration with Renewable Energy Sources and Increasing Focus on Grid Stability & Reliability

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) was valued at US$540.2 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$768.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Several key factors are driving the growth of the FES market. Technological advancements in materials science have significantly enhanced the performance, efficiency, and durability of flywheel systems, allowing them to operate at higher speeds with less energy loss. The high energy efficiency and rapid response capabilities of FES make them ideal for applications requiring swift power adjustments to maintain grid stability. Additionally, the long operational lifespan of flywheels translates into lower long-term operational and maintenance costs, making them economically attractive.

Environmental benefits also play a significant role, as flywheels do not rely on chemicals or hazardous materials, unlike many traditional batteries, and are entirely recyclable at the end of their lifecycle. The integration of renewable energy sources is further facilitated by FES systems, which provide effective energy storage solutions to manage the variability of wind and solar outputs.

Government policies and incentives promoting clean and efficient energy storage technologies, along with a growing demand for grid stabilization, continue to drive the deployment of FES systems across various sectors. As the technology continues to advance, flywheels are expected to play an increasingly vital role in the future of energy management and storage solutions, expanding their applicability and contributing to more sustainable energy systems.

Key Trends and Drivers Summarized



Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) systems, an innovative and evolved technology for energy storage, have become increasingly significant in managing and stabilizing the electric grid and enhancing renewable energy integration. FES systems store energy through the rotation of a massive wheel, a concept that has been utilized since ancient times and has evolved significantly with modern advancements in materials and engineering.

These systems, equipped with rotors made from advanced materials like carbon fibers or Kevlar housed within a vacuum-sealed chamber, minimize air resistance and achieve high rotational speeds, sometimes exceeding 10,000 revolutions per minute. The kinetic energy stored in the flywheel's mass can be rapidly converted back to electrical energy when needed, offering up to 80% energy storage efficiency and a quick response capability suitable for applications that demand immediate energy availability.



Flywheel systems are particularly advantageous for grid applications where they stabilize voltage and frequency and manage short-term fluctuations. They are also essential in regenerative braking systems, such as in subways, where they store energy generated during braking and subsequently release it to assist acceleration. This enhances the overall energy efficiency of such transport systems.

In the automotive sector, particularly in racing, FES systems are employed to harness energy during braking to provide additional power for acceleration. The intermittent nature of renewable energy sources like solar and wind presents challenges in energy consistency, which FES systems help address by smoothing out the power supply. They store excess energy produced during peak times and release it during production dips, facilitating a more consistent energy supply.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Atlanta Biologicals, Inc., BioCision, LLC, BioGenix, LLC, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Biomatrica, Inc. and more.

Coverage of players such as Atlanta Biologicals, Inc., BioCision, LLC, BioGenix, LLC, BioLife Solutions, Inc., Biomatrica, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Distributed Energy Generation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$245.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Data Centers Application segment is also set to grow at 7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Distributed Energy Generation Application segment, which is expected to reach US$245.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Data Centers Application segment is also set to grow at 7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $149.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $119.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Application (Distributed Energy Generation, Data centers, UPS, Transport, Other Applications).

Application (Distributed Energy Generation, Data centers, UPS, Transport, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $540.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $768.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Integration with Renewable Energy Sources Spurs Demand for Flywheel Energy Storage

Technological Advancements in Flywheel Design Propel Market Growth

Increasing Focus on Grid Stability and Reliability Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Investments in Smart Grid Infrastructure Strengthens Business Case for Flywheel Energy Storage

Government Incentives and Policies Generate Demand for Sustainable Energy Storage Solutions

Adoption of Flywheel Energy Storage in Data Centers Drives Market Adoption

Emergence of Microgrids Throws the Spotlight on Distributed Energy Storage Solutions

Surge in Peak Load Management Needs Accelerates Deployment of Flywheel Energy Storage Systems

Decentralization of Energy Systems Expands Addressable Market for Flywheel Storage

Utility-Scale Energy Storage Projects Generate New Market Opportunities

Increasing Need for Frequency Regulation Drives Adoption of Flywheel Systems

Sustainability Concerns Generate Demand for Eco-Friendly Energy Storage Solutions

Enhanced Grid Resiliency and Backup Power Capabilities Propel Market Growth

Rising Popularity of Virtual Power Plants Expands Addressable Market for Flywheel Storage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 38 companies featured in this Flywheel Energy Storage (FES) market report

Acumentrics, Inc.

Amber Kinetics, Inc.

Beacon Power LLC

Calnetix Technologies LLC

Langley Holdings PLC

Piller Group GmbH

Power Tree Pvt. Ltd

Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqf1mc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment