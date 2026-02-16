Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market by Platform, Component, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030 with Cisco Systems, Oracle, Baxter, Avaya, Spok Leading

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Communication & Collaboration Market by Platform, Component, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clinical communication and collaboration market is projected to reach USD 5.31 billion by 2030 from USD 2.88 billion in 2025, at a high CAGR of 13.02%

The market is progressing steadily, driven by the growing need for real-time clinical communication, efficient care coordination, and the reduction of workflow inefficiencies across healthcare settings. Increasing adoption of digital, mobile, and cloud-based communication platforms, along with the shift toward integrated alerting, secure messaging, and role-based communication, is accelerating growth.







Real-world implementations show significant efficiency gains: for example, Stryker's Vocera platform helped Community Health Network achieve a 9.7% improvement in staff responsiveness and a 6% improvement in nurse communication scores, while Imprivata Cortext deployments have reduced patient admission wait times by up to 15 minutes per patient by eliminating delays associated with pagers.

Similarly, hospitals using Ascom's communication solutions have reported up to a 41% reduction in patient falls and faster response to patient needs. These outcomes demonstrate how modern communication systems enhance clinician productivity, reduce safety risks, and replace outdated, fragmented communication methods, supporting wider adoption across global healthcare organizations.



The software segment, under the clinical communication and collaboration market, is the largest segment during the forecast period.



Based on component, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical communication and collaboration market, driven by the increasing demand for integrated, secure, and workflow-oriented communication platforms in healthcare settings. CC&C software enables real-time messaging, clinical alerting, role-based communication, care team coordination, and seamless integration with EHRs, nurse call systems, and clinical monitoring devices.



These platforms streamline communication across multi-disciplinary teams, reduce delays in care delivery, and help minimize errors associated with fragmented communication tools. Cloud-based and mobile-first software solutions also support scalability, remote access, and faster deployment, making them increasingly preferred by hospitals and health systems. As healthcare organizations modernize their digital infrastructure and replace legacy systems such as pagers and siloed communication tools, the software segment continues to dominate the CC&C market, serving as the core enabler of efficient and coordinated clinical workflows.



Based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period.



In 2024, based on the deployment model, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the clinical communication and collaboration market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is driven by healthcare providers' need for scalable, secure, and accessible communication platforms that support real-time collaboration among care teams.

Cloud-based CC&C solutions enable instant messaging, alerting, task management, and integration with EHRs and clinical monitoring systems across multiple hospital locations. These platforms reduce IT infrastructure costs, simplify maintenance, and ensure compliance with data security and privacy regulations. Additionally, the shift toward virtual care, remote patient monitoring, and multi-site hospital networks is accelerating the adoption of cloud-based CC&C solutions, enabling providers to enhance care coordination, improve workflow efficiency, and deliver faster and safer patient care.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth in the Clinical Communication & Collaboration market, driven by rapid hospital digitalization, rising clinical workloads, and the shift toward mobile-first communication. Hospitals across China, Japan, India, and Australia are increasingly adopting secure messaging, integrated alerting systems, and telehealth-enabled collaboration tools as they modernize their infrastructure. Government-backed digital health programs, expansion of smart hospitals, and the replacement of legacy systems such as pagers are further accelerating demand, positioning the Asia Pacific as a rapidly expanding hub for real-time clinical communication solutions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 445 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Secure, Hipaa-Compliant Messaging & Real-Time Clinician Coordination

Increasing Complexity of Care Requiring Multi-Disciplinary Collaboration

Rising Pressure to Improve Patient Outcomes while Reducing Operational Costs

Need to Streamline Clinical Workflows and Reduce Medical Errors

Restraints

High Upfront Integration and Implementation Costs

Data Security, Privacy, and Regulatory Compliance Risk

Change Management Challenges and User Adoption Resistance

Opportunities

Leveraging Secure Messaging to Reduce Length of Stay, Readmissions, and Improve Coordination

Growing Deployment of AI, 5G, and IoT in Healthcare Communication

Addressing Alarm Fatigue and Device-Alert Overload Through Smarter Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solutions

Challenges

Rising Dependence on Reliable Internet Connectivity and Infrastructure

Balancing Alert Volume with Meaningful, Actionable Notifications

Companies Featured

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

Spok Inc.

Baxter (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

Avaya LLC

Ascom

Vocera Communications (Stryker Corporation)

Microsoft

Symplr

Nec Corporation

Everbridge

Hidden Brains Infotech

Imprivata, Inc.

Pulsara

Mobile Heartbeat (Hca, Inc.)

Onpage

Harris Onpoint

Tigerconnect

Jct Healthcare Pty Ltd. (Oakridge International Limited)

Jive Software, LLC

Perfectserve, Inc.

Qgenda, LLC

Andorhealth

Qliqsoft, Inc.

Globestar Systems, Inc.

