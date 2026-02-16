Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired REGENXBIO Inc. (“REGENXBIO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RGNX) securities between February 9, 2022 and January 27, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its RGX-111 trial study. The Complaint further alleges that the truth began to emerge on January 28, 2026, when REGENXBIO issued a press release announcing that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111. The Complaint alleges that Defendants announced that an intraventricular CNS tumor was found in a participant treated in its RGX-111 Phase I/II study.

The Complaint continues to allege that investors and analysts reacted immediately to REGENXBIO’s revelation. The price of the Company’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $13.41 per share on January 27, 2026; the Company’s stock price fell to $11.01 per share on January 28, 2026, a decline of 17.8% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of REGENXBIO should contact the Firm prior to the April 14, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .