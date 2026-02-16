JPOrleans to Build 132 Townhomes at Fox Run at Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, New Jersey

MULLICA HILL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPOrleans, a family-owned homebuilder with more than a century of experience in the Delaware Valley, has acquired 30 acres in Harrison Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, for the development of Fox Run at Mullica Hill, a new residential community featuring 132 carriage homes.

Located off State Route 77, adjacent to Harbaugh Village and Ella Harris Park and across from shopping at Mullica Hill Plaza, Fox Run at Mullica Hill will offer a thoughtfully planned community of 132 carriage homes with amenities such as two tot lots, a dog park, and walking trails designed to enhance community living.

Construction of Fox Run at Mullica Hill will occur in phases over the next two to three years. Site improvements for the first phase are currently underway, with paving expected in late March 2026. The initial phase will include a limited collection of two-story carriage homes, all of which will feature an attached two-car garage.

The community will feature four new carriage home designs ranging in size from 2,100 square feet to 3,300 square feet, starting with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Among the notable highlights are flexible living spaces, first-floor or second-floor primary suites, and personalization choices designed around the needs and lifestyles of today’s home buyers.

Jeffrey P. Orleans, the third-generation owner, commented, “Our team is uniquely qualified to take raw land through the entire approval and development process while delivering high-quality homes and communities. We pride ourselves on meeting buyers’ preferences and continually refining floor plans and designs to reflect today’s market demands.”

About JPOrleans

JPOrleans has a history spanning more than 100 years of building homes throughout the Delaware Valley and is known for its hands-on, family-driven approach to development. The company obtained all approvals for Fox Run at Mullica Hill and continues to expand its growing portfolio of residential communities. Previously built communities by Orleans in Mullica Hill include Leigh Court and Wheatley Meadows.

JPOrleans currently controls and is obtaining approvals for properties in Harrison and South Harrison Townships, Evesham Township, Cherry Hill Township, and Mount Laurel Township in New Jersey; Lower Salford Township and Upper Merion Township in Pennsylvania; and in Charlotte, North Carolina.