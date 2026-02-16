EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (February 16, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 13, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4913/02/2026FR0000121667132,980259.2400XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4913/02/2026FR000012166781,838259.1861DXE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4913/02/2026FR000012166712,784259.3158TQE
ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA549300M3VH1A3ER1TB4913/02/2026FR000012166716,410259.2525AQE
 TOTAL244,012259.2267 

* Rounded to four decimal places

