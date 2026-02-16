EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Paris, France (February 16, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 13, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial
instrument
|Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|13/02/2026
|FR0000121667
|132,980
|259.2400
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|13/02/2026
|FR0000121667
|81,838
|259.1861
|DXE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|13/02/2026
|FR0000121667
|12,784
|259.3158
|TQE
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|13/02/2026
|FR0000121667
|16,410
|259.2525
|AQE
|TOTAL
|244,012
|259.2267
* Rounded to four decimal places
Attachment