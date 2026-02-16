EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (February 16, 2026 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2025, EssilorLuxottica declares that on February 13, 2026, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares (€) * Market (MIC Code) ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 132,980 259.2400 XPAR ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 81,838 259.1861 DXE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 12,784 259.3158 TQE ESSILORLUXOTTICA SA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 13/02/2026 FR0000121667 16,410 259.2525 AQE TOTAL 244,012 259.2267

* Rounded to four decimal places

