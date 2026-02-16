RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 9 to 13 February 2026

Paris, 16 February 2026, 06:00pm
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 9 to 13 February 2026
Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 9 and 13 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.
Aggregate presentation per day and per market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|185
|34.7235
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,810
|34.7580
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|5
|34.8000
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|09/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.7390
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|3,881
|34.8281
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|10/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,119
|34.8375
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,163
|34.9118
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,576
|34.9305
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,189
|34.9422
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|11/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,072
|34.9204
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|12/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,224
|35.0259
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|12/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,698
|35.0019
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|12/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,074
|35.0040
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|12/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,004
|35.0087
|XPAR
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|13/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,439
|34.7017
|AQEU
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|13/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|1,577
|34.6943
|CEUX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|13/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|984
|34.7173
|TQEX
|RUBIS
|969500MGFIKUGLTC9742
|13/02/2026
|FR0013269123
|10,000
|34.7010
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.
|TOTAL
|70,000
|34.8424
Detailed presentation per transaction:
Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 9 to 13 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.
Attachment
- RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 9 to 13 February 2026