RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 9 to 13 February 2026

 Paris, 16 February 2026, 06:00pm
  

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)
Period: From 9 to 13 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 9 and 13 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/02/2026FR001326912318534.7235AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/02/2026FR00132691233,81034.7580CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/02/2026FR0013269123534.8000TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974209/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.7390XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/02/2026FR00132691233,88134.8281CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974210/02/2026FR001326912310,11934.8375XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/02/2026FR00132691231,16334.9118AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/02/2026FR00132691231,57634.9305CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/02/2026FR00132691231,18934.9422TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974211/02/2026FR001326912310,07234.9204XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974212/02/2026FR00132691231,22435.0259AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974212/02/2026FR00132691231,69835.0019CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974212/02/2026FR00132691231,07435.0040TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974212/02/2026FR001326912310,00435.0087XPAR
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974213/02/2026FR00132691231,43934.7017AQEU
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974213/02/2026FR00132691231,57734.6943CEUX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974213/02/2026FR001326912398434.7173TQEX
RUBIS969500MGFIKUGLTC974213/02/2026FR001326912310,00034.7010XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal.TOTAL70,00034.8424 

   

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 9 to 13 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

 Contact
 RUBIS – Legal Department
 Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

