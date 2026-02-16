RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback programme (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) – 9 to 13 February 2026

Paris, 16 February 2026, 06:00pm



Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From 9 to 13 February 2026

Upon the authorisation granted by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on 12 June 2025 to implement a share buyback programme, the Company carried out, between 9 and 13 February 2026, the repurchases of its own shares in view to transfer them to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company and/or companies related to it in the context of a company savings plan.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/02/2026 FR0013269123 185 34.7235 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,810 34.7580 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/02/2026 FR0013269123 5 34.8000 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 09/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.7390 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/02/2026 FR0013269123 3,881 34.8281 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 10/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,119 34.8375 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,163 34.9118 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,576 34.9305 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,189 34.9422 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 11/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,072 34.9204 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 12/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,224 35.0259 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 12/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,698 35.0019 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 12/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,074 35.0040 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 12/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,004 35.0087 XPAR RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 13/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,439 34.7017 AQEU RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 13/02/2026 FR0013269123 1,577 34.6943 CEUX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 13/02/2026 FR0013269123 984 34.7173 TQEX RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 13/02/2026 FR0013269123 10,000 34.7010 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal. TOTAL 70,000 34.8424

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from 9 to 13 February 2026 is available on the Company's website (www.rubis.fr) in the section “Investors - Regulated information – Share buyback programme”.

Contact RUBIS – Legal Department Tel. : + 33 (0)1 44 17 95 95

