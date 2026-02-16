Renvolt, Voltalia's new subsidiary dedicated to Services, signs a new construction contract in Ireland

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international renewable energy player, and Renvolt, its subsidiary dedicated to construction and maintenance services, announce the signing of a turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for ESB Wexford Hub project, a 124.2-megawatt solar power plant

This contract, signed by Renvolt, strengthens the collaboration with ESB, Ireland’s semi-state energy services company and a long-standing partner of Voltalia. This relationship has already resulted in four projects completed or under construction. In July 20251, ESB awarded Voltalia two turnkey EPC contracts for the construction of the Carriglong (43.7 megawatts) and Clashwilliam (49.2 megawatts) solar plants.

Located in County Wexford, Ireland, this solar plant will have a capacity of 124.2 megawatts. Renvolt will bring its expertise in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) to this major project, which will be followed by an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract. Leveraging its international experience and recognized know-how, Renvolt will mobilize both local and global teams to ensure performance, reliability and on-time delivery. This project demonstrates Renvolt’s ability to support its clients with competitive and sustainable solutions, while consolidating its position as a strategic partner in Europe’s energy transition.

With this new contract, the capacity currently under construction for third parties by Renvolt now exceeds 1 gigagawatt, confirming its role as a key partner in the country’s energy transition.

“We are proud to further strengthen our collaboration with ESB through this project led by our subsidiary Renvolt. The Wexford Hub contract illustrates our ability to leverage the expertise of our teams and deliver competitive, reliable solutions to support Ireland’s energy transition. This achievement confirms the relevance of our strategy in this dynamic market, where we have already built or commissioned several major projects. We will continue to invest and innovate to help our clients achieve their low-carbon ambitions, while consolidating Renvolt’s position in Europe,” says Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

“This new contract marks a decisive milestone for Renvolt and confirms ESB’s lasting confidence. With Wexford Hub, we are deploying all our expertise to deliver a high-performance, reliable and competitive solar plant. Taking on the role of CEO of Renvolt is a great source of pride; I am fully committed, alongside our teams, to continuing our growth and strengthening our contribution to the energy transition,” added Eduardo Porras, Chief Executive Officer of Renvolt.

Renvolt: Voltalia’s Services business unit at the Heart of Sustainable Performance

Since 2005, the renewable energy market has evolved significantly, moving from its initial development phase to a global demand for operational efficiency and reliability. To address this transformation, Voltalia created Renvolt, an entity dedicated to EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) and O&M (Operations & Maintenance) services.

Renvolt draws on solid expertise and international experience to support its clients across all regions and time zones, relying on a team that combines local and global talent to ensure continuous assistance. Beyond delivering projects, Renvolt builds long-term partnerships, placing transparency, quality, reliability, and integrity at the center of its commitments.

Today, Renvolt boasts 5.6 gigawatts of projects built or under construction and manages the operation and maintenance of 1.9 gigawatts of assets. Present in 14 countries, the subsidiary brings together more than 400 dedicated employees to deliver high-performance, reliable services to its clients.

With renewed values and a clear mission, Renvolt is structured to provide targeted, efficient services to support its clients’ success in the global energy transition.

Find all the information on Renvolt’s website: www.renvolt.energy

Next in the agenda: 2025 full year results, on March 12, 2026 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.

With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.

Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included in the Gaïa-Index, the responsible mid-cap index.

Loan Duong, Directrice Communications & Relations investisseurs

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Seitosei Actifn

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 Press release dated July 24, 2025

Attachment