Stetson University Named 2026 “Education Leader of the Year”

DELAND, Florida, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stetson University has received the 2026 “Education Leader of the Year” award from the Central Florida Pledge, recognizing the university’s long-standing commitment to fostering an inclusive, respectful and student-centered learning community.

The Central Florida Pledge has brought together 6,000 individuals and organizations in the region over the past two years. Each signer commits to treat others with dignity and respect, especially when they disagree about politics, religion and other issues.

President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD, served as the first university president in the region to sign the Central Florida Pledge. Under his leadership, Stetson has strengthened programs and initiatives that promote belonging, student success and community engagement.

His early signature on the pledge signaled an institutional promise to uphold those values not only in policy but through action—inside classrooms, residence halls, student organizations, athletics and in Stetson’s partnerships throughout Central Florida.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Roellke, who accepted the award on Stetson’s behalf at the Central Florida Pledge’s annual luncheon in Orlando on Feb. 12.

“Stetson’s mission is rooted in human dignity, intellectual exploration, and a steadfast belief in the potential of every learner. This recognition affirms the daily work of our faculty, staff and students who bring these values to life,” he said.

The “Education Leader of the Year” award is given to an institution that actively demonstrates the principles outlined in the pledge — dignity, respect, equity and compassion for all students.

Marc McMurrin, President & CEO of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, cited Stetson’s deep engagement with the region, its support of thousands of students each year and its institutional commitment to treating students with fairness and humanity, regardless of background, race, religion or creed.

In addition to signing the pledge, President Roellke added Stetson’s endorsement to “The Pledge Business Network,” signaling that the university community stands with Central Florida business and community leaders in modeling the principles of the pledge in its organizational culture. More than 100 students in Stetson’s fraternities and sororities joined the president on that day and signed the pledge.

Watch the video: Stetson’s Greek Life Signs the Pledge



About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson University is ranked among the Best Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report and has been recognized as one of the Best Colleges in America by The Wall Street Journal and The Princeton Review.

Attachment