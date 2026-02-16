The coffee industry already knows the World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops





Onyx Coffee Lab (USA) tops the list as the best coffee shop in the world.

The United States leads with 9 coffee shops, followed by Australia (7), Peru (5), and Spain, Honduras and Taiwan (4 each).

See the full list at https://theworlds100bestcoffeeshops.com/

MADRID, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second edition of THE WORLD’S 100 BEST COFFEE SHOPS was presented today during CoffeeFest Madrid 2026. This definitive list of the world’s best specialty coffee shops is the first global ranking dedicated to recognising excellence in coffee and has become one of the most anticipated highlights of the festival.

The publication of the list confirms the emergence of new global capitals of quality coffee, as well as the consolidation of an increasingly diverse, professional and innovative international coffee community. The United States leads the ranking with 9 selected coffee shops, followed by Australia (7), Peru (5), and Spain, Honduras and Taiwan with 4 each.

“In the end, we are embracing global trends. Coffee shop culture continues to grow, and this ranking aims to give greater visibility to more coffee shops worldwide. Throughout the year, we will also unveil the continental lists that reflect this expansion,” says Cesar Ramirez, CEO of The World 100 Best Coffee Shops.

ONYX COFFEE LAB (USA), THE WORLD’S BEST COFFEE SHOP

Onyx Coffee Lab, based in Arkansas (USA), has been recognised as the world’s best coffee shop in this edition thanks to its commitment to specialty coffee, technical innovation and strong connection with the coffee community. Guided by the motto “Never Settle for Good Enough,” this philosophy shapes the entire process, from sourcing coffees at origin to rigorous roast control, the use of solar energy and a strong commitment to continuous training for baristas and partners.

The podium is completed by Tim Wendelboe (Oslo, Norway), a global reference in specialty coffee led by the award-winning barista and roaster of the same name, and Alquimia Coffee (Santa Ana, El Salvador), a micro-roastery working directly at origin and promoting Salvadoran coffee through a contemporary proposal deeply rooted in its territory.

“The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops is the global benchmark celebrating the cafés shaping the future of coffee, and DaVinci Gourmet is proud to stand alongside it as the global title sponsor,” said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “We extend our congratulations to all 100 ranked coffee shops recognised for their creative craftsmanship, innovative spirit, and meaningful influence on the global coffee landscape.”

A GLOBAL EVALUATION PROCESS

The ranking is produced through a mixed system combining the evaluation of more than 800 professional judges from all continents with public voting, which exceeded 350,000 votes in this edition. In total, more than 15,000 coffee shops worldwide were analysed.

Members of the international jury include leading figures such as Kat Melheim (North America), Pack Katisomsakul (Southeast Asia), Michalis Dimitrakopoulos (Europe), Darveris Rivas (South America), Tanty Hartono (Asia), Jolie Marlene (Africa), Jack Simpson (Oceania), Dara Santana (Europe), Mariam Erin (Asia–Middle East) and Sunghee Tark (Asia).

The evaluation criteria applied were:

Coffee quality

Barista experience and technique

Customer service

Innovation capacity

Space design and atmosphere

Sustainability practices

Food and pastry quality

Service consistency

RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN COFFEE

THE WORLD’S 100 BEST COFFEE SHOPS aims to highlight spaces that not only serve exceptional coffee, but also create unique experiences around this beverage. The list is not only a guide for coffee lovers, but also a benchmark for the industry and its professionals.

The 2026 edition of The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops is supported by DaVinci Gourmet as Global and Title Sponsor; Slayer, Markibar, Cropster and CoffeeFest Madrid as Main Sponsors; and Fidatec and the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (Craft Specialty Coffees) as Sponsors. Their commitment strengthens the international projection of this initiative and reinforces recognition of coffee as a cultural and gastronomic driver.

