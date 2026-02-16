Camfil Brings Clean Air Solutions to Atlanta’s Transportation Hubs

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration, is bringing its industry-leading expertise to Atlanta’s transportation sector by supporting airports, MARTA stations, and freight terminals with proven air quality solutions. Through an ongoing series of educational materials, Camfil aims to raise awareness about air quality issues in the transportation sector, assisting transportation facilities in creating safer, healthier spaces for millions of travelers and workers every year.

Atlanta faces unique air quality challenges, from engine emissions and high passenger volumes to rapidly changing environmental conditions. Indoor air quality in transportation facilities causes discomfort for travelers, in addition to playing a critical role in infection control and public health. Camfil’s decades of local experience and dedicated service team make it possible for transit authorities and facility managers to meet these demands with confidence.

Championing Healthier Transit Environments

Camfil offers a range of services to improve air quality, including on-site assessments, tailored filtration plans, retrofit solutions for aging HVAC systems, and maintenance programs. Their team works with facilities to:

Comply with OSHA, CDC, and local air quality standards

Protect HVAC systems from wear and contamination

Lower operational costs with energy-efficient filters

Create safer, more comfortable spaces for both passengers and employees

By focusing on prevention and continuous improvement, Camfil supports transportation operators in Atlanta in overcoming challenges such as particulate pollution, odors, and microbial contamination. Their approach integrates HEPA and molecular filtration technologies with data-driven management to improve air quality, maximize system efficiency, and lower energy and labor costs.

Addressing Atlanta’s Unique IAQ Challenges

Camfil's advanced solutions are engineered to meet the unique requirements of Atlanta’s transit-heavy landscape, offering a range of innovative technologies:

High-Efficiency Filters: Efficiently capture particulate matter like PM2.5 and ultrafine particles common in transportation hubs.

Molecular Filters: Eliminate gaseous contaminants, odors, and vehicle emissions for cleaner, healthier air.

Compact Retrofit Housing: Adapt to older infrastructure with space-constrained HVAC systems, extending filter life without major retrofits.

Portable Air Purifiers: Deliver HEPA and carbon filtration in overflow zones, waiting rooms, and temporary setups.

These solutions are designed for seamless integration into existing systems, reducing energy consumption, extending maintenance schedules, and promoting a healthier environment for both passengers and employees.

Why Air Quality Matters in Transportation

With enclosed spaces and fluctuating humidity and temperature levels, the air quality in transportation hubs directly impacts operational efficiency and public wellness. Camfil's solutions not only help facilities meet OSHA, CDC, and local air quality regulations but also protect vital HVAC equipment from wear and tear in high-dust environments.

“Filtration in transportation facilities must account for broad-scale airflow requirements, varied air contaminants, and continuous occupancy,” says Mark Davidson at Camfil, USA. “Controlling indoor air quality in public transportation spaces is not only a public health imperative—it directly impacts passenger comfort, system reliability, and regulatory standing.”

Camfil’s commitment to Atlanta’s transportation sector doesn’t end with installation. Their local team offers ongoing air quality monitoring and consultation to adapt solutions as needs or as regulations change. This partnership approach helps facilities navigate the region’s complex air quality landscape, from high-traffic terminals to temporary overflow zones.

About Camfil



Camfil USA Air Filters



For over 50 years, Camfil has been developing clean air solutions that enhance well-being, improve productivity, and minimize environmental impact. As a global manufacturer of commercial and industrial air filtration systems, Camfil is committed to conserving resources while benefiting both businesses and the planet. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Camfil operates 30 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, and has a presence in over 35 countries with 5,600 employees worldwide. Learn more about creating cleaner, healthier indoor air at www.camfil.us.

