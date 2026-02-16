Disclosure of trading in own shares

 | Source: Publicis Groupe S.A Publicis Groupe S.A

Disclosure of trading in own shares

on 02/13/2026

Paris – February 16, 2026

Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 27, 2025.

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the IssuerIdentity Code of the IssuerISINIntermediary NameIdentify Code of the IntermediaryCurrency
Publicis Groupe SA2138004KW8BV57III342FR0000130577BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the financial instrumentDay of the transactionTotal number of shares purchasedDaily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)Gross Consideration Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057713/02/202685,99773.24746,299,056.66XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057713/02/2026---CEUX
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057713/02/2026---AQEU
PUBLICIS GROUPEFR000013057713/02/2026---TQEX
* Rounded to four decimal places Sum:85,99773.24746,299,056.66 

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy HadfieldDirector of Global Communications+ 33 1 44 43 70 75amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel BonamyInvestor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Carla FoucaudInvestor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

Attachment


Attachments

Weekly reporting of February 16 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading