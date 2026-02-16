Sonoco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Summary:

Grew fourth quarter net sales to $1.8 billion, up 29.7% from the prior-year quarter, primarily from acquisition activity

Reported fourth quarter U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) net income attributable to Sonoco of $332.2 million, up from a loss of $(43.0) million in the same period in 2024, GAAP operating profit of $520.2 million, up from $56.1 million in the same period in 2024, and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) attributable to Sonoco of $3.33, up from $(0.44) in the same period in 2024, primarily due to the gain on the sale of business

Improved quarterly adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco by 5.1% year-over-year to $104.7 million, and reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.05

Achieved fourth quarter adjusted operating profit of $187 million, up 47.1%, and adjusted EBITDA of $272 million, up 10.2% from the prior-year quarter

Generated $413 million and $690 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, which included $196 million in one-time taxes paid during the year on gains from the sale of the divested TFP business

Completed the sale of the ThermoSafe business unit (“ThermoSafe”), a leading provider of temperature-assured packaging, to Arsenal Capital Partners on November 3, 2025, and received $656 million in gross cash proceeds at closing

Reduced net debt by $965 million and $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, ending the year with net leverage of approximately 3.0x. (Net debt/adjusted EBITDA)





2026 Guidance:

Targeting full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.20. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Cash flows from operating activities are expected to be $700 million to $800 million.

The Company will continue to simplify its operating and reporting structure in 2026 and will only report its results in two segments, Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Company’s industrial plastics packaging business, which was the only remaining business in All Other, will be included in the Industrial Paper Packaging segment. The Company believes this reporting structure appropriately represents the management of its business portfolio going forward.





*Note: References in today’s news release to consolidated “net sales,” “operating profit,” and “adjusted operating profit,” and Consumer Packaging “segment operating profit” and “segment adjusted EBITDA,” along with the corresponding year-over-year comparable results, do not include results of the Company’s Thermoformed and Flexibles Packaging and global Trident businesses (“TFP”), which was sold in April 2025 and is accounted for as discontinued operations in periods prior to the sale.

Fourth Quarter2025Consolidated Results (Dollars in millions except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended GAAP Results December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Change Net sales1 $ 1,768 $ 1,363 29.7 % $ 7,519 $ 5,305 41.7 % Net sales related to discontinued operations — 297 NM 321 1,291 (75.2 )% Operating profit1 520 56 827.6 % 1,018 327 211.6 % Operating (loss)/profit related to discontinued operations (19 ) 18 NM 644 128 403.3 % Net income/(loss) attributable to Sonoco 332 (43 ) NM 1,003 164 511.8 % EPS (diluted) 3.33 (0.44 ) NM 10.07 1.65 510.3 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Non-GAAP Results2 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Change Adjusted operating profit1 $ 187 $ 127 47.1 % $ 955 $ 573 66.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 272 247 10.2 % 1,324 1,035 27.9 % Adjusted net income attributable to Sonoco 105 100 5.1 % 569 486 17.1 % Adjusted EPS (diluted) 1.05 1.00 5.0 % 5.71 4.89 16.8 % NM = Not Meaningful 1Excludes results of discontinued operations. 2See the Company’s definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, explanations as to why they are used, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Fourth quarter 2025 net sales of $1.8 billion reflect an increase of 29.7% compared to the corresponding prior-year quarter, driven by sales added from our Metal Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) business following the December 4, 2024 acquisition of Titan Holdings I B.V. (“Eviosys”). Additionally, sales benefited from higher prices implemented to offset the effects of inflation and tariffs and from the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

GAAP operating profit for the fourth quarter increased to $520 million due to the gain on the sale of ThermoSafe, operating profit from our Metal Packaging EMEA business following the Eviosys acquisition, a positive price/cost environment, solid productivity from procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives. These positive factors were partially offset by the impact of divestitures and lower volume/mix.

Effective tax rates on GAAP income from continuing operations before income taxes and adjusted income from continuing operations before income taxes, were 24.9% and 22.5%, respectively, in the fourth quarter, compared to 36.6% and 24.8%, respectively, in the same period in 2024.





“Our Sonoco team executed well despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, delivering strong operating results, reducing net debt by approximately 40% year-over-year and lowering the Company’s net leverage ratio to approximately 3.0x,” said Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we substantially concluded our portfolio transformation following the successful divestiture of ThermoSafe and further simplified our Consumer Packaging segment by consolidating our global Metal Packaging and Rigid Paper Containers businesses into a single integrated structure — driven geographically — which we believe enhances our consumer go-to-market strategy, focuses our technology expertise and drives additional synergies across our global channels.”

Paul Joachimczyk, Sonoco’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “Our Consumer Packaging segment achieved record fourth quarter sales, operating profit and adjusted EBITDA while growing adjusted EBITDA margin by 110 basis points. The addition of Metal Packaging EMEA and strong results from our Metal Packaging U.S. business in the quarter drove the increase. Our Industrial Paper Packaging segment also slightly improved operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, while expanding operating profit and adjusted EBITDA margins for the ninth consecutive quarter driven by year-over-year productivity improvements.”

“Operating cash flow for 2025 was $690 million, which included $196 million in one-time taxes paid during the year on gains from the sale of the divested TFP business.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Segment Results

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Sonoco reports its financial results in two reportable segments: Consumer Packaging (“Consumer”) and Industrial Paper Packaging (“Industrial”), with all remaining businesses reported as All Other.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Consumer December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Net sales1 $ 1,142 $ 705 62.1 % $ 4,874 $ 2,532 92.5 % Segment operating profit1 $ 117 $ 66 77.0 % $ 627 $ 295 112.6 % Segment operating profit margin1 10.2 % 9.4 % 12.9 % 11.6 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $ 174 $ 100 74.9 % $ 837 $ 405 106.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin1, 2 15.2 % 14.1 % 17.2 % 16.0 %





Consumer segment net sales grew 62.1%, attributable to Metal Packaging EMEA following the acquisition of Eviosys, price increases implemented to offset the effects of inflation and tariffs, and the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates. These increases were partially offset by the impact of divestitures and softer volumes in the rigid paper packaging business.

Segment operating profit and segment adjusted EBITDA grew primarily as a result of profits from Metal Packaging EMEA partially offset by the softer volumes in the rigid paper packaging business.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Industrial December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Net sales $ 568 $ 571 — % $ 2,299 $ 2,349 (2.1 )% Segment operating profit $ 70 $ 69 2.3 % $ 312 $ 272 15.0 % Segment operating profit margin 12.4 % 12.0 % 13.6 % 11.6 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 103 $ 102 1.3 % $ 441 $ 397 11.0 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin2 18.2 % 17.9 % 19.2 % 16.9 %





Industrial segment net sales remained relatively flat at $568 million, as year-over-year price gains were offset by the loss of sales from the 2024 divestiture of two production facilities in China and modest volume declines across the segment.

Segment operating profit margin was 12.4%, up slightly from the prior period, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased slightly to 18.2% as productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives were only partially offset by lower volume/mix.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended All Other December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Change Net sales $ 57 $ 88 (34.9 )% $ 345 $ 424 (18.6 )% Operating profit $ 7 $ 5 47.6 % $ 51 $ 53 (4.6 )% Operating profit margin 13.1 % 5.8 % 14.7 % 12.6 % Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 9 $ 8 10.5 % $ 60 $ 65 (8.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin2 15.3 % 9.0 % 17.2 % 15.4 %





Net sales declined due to the divestiture of ThermoSafe along with lower volume from industrial plastics.

Operating profit and adjusted EBITDA improved 47.6% and 10.5%, respectively, year-over-year as solid productivity from certain procurement savings, production efficiencies, and fixed cost reduction initiatives offset lower volumes from industrial plastics.

The Company will continue to simplify its operating and reporting structure in 2026 and will only report its results in two segments, Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Company’s industrial plastics packaging business, which was the only remaining business in All Other, will be included in the Industrial Paper Packaging segment. The Company believes this reporting structure appropriately represents the management of its business portfolio going forward.





1Excludes results of discontinued operations.

2Segment and All Other adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Company’s reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures later in this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $378 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $443 million, including discontinued operations, as of December 31, 2024, with the decrease primarily related to changes in net working capital and net debt reduction.

Total debt and net debt were $4.3 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2025, reflecting decreases of $2.7 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, compared to December 31, 2024, including discontinued operations. These decreases were primarily related to the repayment of borrowings under the Company’s term loan facility using proceeds from the sales of TFP and ThermoSafe.

On December 31, 2025, the Company had available liquidity of $1.6 billion, comprising available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility of $1.3 billion and cash on hand.

Cash flow from operating activities for the period ended December 31, 2025 was an inflow of $690 million, compared to an inflow of $834 million in the same period of 2024. The main driver of the year-over-year change in operating cash flow was the increased need for working capital during the year related to Metal Packaging EMEA.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of fixed assets, for 2025 were $297 million, compared to $378 million last year.

Free Cash Flow for 2025 was $393 million compared to $456 million 2024. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Company’s definition of Free Cash Flow, the explanation as to why it is used, and the reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities later in this release.

Dividends paid during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 increased to $208 million compared to $203 million in the same period of the prior year.





Guidance(1)

Full-Year 2026

Net Revenue: $7.25 billion to $7.75 billion

Adjusted EPS (2) : Adjusted to $5.80 to $6.20 per diluted share

: Adjusted to $5.80 to $6.20 per diluted share Adjusted EBITDA (2) : $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion

: $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion Cash flow from operating activities: $700 million to $800 million, including projected payments of taxes on gains from divestitures and restructuring costs





Commenting on Sonoco’s outlook, Joachimczyk said, “Excluding results from divested businesses in 2025, we are targeting a 20% improvement in adjusted earnings in 2026. In addition to our planned growth initiatives, we are working to achieve our financial targets by implementing a profitability performance plan which is focused on driving significant costs savings over the next three years through operational improvement, commercial excellence and structural transformation.”

Coker concluded, “Over the past several years, we have aligned and scaled our portfolio around the strengths of Sonoco’s core metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging businesses. As a result of this transformation, we significantly grew our top-line and bottom-line while expanding margins and generating significant normalized cash flow. We believe our foundation has the potential to deliver improved financial performance in 2026 and beyond. While we expect to face an uncertain market environment near term, we believe we can deliver on our strategic priorities by driving sustainable growth, further expanding margins and efficiently allocating capital by investing in ourselves through technology and innovation, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.”

(1)Although the Company believes the assumptions reflected in the range of guidance are reasonable, given the uncertainty regarding the future performance of the overall economy, the effects of tariffs, trade policy and inflation, the challenges in global supply chains, potential changes in raw material prices, other costs, and the Company’s effective tax rate, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those related to the integration of Eviosys and described below, actual results could vary substantially. Further information can be found in the section entitled “Forward-looking Statements” in this release.

(2) Full year 2026 GAAP guidance is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains or losses from the sale of businesses and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, quantitative reconciliations of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and net debt/Adjusted EBITDA targets to the nearest comparable GAAP measures have been omitted in reliance on the exception provided by Item 10 of Regulation S-K.

Investor Day Conference Call Webcast

The Company is hosting an Investor Day meeting on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace (455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY) starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will provide prepared remarks, slide presentations and host a question-and-answer session that will review its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full-year Results along with a discussion of strategy and financial targets. A live audio webcast of the meeting along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days following the call.

Time: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Audience

Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I122820



After registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/160534306

Contact Information:

Roger Schrum

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

roger.schrum@sonoco.com

843-339-6018

About Sonoco

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value sustainable metal and paper consumer and industrial packaging. With sales of $7.5 billion in 2025, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in 265 operations in 37 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune in 2026 as well as America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek and USA Today’s Climate Leaders in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as “forward- looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition, the Company and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are also “forward-looking statements.” Words such as “achieve,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “continuing,” “could,” “deliver,” “drive,” “enhance,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “focus,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “improvement,” “intend,” “likely,” “maintain,” “may,” “might,” “ongoing,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “projected,” “remain,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” “working,” or the negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this communication include statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company’s future operating and financial performance, including full year 2026 outlook and the anticipated drivers thereof, capital spending in 2026, cash flow in 2026, and projected payments of taxes; the Company’s ability to deliver on its strategic priorities; the Company’s ability to improve its competitive position and drive cost savings, including through its profitability performance plan; price/cost, customer demand and volume outlook; the effectiveness of and expected benefits from the Company’s strategy and strategic initiatives, including with respect to portfolio simplification, integration and capital allocation priorities; the Company’s expectations about its integrated structure to enhance its go-to-market strategy, focus its technology expertise and drive additional synergies across its global channels; the effects of the changing macroeconomic environment, including trade policies and tariffs, market conditions and interest costs on the Company, its supply chain and its customers, and the Company’s ability to manage risks related thereto; and the Company’s ability to generate long-term shareholder value and return capital to shareholders.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning our future financial and operating performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to: the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to the integration of the Eviosys operations, divestitures, cost management, productivity improvements, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; conditions in the credit markets; the ability to retain key employees and successfully integrate Eviosys; the ability to realize estimated cost savings, synergies or other anticipated benefits of the Eviosys acquisition, or that such benefits may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management’s attention; the potential impact of the consummation of the Eviosys acquisition on relationships with clients and other third parties; lower-than-projected financial performance of the Company’s European business, including as a result of loss or reduction in business from key customers, changes in our pricing model, or adverse changes in the macroeconomic or competitive environment in European markets; risks related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability, transportation and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the impact of changes in tariff or other trade policies or sanctions and escalating trade wars, and the impact of war, general regional instability and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the economic sanctions related thereto, and uncertainty in the Middle East), and the Company’s ability to continue to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to customers or otherwise manage these commodity pricing risks; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, changes related to tariffs or other trade policies and global regulations, as well as the overall uncertainty surrounding international trade relations; fluctuations in consumer demand, volume softness, and other macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the impact of changing laws and regulations, in the United States, on the Company; the Company’s ability to meet its environmental, sustainability and similar goals and other social and governance goals, including challenges in implementation thereof; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

References to our Website Address

References to our website address and domain names throughout this release are for informational purposes only, or to fulfill specific disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s rules or the New York Stock Exchange Listing Standards. These references are not intended to, and do not, incorporate the contents of our website by reference into this release.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net sales $ 1,767,976 $ 1,363,276 $ 7,518,753 $ 5,305,365 Cost of sales 1,420,878 1,080,303 5,944,340 4,166,132 Gross profit 347,098 282,973 1,574,413 1,139,233 Selling, general and administrative expenses 213,376 220,479 862,180 723,833 Restructuring/Asset impairment (income)/charges, net (5,506 ) 10,248 66,215 65,370 Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business and other assets 381,014 3,840 371,717 (23,452 ) Operating profit 520,242 56,086 1,017,735 326,578 Non-operating pension costs 3,058 3,431 12,215 13,842 Interest expense 51,848 53,138 233,485 172,620 Interest income 4,443 15,794 20,547 27,570 Other expense, net (6,864 ) (110,067 ) (27,481 ) (104,200 ) Income/(Loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 462,915 (94,756 ) 765,101 63,486 Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 115,222 (34,637 ) 183,586 5,509 Income/(Loss) before equity in earnings of affiliates 347,693 (60,119 ) 581,515 57,977 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 2,312 3,370 9,523 9,588 Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 350,005 (56,749 ) 591,038 67,565 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (17,372 ) 13,256 412,348 96,375 Net income/(loss) 332,633 (43,493 ) 1,003,386 163,940 Net (income)/loss from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (392 ) 579 (375 ) 180 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (46 ) — (171 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to Sonoco $ 332,241 $ (42,960 ) $ 1,003,011 $ 163,949 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,729 98,700 99,571 99,290 Diluted earnings/(loss) from continuing operations per common share $ 3.50 $ (0.57 ) $ 5.93 $ 0.68 Diluted (loss)/earnings from discontinued operations per common share (0.17 ) 0.13 4.14 0.97 Diluted earnings/(loss) attributable to Sonoco per common share $ 3.33 $ (0.44 ) $ 10.07 $ 1.65 Dividends per common share $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 2.11 $ 2.07





CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net sales $ — $ 296,663 $ 320,678 $ 1,291,461 Cost of sales — 239,769 250,854 1,037,196 Gross profit — 56,894 69,824 254,265 Selling, general, and administrative expenses — 39,517 31,607 122,488 Restructuring/Asset impairment (income)/charges, net — (195 ) 426 3,740 (Loss)/Gain on divestiture of business (19,140 ) — 606,633 — Operating (loss)/profit (19,140 ) 17,572 644,424 128,037 Other expense, net — — (182 ) — Interest expense — 10,373 24,911 13,396 Interest income — 316 281 1,668 (Loss)/Income from discontinued operations before income taxes (19,140 ) 7,515 619,612 116,309 (Benefit from)/Provision for income taxes (1,768 ) (5,741 ) 207,264 19,934 Net (loss)/income from discontinued operations (17,372 ) 13,256 412,348 96,375 Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests — (46 ) — (171 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to discontinued operations $ (17,372 ) $ 13,210 $ 412,348 $ 96,204 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,729 98,700 99,571 99,290 Diluted (loss)/earnings from discontinued operations per common share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.13 $ 4.14 $ 0.97





FINANCIAL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net sales: Consumer Packaging $ 1,142,419 $ 704,834 $ 4,874,291 $ 2,531,852 Industrial Paper Packaging 568,316 570,576 2,299,233 2,349,488 Total reportable segments 1,710,735 1,275,410 7,173,524 4,881,340 All Other 57,241 87,866 345,229 424,025 Net sales $ 1,767,976 $ 1,363,276 $ 7,518,753 $ 5,305,365 Operating profit: Consumer Packaging $ 116,811 $ 65,997 $ 626,920 $ 294,832 Industrial Paper Packaging 70,242 68,646 312,454 271,654 Segment operating profit 187,053 134,643 939,374 566,486 All Other 7,476 5,066 50,813 53,278 Corporate Restructuring/Asset impairment income/(charges), net 5,506 (10,248 ) (66,215 ) (65,370 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles (47,243 ) (25,599 ) (182,431 ) (78,595 ) Gain/(Loss) on divestiture of business 381,014 3,840 371,717 (23,452 ) Acquisition, integration, and divestiture-related costs (6,413 ) (48,400 ) (54,158 ) (91,600 ) Other corporate costs (7,585 ) (12,585 ) (35,242 ) (46,675 ) Other operating income/(charges), net 434 9,369 (6,123 ) 12,506 Operating profit $ 520,242 $ 56,086 $ 1,017,735 $ 326,578





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income $ 1,003,386 $ 163,940 Net (gain)/loss on divestiture of business, disposition of assets, and asset impairments (988,449 ) 34,412 Depreciation and amortization 519,356 374,859 Pension and postretirement plan contributions, net of non-cash expense (4,438 ) (2,156 ) Changes in working capital (70,563 ) 128,109 Changes in tax accounts 103,226 (66,984 ) Other operating activity 127,264 201,665 Net cash provided by operating activities 689,782 833,845 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (297,055 ) (377,586 ) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 2,470,145 80,996 Cost of acquisitions, net of cash acquired* 16,528 (3,793,569 ) Net debt (repayments)/proceeds (2,763,976 ) 3,890,785 Cash dividends (208,106 ) (203,492 ) Payments for share repurchases (10,930 ) (9,246 ) Other inflow/(outflow), including effects of exchange rates on cash 38,950 (130,610 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (64,662 ) 291,123 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 443,060 151,937 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 378,398 $ 443,060 *During 2025, the Company received $16,528 in a final net working capital settlement related to the acquisition of Eviosys.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 378,398 $ 431,010 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 842,810 907,526 Other receivables 178,755 175,877 Inventories 1,121,009 1,016,139 Prepaid expenses 125,352 197,134 Current assets of discontinued operations — 450,874 Total Current Assets 2,646,324 3,178,560 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,797,800 2,718,747 Goodwill 2,511,611 2,525,657 Other intangible assets, net 2,683,474 2,586,698 Right of use asset-operating leases 307,450 307,688 Deferred income taxes and other assets 215,675 226,130 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations — 964,310 Total Assets $ 11,162,334 $ 12,507,790 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities: Payable to suppliers, accrued expenses and other payables $ 1,861,904 $ 1,734,955 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt 537,952 2,054,525 Accrued taxes 128,821 6,755 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 242,056 Total Current Liabilities 2,528,677 4,038,291 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,788,973 4,985,496 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 263,192 258,735 Pension and other postretirement benefits 177,976 180,827 Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 771,684 644,317 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations — 113,911 Total Liabilities 7,530,502 10,221,577 Total Equity 3,631,832 2,286,213 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 11,162,334 $ 12,507,790



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company’s results, determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, are referred to as “as reported” or “GAAP” results. The Company uses certain financial performance measures, both internally and externally, that are not in conformity with GAAP (referred to as “non-GAAP financial measures”) to assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are identified using the term “Adjusted” (for example, “Adjusted Operating Profit,” “Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco,” and “Adjusted Diluted EPS”), reflect adjustments to the Company’s GAAP operating results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects where applicable, relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs;

gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory reserves;

certain income tax events and adjustments;

derivative gains/losses;

other non-operating income and losses; and

certain other items, if any.





1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as the Company’s restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement, and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity, the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets, and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company’s management believes the exclusion of the amounts related to the above-listed items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business.

In addition to the “Adjusted” results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Leverage. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; other income; derivative gains/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as segment operating profit plus depreciation and amortization expense and equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment net sales. Net Debt is defined as the total of the Company’s short and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Net Leverage is defined as the Company’s Net Debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to the closest GAAP measure of segment profitability, segment operating profit as the Company does not calculate net income by segment. Segment operating profit is the measure of segment profit or loss reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 280 - “Segment Reporting,” as prescribed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Segment results, which are reviewed by the Company’s management to evaluate segment performance, do not include the following: restructuring/asset impairment charges; amortization of acquisition intangibles; acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the sale of businesses; gains/losses from derivatives; or certain other items, if any, the exclusion of which the Company believes improves the comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. Accordingly, the term “segment operating profit” is defined as the segment’s portion of “operating profit” excluding those items. All other general corporate expenses have been allocated as operating costs to each of the Company’s reportable segments and All Other, except for costs related to discontinued operations.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with, nor are they an alternative for, measures conforming to GAAP, and they may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with information to evaluate Sonoco’s operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP financial measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plans/forecasts. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in evaluating the Company’s results to review both GAAP information, which includes all of the items impacting financial results, and the related non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Further, Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider any non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Whenever reviewing a non-GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to review and consider the related reconciliation to understand how it differs from the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of “Free Cash Flow,” which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free Cash Flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 520,242 $ 462,915 $ 115,222 $ 332,241 $ 3.33 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 6,413 6,386 872 5,514 0.06 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,697 ) (1,697 ) (29 ) (1,668 ) (0.02 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 47,243 47,243 10,031 37,212 0.37 Restructuring/Asset impairment (income)/charges, net (5,506 ) (5,495 ) 690 (6,201 ) (0.06 ) Gain on divestiture of business3 (381,014 ) (381,014 ) (77,758 ) (285,884 ) (2.87 ) Non-operating pension costs — 3,058 733 2,325 0.02 Net losses from derivatives 490 490 118 372 0.01 Other adjustments4 773 773 (20,033 ) 20,806 0.21 Total adjustments (333,298 ) (330,256 ) (85,376 ) (227,524 ) (2.28 ) Adjusted $ 186,944 $ 132,659 $ 29,846 $ 104,717 $ 1.05 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $(19,140), $(19,140) and $(1,768), respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate primarily to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys, the April 2025 divestiture of TFP and the November 2025 divestiture of ThermoSafe.

3 Gain on divestiture of business associated with Operating Profit primarily consists of the gain on the sale of ThermoSafe. Net Income Attributable to Sonoco reflects the after-tax impact of the gain on the sale of ThermoSafe and the net working capital settlement for TFP.

4 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to an adjustment of $10,479 arising from the initial integration of the acquired SMP EMEA’s legal entity structure, as well as the recording of a deferred tax liability of $11,449 related to the foreign exchange effects on undistributed earnings of SMP EMEA not considered to be indefinitely reinvested.





For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit (Loss)/Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (Benefit from)/

Provision for Income Taxes Net (Loss)/ Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 56,086 $ (94,756 ) $ (34,637 ) $ (42,960 ) $ (0.44 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 48,400 51,786 11,622 51,537 0.52 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (6,066 ) (6,066 ) (1,521 ) (4,545 ) (0.05 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 25,599 25,599 6,075 24,182 0.24 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net 10,248 10,248 2,445 7,923 0.08 Gain on divestiture of business (3,840 ) (3,840 ) 39 (3,879 ) (0.04 ) Other expenses, net3 — 110,067 27,670 82,397 0.83 Non-operating pension costs — 3,431 819 2,612 0.03 Net gains from derivatives (3,243 ) (3,243 ) (810 ) (2,433 ) (0.02 ) Other adjustments4 (60 ) (60 ) 11,382 (15,166 ) (0.15 ) Total adjustments 71,038 187,922 57,721 142,628 1.44 Adjusted $ 127,124 $ 93,166 $ 23,084 $ 99,668 $ 1.00 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $17,572, $7,515 and $(5,741), respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs include net interest expense totaling $3,386, which is related to the pre-acquisition debt issuance associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. This net interest expense is included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

3 Other expenses, net primarily relate to remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.

4 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily due to a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 Three Months Ended Dollars in thousands December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income/(loss) attributable to Sonoco $ 332,241 $ (42,960 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 51,848 63,512 Interest income (4,443 ) (16,110 ) Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes 113,454 (40,378 ) Depreciation and amortization 136,733 104,168 Non-operating pension costs 3,058 3,431 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 392 (533 ) Restructuring/Asset impairment (income)/charges, net (5,506 ) 10,053 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (1,697 ) (6,066 ) Gain on divestiture of business (361,874 ) (3,840 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 6,413 63,330 Other income, net — 110,067 Net loss/(gain) from derivatives 490 (3,243 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 773 5,301 Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,882 $ 246,732 Net Sales $ 1,767,976 $ 1,363,276 Net sales related to discontinued operations $ — $ 296,663

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing operations and discontinued operations.





Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 116,811 $ 70,242 $ 7,476 $ 325,713 $ 520,242 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 57,443 30,763 1,284 47,243 136,733 Other expense2 — — — (6,864 ) (6,864 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax (83 ) 2,395 — — 2,312 Restructuring/Asset impairment (income), net3 — — — (5,506 ) (5,506 ) Changes in LIFO inventory reserves4 — — — (1,697 ) (1,697 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs5 — — — 6,413 6,413 Gain on divestiture of business6 — — — (381,014 ) (381,014 ) Net loss from derivatives7 — — — 490 490 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 773 773 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,171 $ 103,400 $ 8,760 $ (14,449 ) $ 271,882 Net Sales $ 1,142,419 $ 568,316 $ 57,241 Segment Operating Profit Margin 10.2 % 12.4 % 13.1 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2 % 18.2 % 15.3 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $42,040, the Industrial segment of $5,180, and All Other of $23.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment (income)/charges associated with the Consumer segment of $16,464, and the Industrial segment of $(23,637) and All Other of $32.

4Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(693) and the Industrial segment of $(1,004).

5Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $(510) and the Industrial segment of $95.

6Included in Corporate is a gain of $(381,014) from the divestiture of ThermoSafe, part of All Other.

7Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $46, the Industrial segment of $425, and All Other of $19.





Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 65,997 $ 68,646 $ 5,066 $ (83,623 ) $ 56,086 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 33,649 30,017 2,864 25,599 92,129 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax (50 ) 3,420 — — 3,370 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net2 — — — 10,248 10,248 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (6,066 ) (6,066 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 48,400 48,400 Gain on divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — (3,840 ) (3,840 ) Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (3,243 ) (3,243 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — (60 ) (60 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,596 $ 102,083 $ 7,930 $ (12,585 ) $ 197,024 Net Sales $ 704,834 $ 570,576 $ 87,866 Segment Operating Profit Margin 9.4 % 12.0 % 5.8 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.1 % 17.9 % 9.0 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $18,936, the Industrial segment of $6,451, and All Other of $212.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $2,597, the Industrial segment of $(215), and All Other of $72.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(6,168) and the Industrial segment of $102.

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,195 and the Industrial segment of $59.

5Included in Corporate are losses from the divestiture of business associated with the Industrial segment of $(4,358) related to the sale of two production facilities in China and All Other of $517 related to the sale of the Protective Solutions business (“Protexic”).

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(577), the Industrial segment of $(2,546), and All Other of $(120).







YEAR-TO-DATE RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following tables reconcile the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Sonoco, and Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 1,017,735 $ 765,101 $ 183,586 $ 1,003,011 $ 10.07 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 54,158 54,131 12,006 51,791 0.52 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 58 58 404 (346 ) — Amortization of acquisition intangibles 182,431 182,431 39,617 142,601 1.43 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net 66,215 66,226 17,204 48,908 0.49 Gain on divestiture of business3 (371,717 ) (371,717 ) (49,303 ) (729,590 ) (7.33 ) Non-operating pension costs — 12,215 2,923 9,292 0.09 Net losses from derivatives 1,730 1,730 424 1,306 0.01 Other adjustments4 4,335 4,335 (34,489 ) 41,870 0.43 Total adjustments (62,790 ) (50,591 ) (11,214 ) (434,168 ) (4.36 ) Adjusted $ 954,945 $ 714,510 $ 172,372 $ 568,843 $ 5.71 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $644,424, $619,612, and $207,264, respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs relate primarily to the Company’s December 2024 acquisition of Eviosys, the April 2025 divestiture of TFP and the November 2025 divestiture of ThermoSafe.

3 Gain on divestiture of business associated with Operating Profit primarily consists of the gain on the sale of ThermoSafe. Net Income Attributable to Sonoco reflects the after-tax impact of the gains on the sales of both ThermoSafe and TFP.

4 Other adjustments to the provision for income taxes include the following: an expense related to the initial integration of the acquired Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA legal entity structure of $10,479; a deferred tax liability related to the foreign exchange effects on undistributed earnings of Sonoco Metal Packaging EMEA not considered to be indefinitely reinvested of $10,289; provision-to-return and deferred remeasurement adjustments related to the divested TFP business of $5,998; and other net unfavorable tax items totaling $7,723. The impact of other adjustments on net income attributable to Sonoco primarily include items discussed herein.





For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024 Dollars in thousands, except per share data Operating Profit Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes Provision for Income Taxes Net Income Attributable to Sonoco Diluted EPS As Reported (GAAP)1 $ 326,578 $ 63,486 $ 5,509 $ 163,949 $ 1.65 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs2 91,600 125,169 24,281 115,602 1.16 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves (6,263 ) (6,263 ) (1,570 ) (4,693 ) (0.05 ) Amortization of acquisition intangibles 78,595 78,595 19,170 75,614 0.76 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net 65,370 65,370 13,384 55,181 0.56 Loss on divestiture of business 23,452 23,452 1,499 21,953 0.22 Other expenses, net3 — 104,200 27,670 76,530 0.77 Non-operating pension costs — 13,842 3,412 10,430 0.11 Net gains from derivatives (7,225 ) (7,225 ) (1,811 ) (5,414 ) (0.05 ) Other adjustments4 982 982 20,566 (23,349 ) (0.24 ) Total adjustments 246,511 398,122 106,601 321,854 3.24 Adjusted $ 573,089 $ 461,608 $ 112,110 $ 485,803 $ 4.89 Due to rounding, individual items may not sum appropriately.

1 Operating profit, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and provision for income taxes exclude results related to discontinued operations of $128,037, $116,309, and $19,934, respectively.

2 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs include losses on treasury lock derivative instruments, amortization of financing fees and pre-acquisition net interest expenses totaling $33,569 related to debt instruments associated with the financing of the Eviosys acquisition. These costs are included in “Interest expense” in the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income.

3 Other expenses, net primarily relates to remeasurement loss on Euro denominated cash held by the Company to close the Eviosys acquisition.

4 Other adjustments include discrete tax items primarily related to a $12,638 adjustment to deferred taxes from a post-acquisition restructuring of the partitions business, a $9,864 reduction in reserves for uncertain tax positions following the expiration of the applicable statute of limitations and a $5,796 tax benefit due to the recording of a deferred tax asset on the outside basis of certain held-for-sale entities, partially offset by an adjustment for hurricane-related insurance deductible losses.





Adjusted EBITDA 1 Twelve Months Ended Dollars in thousands December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income attributable to Sonoco $ 1,003,011 $ 163,949 Adjustments: Interest expense 258,396 186,015 Interest income (20,828 ) (29,238 ) Provision for income taxes 390,850 25,443 Depreciation and amortization 519,356 374,859 Non-operating pension costs 12,215 13,842 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 375 (9 ) Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net 66,641 69,110 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves 58 (6,263 ) (Gain)/Loss on divestiture of business (978,350 ) 23,452 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 66,834 110,883 Other income, net — 104,200 Net loss/(gain) from derivatives 1,730 (7,225 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments 3,722 6,154 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,324,010 $ 1,035,172 Net Sales $ 7,518,753 $ 5,305,365 Net sales related to discontinued operations $ 320,678 $ 1,291,461

1Adjusted EBITDA is calculated on a total Company basis, including both continuing and discontinued operations.





The following tables reconcile segment operating profit, the closest GAAP measure of profitability, to segment adjusted EBITDA.

Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 626,920 $ 312,454 $ 50,813 $ 27,548 $ 1,017,735 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 209,618 118,889 8,729 182,431 519,667 Other expense2 — — — (27,481 ) (27,481 ) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 226 9,297 — — 9,523 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net3 — — — 66,215 66,215 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves4 — — — 58 58 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs5 — — — 54,158 54,158 Gain on divestiture of business6 — — — (371,717 ) (371,717 ) Net loss from derivatives7 — — — 1,730 1,730 Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 4,335 4,335 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 836,764 $ 440,640 $ 59,542 $ (62,723 ) $ 1,274,223 Net Sales $ 4,874,291 $ 2,299,233 $ 345,229 Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.9 % 13.6 % 14.7 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.2 % 19.2 % 17.2 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $160,272, the Industrial segment of $21,585, and All Other of $574.

2These expenses relate to charges from third-party financial institutions related to our centralized treasury program under which the Company sells certain trade accounts receivables in order to accelerate its cash collection cycle primarily within the Consumer segment.

3Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $54,200, the Industrial segment of $8,307, and All Other of $5.

4Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $1,062 and the Industrial segment of $(1,004).

5Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $21,992 and the Industrial segment of $623.

6Included in Corporate are net gains on divestiture of businesses associated with All Other of $(378,014) from the sale of ThermoSafe and a gain associated with the Industrial segment of $(1,207) from the sale of a production facility in France. These gains were partially offset by losses of $5,390 related to the sale of the Company’s operations in Venezuela and $2,114 from the sale of a recycling facility in Asheville, North Carolina, both part of the Industrial segment.

7Included in Corporate are net losses from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $166, the Industrial segment of $1,497, and All Other of $67.





Segment and All Other Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Excludes results of discontinued operations Dollars in thousands Consumer Industrial All Other Corporate Total Segment and Total Operating Profit $ 294,832 $ 271,654 $ 53,278 $ (293,186 ) $ 326,578 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization1 109,355 116,149 11,962 78,595 316,061 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 365 9,223 — — 9,588 Restructuring/Asset impairment charges, net2 — — — 65,370 65,370 Changes in LIFO inventory reserves3 — — — (6,263 ) (6,263 ) Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs4 — — — 91,600 91,600 Loss on divestiture of business and other assets5 — — — 23,452 23,452 Net gains from derivatives6 — — — (7,225 ) (7,225 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments — — — 982 982 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 404,552 $ 397,026 $ 65,240 $ (46,675 ) $ 820,143 Net Sales $ 2,531,852 $ 2,349,488 $ 424,025 Segment Operating Profit Margin 11.6 % 11.6 % 12.6 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.0 % 16.9 % 15.4 %

1Included in Corporate is the amortization of acquisition intangibles associated with the Consumer segment of $52,144, the Industrial segment of $25,619, and All Other of $832.

2Included in Corporate are restructuring/asset impairment charges associated with the Consumer segment of $19,259, the Industrial segment of $33,923, and All Other of $1,434.

3Included in Corporate are changes in LIFO inventory reserves associated with the Consumer segment of $(5,780) and the Industrial segment of $(483).

4Included in Corporate are acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs associated with the Consumer segment of $9,052 and the Industrial segment of $(3,600).

5Included in Corporate are net losses from the divestiture of businesses within the Industrial segment of $24,357, including a loss of $25,607 from the sale of two production facilities in China, partially offset by a gain of $(1,250) from the sale of the S3 business, and a gain on divestiture of businesses associated with All Other of $(905) related to the sale of Protexic.

6Included in Corporate are net gains from derivatives associated with the Consumer segment of $(1,202), the Industrial segment of $(5,174), and All Other of $(849).





FREE CASH FLOW

The reconciliation of the GAAP measure “Net cash provided by operating activities” to the non-GAAP measure “Free cash flow” is set forth in the table below:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 689,782 $ 833,845 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (344,023 ) (393,235 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets, net 46,968 15,649 Net capital expenditures (297,055 ) (377,586 ) Free cash flow $ 392,727 $ 456,259





NET LEVERAGE

The reconciliation of the GAAP measure “Total Debt” to the non-GAAP measure of “Net Debt,” along with the inputs for calculating “Net Leverage” are set forth in the table below:

December 31, 2025

Total Debt $ 4,326,925 Less: Cash 378,398 Net Debt $ 3,948,527 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,324,010 Net Leverage 3.0

1 The reconciliation of the GAAP measure “Net income attributable to Sonoco” to the non-GAAP measure “Adjusted EBITDA” is provided herein.