Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; February 16, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on February 11, 2026, from Bank of America Corporation. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the threshold of 5% of Galapagos’ voting rights on February 9, 2026, including the threshold of 5% for equivalent financial instruments was exceeded, as a result of an acquisition of Galapagos’ voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

On February 11, 2026, the Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 104,522 voting rights and 3,415,894 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.34% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transaction:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total (%)

voting rights February 9, 2026 February 11, 2026 0.16% 5.18% 5.34%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated February 11, 2026, contains the following information:

Date of notification: February 11, 2026

Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 9, 2026

Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%

Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

Denominator: 65,897,071

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Notified details:





A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 12,475 12,481 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 105,026 77,455 0.12% Managed Account Advisors LLC 3 3 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 0 0 0.00% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 14,462 14,462 0.02% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 121 121 0.00% Subtotal 132,087 104,522 0.16% TOTAL 104,522 0 0.16% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 149,680 0.23% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 29,400 0.04% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 3,013,890 4.57% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 1,275 0.00% physical Bank of America, National Association Physical Call Option 19/06/2026 100,000 0.15% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/01/2027 4,216 0.01% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/01/2028 651 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 09/03/2026 29,070 0.04% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2026 12,500 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 15,405 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/10/2027 15 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2026 11,000 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 02/07/2026 1,250 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 5,230 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 29/01/2027 415 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 27/02/2026 312 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 09/03/2026 29,070 0.04% cash TOTAL 3,415,894 5.18%





TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 3,520,416 5.34%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

For further information, contact Galapagos:

Investor Relations

Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239

ir@glpg.com

Media

Katie Morris

+1 952 288 6821

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

