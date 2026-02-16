Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; February 16, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on February 11, 2026, from Bank of America Corporation. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed above the threshold of 5% of Galapagos’ voting rights on February 9, 2026, including the threshold of 5% for equivalent financial instruments was exceeded, as a result of an acquisition of Galapagos’ voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

On February 11, 2026, the Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 104,522 voting rights and 3,415,894 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 5.34% of Galapagos’ currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transaction:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal (%)
voting rights
February 9, 2026February 11, 20260.16%5.18%5.34%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated February 11, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: February 11, 2026
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: February 9, 2026
  • Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
  • Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
  • Denominator: 65,897,071
  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00% 
Bank of America, National Association12,47512,481 0.02% 
Merrill Lynch International105,02677,455 0.12% 
Managed Account Advisors LLC33 0.00% 
BofA Securities, Inc.00 0.00% 
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		14,46214,462 0.02% 
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware121121 0.00% 
Subtotal132,087104,522 0.16% 
 TOTAL104,52200.16%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall  149,6800.23%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Recall  29,4000.04%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Rights of Use  3,013,8904.57%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalRights of Use  1,2750.00%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationPhysical Call Option19/06/2026 100,0000.15%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/06/2026 12,5000.02%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/01/2027 4,2160.01%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/10/2027 150.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps31/01/2028 6510.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps09/03/2026 29,0700.04%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/06/2026 12,5000.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 15,4050.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/10/2027 150.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2026 11,0000.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps02/07/2026 1,2500.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps01/11/2027 5,2300.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps29/01/2027 4150.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps27/02/2026 3120.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps09/03/2026 29,0700.04%cash
 TOTAL  3,415,8945.18% 


TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
 3,520,4165.34%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239
ir@glpg.com

Media
Katie Morris
+1 952 288 6821
katiemorris@ententeinc.com

Visit us at www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

