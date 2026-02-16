Matterhorn Fit Debuts in Fort Lauderdale with Olympian and Florida Panthers alum Steven Kampfer at the Helm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterhorn Fit, a cutting-edge fitness and rehabilitation facility, has officially opened its doors in Fort Lauderdale. Co-founded by Olympian and Florida Panthers alum Steven Kampfer and his wife, Tara Kampfer, a former University of Miami athlete, the new franchise brings Matterhorn Fit’s innovative neurological rehabilitation and performance training techniques to South Florida.

“We’re thrilled to bring Matterhorn Fit to Fort Lauderdale,” said Steven Kampfer. “Our goal is to provide a revolutionary way for people to improve mobility, reduce pain, and enhance their overall quality of life.”

Matterhorn Fit’s proprietary process boasts a remarkable success rate significantly reducing chronic pain within two weeks of treatment. Matterhorn Fit helps athletes and individuals overcome physical barriers and achieve peak performance. The new Fort Lauderdale facility aims to provide the same world-class protocols used by professional athletes and Olympians to the local community - from weekend warriors and active seniors to student-athletes.

Matterhorn Fit Fort Lauderdale inspires HOPE within our clients with their “Matterhorn Method”

Diagnose : The process begins with a proprietary diagnostic scan to identify exactly where the brain-to-muscle signal is inhibited.

: The process begins with a proprietary diagnostic scan to identify exactly where the brain-to-muscle signal is inhibited. Reconnect: Specialized protocols are used to "unlock" these neurological compensations and re-establish the neural pathways.

Specialized protocols are used to "unlock" these neurological compensations and re-establish the neural pathways. Reinforce : Once the connection is restored, specific movement patterns are used to ensure the nervous system "remembers" how to fire those muscles correctly.

: Once the connection is restored, specific movement patterns are used to ensure the nervous system "remembers" how to fire those muscles correctly. Strengthen: Finally, the individual moves into elite-level performance training to build a stable, pain-free foundation.

Since opening, Matterhorn Fit Fort Lauderdale has already attracted a roster of elite athletes, including Olympic sailors and professional hockey players. The facility’s personalized programs are designed for individuals of all fitness levels, making its benefits accessible to the wider community.

Matterhorn Fit Fort Lauderdale will be offering complimentary initial evaluations for all new customers until the end of March 2026.

For more information, visit at www.matterhornfit.com/fort-lauderdale or follow Matterhorn Fit Fort Lauderdale on social media @matterhornfit_fortlauderdale

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44721c4f-c6ea-47b4-ad39-d9c594b3edfb