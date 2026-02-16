Gudorf Financial Group Launches Independent RIA With Charles Schwab as Custodian

Dayton, Ohio , Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gudorf Financial Group has launched its independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), selecting Charles Schwab as its primary custodian and signaling a decisive shift in how retirement planning is delivered in the Dayton metropolitan area. By moving to an independent, fee-only fiduciary model, the firm removes third-party constraints and gains full control over planning, investment strategy, and client outcomes. The independent structure accelerates decision-making, enables more customized planning, and improves coordination across investment, tax, and estate strategies without platform-driven delays.

After eight years operating under Cambridge Investment Research, Gudorf Financial Group elected to pursue independence to gain full control over its advisory platform and operate exclusively as a fee-only fiduciary. The transition reflects a broader industry shift toward advisor-owned RIAs as financial advisors seek greater autonomy over portfolio construction, planning methodology, and client experience. As an independent RIA, the firm now exercises complete discretion across retirement planning and investment decisions, aligning tax strategy, Social Security and Medicare guidance, and estate coordination within a single advisory framework. This structure removes product-based conflicts, streamlines decision-making, and reinforces the firm’s fiduciary obligation to act solely in clients’ best interests.



Gudorf Financial Group specializes in retirement planning for individuals and families age 50 and older. The firm serves clients across Dayton, Centerville, and Troy and manages over $100 million in client assets under management. Independence allows the firm to align planning, investment management, and long-term strategy without product-driven conflicts.

“This transition has been a long-term objective for our organization,” said Danny Gudorf, founder of Gudorf Financial Group. “Operating as an independent RIA allows us to build solutions around client goals rather than platform restrictions. We now answer to our clients alone.”

Charles Schwab provides the custodial infrastructure supporting the firm’s advisory operations. With nearly $12 trillion in client assets and approximately 38 million accounts, Schwab offers institutional-grade technology, reporting tools, and asset custody while preserving Gudorf Financial Group’s independence as a financial planner.

The firm’s independence also supports its multi-family client office model, which integrates financial planning, tax strategy, and estate coordination within a single advisory structure. Gudorf Financial Group works alongside certified financial planners, CPAs, and estate planning attorneys to deliver coordinated guidance across all stages of retirement.

This approach is designed for households with complex financial needs, particularly clients age 50 and older with $750,000 or more in investable assets. By consolidating planning disciplines under one roof, the firm reduces fragmented advice and creates consistent long-term strategies.

The independent RIA launch further strengthens alignment across the broader Gudorf network, which includes Gudorf Law Group and Gudorf Tax Group. Together, these entities allow clients to address retirement planning, tax preparation, and estate planning through a unified advisory framework.

“Our partnership with Charles Schwab enhances how we serve clients,” Gudorf added. “Combined with our multi-family client office model, independence allows us to deliver retirement planning, tax strategy, and estate coordination in a fully integrated way.”

Gudorf Financial Group is a fee-only, fiduciary financial advisor providing retirement planning and investment management services for clients age 50 and older. Led by Danny Gudorf, a graduate an alumni of Miami University in Ohio, the firm delivers comprehensive financial planning solutions that integrate investment management, tax strategy, Social Security and Medicare guidance, and estate planning coordination.

