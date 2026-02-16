Norton Rose Fulbright announces new San Antonio office leadership

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced three new leadership appointments for its San Antonio office. John Jennings has been named the office’s Partner‑in‑Charge, Aimeé Vidaurri its Administrative Partner and Jay Dewald the office’s Head of Litigation and Disputes.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s San Antonio office opened 45 years ago and has played a key role in the dramatic growth of Central Texas, particularly across the energy, technology and life sciences sectors. The office was recognized by Energage as a Top Workplace in the San Antonio metro area for the third consecutive year in 2025. More than 75 people, including over 40 lawyers, comprise the firm’s San Antonio office.

“San Antonio is a strategically important office for our firm and a cornerstone of our presence in Texas, where Norton Rose Fulbright has been rooted for more than a century,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “John, Aimeé and Jay are highly respected leaders with deep ties to the region and a passion for client service. Their appointments reflect our continued investment in this office and the valuable clients supported by its lawyers.”

Lawyers in the office advise development-stage and venture-backed businesses, as well as large public companies, on matters supporting regional infrastructure expansion and sophisticated real estate developments spanning the housing, manufacturing, hospitality and recreational sectors. In addition to its strong transactional capabilities, the San Antonio office has robust practices in litigation, tax, employment and labor, healthcare and trusts and estates.

“I am honored to lead our San Antonio office alongside such talented colleagues,” John said. “San Antonio continues to experience remarkable growth and our team is well positioned to help clients navigate complex business, litigation and intellectual property matters while contributing meaningfully to the region’s long‑term success.”

As San Antonio Partner‑in‑Charge, John brings deep experience in commercial real estate and economic development. Also serving as Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Real Estate, he advises clients on the acquisition, disposition, financing, development, leasing and operation of all types of real property. John has also represented clients involved in some of San Antonio’s most transformational economic development projects. John is licensed in Texas and earned his law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.

Aimeé is a trial lawyer with extensive experience representing plaintiffs and defendants in high‑stakes litigation in state and federal courts, as well as in domestic and international arbitrations. Her practice focuses on complex commercial litigation, including contract disputes, investigations, corporate governance matters, regulatory disputes and class actions for clients in the financial services, energy and grocery retail industries. Aimeé earned her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Trinity University. She is licensed to practice in Texas.

Jay, who also serves as Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Healthcare Investigations, is a trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience and over 100 jury trials in federal and state court. His practice focuses on white-collar criminal defense, crisis management, internal investigations and government investigations involving whistleblower claims. Licensed in Texas, Jay earned his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law and two bachelor’s degrees from Southern Methodist University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong and Sydney, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.