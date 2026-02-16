Aeroméxico Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

Total Revenue of $1.4 billion in 4Q25 and $5.4 billion in FY25

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin of 35% in 4Q25 and 31% in FY25, highest on record

Operating Margin of 21% in 4Q25 and 17% in FY25

Premium revenue at 42% in 4Q25 and FY25

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroméxico S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AERO & BMV: AERO, “Aeroméxico” or the “Company”) today reported unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 (“4Q25”) and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (“FY25”) and as of December 31, 2025. The unaudited consolidated financial results set forth below are subject to revision based upon the completion of our annual financial closing process, and other developments arising between now and the time this financial closing process is finalized. These results are based on information available to us as of the date of this earnings release and are not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the period presented. The Company has used the U.S. dollar, its functional currency, as the presentation currency for its consolidated financial statements. All figures are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Andrés Conesa, Chief Executive Officer stated: “Aeroméxico closed the year with strong momentum firmly confirming the recovery trend that gained pace in the second half of the year. We once again demonstrated industry-leading operational reliability, being recognized by CIRIUM as the world’s most on-time airline for the second consecutive year. Our commitment to service excellence was also reaffirmed as Aeroméxico was awarded the APEX North America’s Best Global Airline recognition. We delivered industry-leading financial performance, and this quarter achieved record results, including the highest Adjusted EBITDAR in the Company’s history. These achievements reflect disciplined execution across the business and the unwavering commitment, professionalism, and teamwork of our people, who continue to drive Aeroméxico’s performance and leadership”.

OPERATING & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025

Aeroméxico’s capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), decreased by 1.8% year-over-year in 4Q25.

measured in available seat miles (ASMs), decreased by 1.8% year-over-year in 4Q25. Aeroméxico’s 4Q25 total revenue reached $1.4 billion, a 0.2% increase as compared to the same period of 2024. When excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items (1) , total revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year (1) .

reached $1.4 billion, a 0.2% increase as compared to the same period of 2024. When excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items , total revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year . Share of gain on equity accounted investees recorded a benefit of $71.1 million derived from the extraordinary income generated from the sale of the Group’s 50% equity interest in MRO (TechOps transaction), a joint venture owned in equal parts by Aeroméxico and Delta, dedicated to providing aircraft maintenance and repair services.

recorded a benefit of $71.1 million derived from the extraordinary income generated from the sale of the Group’s 50% equity interest in MRO (TechOps transaction), a joint venture owned in equal parts by Aeroméxico and Delta, dedicated to providing aircraft maintenance and repair services. Adjusted EBITDAR ( 3 ) totaled $501.6 million, with a 34.9% margin, representing the highest EBITDAR and EBITDAR margin on record in the Company’s history. Excluding the TechOps transaction and non-capitalized administrative expenses related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) ( 2 ) , Adjusted EBITDAR ( 3 ) amounted to $434.9 million with a 30.2% margin.

totaled $501.6 million, with a 34.9% margin, representing the highest EBITDAR and EBITDAR margin on record in the Company’s history. Excluding the TechOps transaction and non-capitalized administrative expenses related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) , Adjusted EBITDAR amounted to $434.9 million with a 30.2% margin. Fourth quarter 2025 Operating Income totaled $303.1 million, with a margin of 21.1%, marking the best operating income performance for a fourth quarter on record. Excluding the TechOps transaction and non-capitalized administrative expenses related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) ( 2 ) , Operating Income totaled $236.4 million with a 16.4% margin.

totaled $303.1 million, with a margin of 21.1%, marking the best operating income performance for a fourth quarter on record. Excluding the TechOps transaction and non-capitalized administrative expenses related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) , Operating Income totaled $236.4 million with a 16.4% margin. Cost per ASM excluding fuel (CASM-Ex), was 10.4¢, marking a 5.9% increase with respect to the same quarter of 2024.

OPERATING & FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FULL YEAR 2025

Aeroméxico’s capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 0.5% year-over-year.

measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 0.5% year-over-year. Aeroméxico’s FY25 total revenue reached $5.4 billion, a 4.6% decrease as compared to 2024. When excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items (1) , total revenue decreased 1.9% year-over-year.

reached $5.4 billion, a 4.6% decrease as compared to 2024. When excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items , total revenue decreased 1.9% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDAR ( 3 ) totaled $1.7 billion, with a 31.2% margin. This margin represents the highest record in the Company’s history. Excluding the TechOps transaction and IPO-related expenses ( 2 ) , Adjusted EBITDAR ( 3 ) amounted to $1.6 billion with a 30.0% margin.

totaled $1.7 billion, with a 31.2% margin. This margin represents the highest record in the Company’s history. Excluding the TechOps transaction and IPO-related expenses , Adjusted EBITDAR amounted to $1.6 billion with a 30.0% margin. Full year 2025 Operating Income totaled $928.1 million, with a margin of 17.3%, marking the second-best yearly operating income performance record. Excluding the TechOps transaction and the IPO-related expenses ( 2 ) , Operating Income totaled $861.4 million with a 16.1% margin.

totaled $928.1 million, with a margin of 17.3%, marking the second-best yearly operating income performance record. Excluding the TechOps transaction and the IPO-related expenses , Operating Income totaled $861.4 million with a 16.1% margin. Cost per ASM excluding fuel (CASM-Ex), was 9.3¢, a 1.7% increase compared to last year.

was 9.3¢, a 1.7% increase compared to last year. Total adjusted net debt to EBITDAR(3) ended the year at 1.8x.

1Q26 & FULL YEAR 2026 OUTLOOK

Indicator 1Q26 Guidance FY2026 Guidance Total Capacity (ASMs) ~ -1.7% to -1.2% ~ 3.0% to 5.0% Total Revenue ~ 1.30 bn to 1.33 bn ~ 5.77 bn to 5.88 bn Total Revenue YoY ~ 10.0% to 12.0% ~ 7.5% to 9.5% Adjusted EBITDAR Margin ~ 26.0% to 28.0% ~ 28.5% to 30.5% Operating Income Margin ~ 11.0% to 13.0% ~ 15.0% to 17.0% Adjusted Net Leverage - ~ 1.6x





KEY FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025

Key Financial KPIs

Three Months Ended December 31 4Q25 4Q25

(Normalized) (4) 4Q24 4Q24

(Normalized) (4) Var. % (5) Total revenue (USD millions) 1,438 1,438 1,435 1,391 3.4% Adjusted EBITDAR(3) (USD millions) 502 435 446 402 8.3% Adjusted EBITDAR margin(3) (% of Revenue) 35% 30% 31% 29% 1.4 p.p. Total operating income (loss) (USD millions) 303 236 257 212 11.6% Operating Margin (% of Revenue) 21% 16% 18% 15% 1.2 p.p. Key Operating Indicators 4Q25 4Q25

(Normalized) (4) 4Q24 4Q24

(Normalized) (4) Var. % (5) Total ASMs (millions) 8,751 - 8,911 - - Passengers ('000) 6,168 - 6,247 - - Total revenue / ASM (USD cents) 16.4 16.4 16.1 15.6 5.3% Total cost / ASM (USD cents) 13.6 13.6 13.0 13.0 4.9% Total cost excluding fuel / ASM (USD cents) 10.4 10.4 9.9 9.9 5.4% Foreign Exchange* 4Q25 4Q25

(Normalized) (4) 4Q24 4Q24

(Normalized) (4) Var. % Average 18.33 - 20.03 - -8.5%





Key Financial KPIs

Twelve Months Ended December 31 2025 2025

(Normalized) (4) 2024 2024

(Normalized) (4) Var. % (5) Total revenue (USD millions) 5,361 5,361 5,620 5,467 -1.9% Adjusted EBITDAR(3) (USD millions) 1,672 1,606 1,738 1,578 1.8% Adjusted EBITDAR margin(3) (% of Revenue) 31% 30% 31% 29% 1.1 p.p. Total operating income (loss) (USD millions) 928 861 1,067 901 -4.4% Operating Margin (% of Revenue) 17% 16% 19% 16% -0.4 p.p. Key Operating Indicators 2025 2025

(Normalized) (4) 2024 2024

(Normalized) (4) Var. % (5) Total ASMs (millions) 35,804 - 35,642 - - Passengers ('000) 24,587 - 25,338 - - Total revenue / ASM (USD cents) 15.0 15.0 15.8 15.3 -2.4% Total cost / ASM (USD cents) 12.5 12.5 12.7 12.7 -1.2% Total cost excluding fuel / ASM (USD cents) 9.3 9.3 9.2 9.2 1.5% Foreign Exchange* 2025 2025 (Normalized) (4) 2024 2024

(Normalized) (4) Var. % Average 19.26 - 18.27 - 5.5%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

*Source: Company with information from Banxico.



INCOME STATEMENT DISCUSSION

4Q 2025 Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.4 billion, representing a 0.2% year-over-year increase. When excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1), total revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year. The recovery trend in demand that accelerated during the second half of 2025 fully materialized during the quarter, supported by strong load factors and sustained operational discipline. 2024 extraordinary, non-recurring items included one-time benefits from compensation received from Boeing related to the 737 MAX grounding, as well as estimated revenue from expired tickets following the extension of ticket validity policies implemented under prior commercial flexibility initiatives.

Total revenue per Available Seat Mile (“TRASM”) was 16.4¢, representing a 2.0% increase compared to 4Q24. Excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1), TRASM increased by 5.3% year-over-year, reflecting enhanced performance across various demand segments and the appreciation of the Mexican peso. The positive trajectory in TRASM also reflects the improvement in our premium revenue(6) mix, which reached 41.9% of passenger-related revenue compared to 40.4% in 4Q24.

Full Year 2025 Revenue

Total revenue for the full year 2025 was $5.4 billion, representing a 4.6% year-over-year decrease. The decline primarily reflects the observed 2025 first half softer passenger demand in certain U.S. and Mexican border markets; the depreciation of the Mexican peso, and 2024 extraordinary, non-recurring items(1). Excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1), total revenue decreased by 1.9% year-over-year. The impact of economic and political uncertainty on domestic border routes and the Mexico–U.S. transborder Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) segment during the first half of the year were partially offset by a recovery trend in certain U.S. and Mexican markets that began in the third quarter and materialized during the fourth quarter.

TRASM was 15.0¢, representing a 5.0% decrease compared to 2024. Excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1), RASM decreased by 2.4% year-over-year.

Passenger Revenue

(USD million)

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Domestic 478 459 4.0% 1,664 1,893 (12.1)% International 713 683 4.4% 2,641 2,612 1.1% Ancillaries 112 168 (33.0)% 555 646 (14.0)% Total Passenger Revenue 1,303 1,310 (0.5)% 4,860 5,151 (5.6)%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.



4Q 2025 Operating Expenses

In 4Q25, total operating expenses -including fuel, labor, maintenance, passenger and aircraft services, aircraft leases, depreciation and amortization- reached $1.1 billion, reflecting a 3.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Excluding the TechOps transaction and the IPO-related expenses(2), operating expenses were 1.9% higher compared to 4Q24. This increase was primarily driven by the impact of the Mexican peso’s appreciation on peso-denominated expenses, higher expenses on wages, salaries, and benefits following the renegotiation of all Collective Bargaining Agreements (“CBAs”) in 2024, increased depreciation and amortization costs due to fleet expansion, and IPO-related expenses. These cost pressures were partially offset by reduced selling and administrative expenses.

Fuel cost per liter increased 4.0% compared to 4Q24, averaging 66¢ per liter in 4Q25 as compared to 63¢ per liter in 4Q24. Fuel consumption decreased by 2.7% year-over-year, while fuel burn per ASM decreased by 0.9%, mainly due to a more efficient fleet mix.

Cost per ASM excluding fuel (CASM-Ex) was 10.4¢ in 4Q25, up 5.9% from 4Q24. Excluding extraordinary, non-recurring items(1,2), CASM-Ex increased 5.4% compared to 4Q24.

Share of gain on equity accounted increased by $73.4 million in 4Q25 as compared to 4Q24. This increase primarily reflects the $71.1 million of extraordinary income generated from the sale of TechOps.

Full Year 2025 Operating Expenses

In 2025, total operating expenses—including fuel, labor, maintenance, passenger and aircraft services, aircraft leases, and depreciation and amortization—totaled $4.4 billion, representing a 2.7% decrease compared to 2024. Excluding the TechOps transaction and the IPO-related expenses(2), operating expenses were 1.5% lower compared to 2024. The reduction was primarily driven by lower fuel expenses, ongoing cost-efficiency initiatives, and operational efficiencies associated with the introduction of additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Operating expenses were also favorably impacted by the depreciation of the Mexican peso during the first half of the year, which reduced peso-denominated costs. These benefits were partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization resulting from fleet growth, increased direct operating expenses—particularly wages, salaries, and benefits—following the renegotiation of all CBAs in 2024, IPO-related expenses, and the appreciation of the Mexican peso during the second half of the year, which increased peso-denominated expenses.

Fuel cost per liter decreased by 7.6% compared to 2024, averaging 65¢ per liter in 2025 as compared to 71¢ per liter in 2024. Fuel consumption decreased by 0.4% year-over-year, while fuel burn per ASM decreased by 0.9%, mainly due to a more efficient fleet mix.

CASM-Ex was 9.3¢ in 2025, up 1.7% from 2024. Excluding extraordinary, non-recurring items(1,2),CASM-Ex increased 1.5% year-over-year.

4Q 2025 Adjusted EBITDAR(3) and Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDAR(3) for the fourth quarter amounted to $501.6 million with a 34.9% margin, representing the highest EBITDAR and EBITDAR margin on record in the Company’s history. Excluding 2025 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(2), Adjusted EBITDAR(3) in 4Q25 was $434.9 million. This represents a $33.4 million year-over-year increase compared to the 4Q24 Adjusted EBITDAR(3) (excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1) of $401.5 million.

Operating income for the fourth quarter totaled $303.1 million, with a margin of 21.1%, marking the best operating income performance for a fourth quarter on record. Excluding 2025 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(2), Operating Income in 4Q25 stood at $236.4 million. This compares to Operating Income, excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurring items(1), of $211.7 million in 4Q24, reflecting a year-over-year increase of $24.7 million.

Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDAR(3) and Operating Income

Adjusted EBITDAR(3) for the full year amounted to $1.7 billion with a 31.2% margin. This represents the highest record in the Company’s history. Excluding 2025 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(2), Adjusted EBITDAR(3) in 2025 totaled $1.61 billion, a $28.0 million year-over-year increase when compared to FY2024 Adjusted EBITDAR(3) (excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1)) of $1.58 billion.

Operating income for the full year totaled $928.1 million, with a margin of 17.3%. This represents the second highest record for the Company. Excluding 2025 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(2), Operating Income in 2025 reached $861.4 million, which compared to a $900.7 million 2024 Operating Income, excluding 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items(1), represents a $39.3 million decrease year-over-year.

4Q 2025 Net Financing Cost

Net financing costs decreased by $56.4 million compared to the same period of 2024, driven primarily by net foreign exchange. A $46.0 million loss in 4Q24 was reversed to a $0.6 million net FX gain in 4Q25, accounting for a $46.6 million tailwind. In addition to the net FX gain, lower interest expenses on financial liabilities contributed to the net financing costs reduction.

Full Year 2025 Net Financing Cost

Net financing costs increased by $144.6 million compared to 2024, driven primarily by foreign exchange. A $45.8 million FX gain in 2024 was reversed to a $22.4 million loss this quarter, accounting for a $68.2 million headwind. Additional factors contributing to the increase in finance costs over 2024 include the lease interest related to our fleet expansion, higher finance costs associated with the Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and 2031 issued in 2024, and reduced interest income following shareholder cash distributions.

4Q 2025 Net Income

Net income in 4Q25 totaled $165.0 million with an 11.5% margin.

Full Year 2025 Net Income

Net income in 2025 totaled $351.9 million with a 6.6% margin.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of December 31, 2025, Aeroméxico reported cash and cash equivalents amounting to $1.0 billion. Including the $200.0 million revolving credit facility secured in 3Q24, total liquidity reached $1.2 billion. This represents a liquidity to last twelve-month revenues ratio of 22.8%.

Over 2025, Aeroméxico generated $913.1 million in net cash from operating activities, which allowed the Company to continue with its investment and deleveraging programs.

During the fourth quarter, the Company amortized $63.5 million of financial debt, bringing total debt amortization to $156.2 million for the full year 2025.

On October 9, 2025, the Shareholders of the Company approved to carry out a capital reimbursement, without canceling shares, equivalent to an amount of $0.15 per share for a total distribution of $203.9 million. By December 2025, the Company had completed capital reimbursements amounting to $1.3 billion since December 2023.

FLEET

During 4Q25, Grupo Aeroméxico received one Boeing 737 MAX-8 and two Boeing 737 MAX-9 aircraft.

Aeroméxico’s operating fleet was comprised of 165 aircraft as of December 31, 2025, with an average age of 8.6 years.

OPERATING FLEET

Fleet 1Q25 2Q25 3Q25 4Q25 B-737-800 34 34 34 34 B-737 MAX 8 42 42 44 45 B-737 MAX 9 24 26 28 30 B-787 22 22 22 22 Aeroméxico 122 124 128 131 E-190 34 34 34 34 Aeroméxico Connect 34 34 34 34 Grupo Aeroméxico 156 158 162 165



Footnotes

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized $45.2 million of extraordinary favorable effects within operating income and $44.5 million within Adjusted EBITDAR, comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility initiatives recorded in 2024. For the full year 2024, we recognized $165.8 million of extraordinary favorable effects within operating income and $160.3 million within Adjusted EBITDAR, comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility.

(2) For the three months and full year ended December 31, 2025, we recognized extraordinary income of $71.1 million from the sale of the Group’s 50% equity interest in MRO (TechOps), a joint venture owned in equal parts by Aeroméxico and Delta, dedicated to providing aircraft maintenance and repair services and non-capitalized administrative expenses of $4.3 million related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO).

(3) Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDAR, and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin are non-IFRS measures and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS. See Annex A for the definition of Aeroméxico’s non-IFRS measures and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.

(4) “Normalized” metrics presented in this column exclude 2024 and 2025 extraordinary, non-recurrent items (see footnotes 1 and 2).

(5) Variations are computed by comparing Normalized 4Q24 results with Normalized 4Q25 results, and twelve months 2024 results with twelve months 2025 results, as applicable.

(6) Premium revenue mix consist of revenue from premium products and services above Básica / Clásica coach cabin products. Ratio is calculated based on total passenger revenue.





4Q25 & FY25 EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “guidance,” “forecast,” “guideline,” “should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: external risks, including health threats, accidents, global instability, security breaches, terrorism and natural disasters; Mexican and international economic conditions, as well as seasonality, on customer travel behavior; the current U.S.’s administration tariffs on the Company’s costs and the actions of other governmental authorities in Mexico, the U.S. and other countries; fuel market volatility; the Company’s capacity to fulfill the Company’s fixed obligations, obtain financing and/or maintain liquidity; the Company’s capacity to retain and attract key personnel and other professionals, and the Company’s labor relations with employees; the Company’s reliance on few aircraft manufacturers and other third-party providers; the Company’s aircraft utilization rate and aircraft maintenance costs; changes in landing charges, airport access fees and inadequate airport infrastructure; consumer protection restrictions; dependence on the Company’s main hub, MEX; air traffic congestion; the competitive environment in the aviation industry, including those arising from non-air travel substitutes; sanctions and compliance with anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, anti-drug trafficking and other ethical rules and standards; reliance on partnerships and alliances and challenges in entering into new ones; and other factors described in "Risk Factors" of the Company’s final prospectus dated as of November 5, 2025 relating to its initial public offering and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended December 31 Twelve months

Ended December 31 2025

2024 Var. % 2025

2024

Var. % Revenues: Passenger 1,303 1,310 -0.5 % 4,860 5,151 -5.6 % Air Cargo 82 82 0.1 % 312 296 5.5 % Other 52 43 22.0 % 188 173 8.6 % Total Revenue 1,438 1,435 0.2 % 5,361 5,620 -4.6 % Operating Expenses: Jet-fuel 280 276 1.2 % 1,138 1,237 -8.0 % Wages, salaries and benefits 319 286 11.9 % 1,148 1,084 5.9 % Maintenance 64 73 -12.2 % 231 258 -10.3 % Aircraft, communications

and traffic services 164 152 7.8 % 615 591 3.9 % Passenger services 39 35 11.8 % 151 141 7.0 % Travel agent commissions 27 32 -13.7 % 97 122 -20.6 % Selling and administrative 101 112 -9.7 % 359 406 -11.6 % Aircraft leasing 5 5 5.7 % 18 16 9.1 % Depreciation and amortization 193 184 4.9 % 730 655 11.5 % Impairment (reversal) — — NA (4 ) — NA Other (income) loss, net 14 22 -37.0 % 27 49 -45.2 % Share of gain on equity accounted investees, net of tax (72 ) 1 NA (77 ) (6 ) NA Total Operating Expenses 1,135 1,178 -3.7 % 4,432 4,553 -2.7 % Total operating income 303 257 18.0 % 928 1,067 -13.0 % Finance income (cost): Net finance cost 123 179 -31.5 % 514 370 39.1 % Income before income tax 180 78 131.8 % 414 697 -40.6 % Income tax 15 2 517.5 % 62 80 -22.1 % Net income for the period 165 75 119.0 % 352 617 -43.0 % The Company has used the US dollar as the presentation currency for these consolidated financial statements, which is also its functional currency.







Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (USD Millions)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,024 842 Trade and other receivables 700 591 Due from related parties 3 3 Prepayments and deposits 78 70 Inventories 174 140 Total current assets 1,980 1,647 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, including right-of-use 3,674 3,207 Other non–current assets 1,539 1,530 Total non-current assets 5,213 4,737 Total assets 7,193 6,384 Liabilities Current liabilities: Loans and borrowings, including leases 451 448 Others 2,645 2,745 Total current liabilities 3,096 3,193 Non-current liabilities: Loans and borrowings, including leases 3,604 3,253 Others 1,085 838 Total non-current liabilities 4,689 4,090 Total liabilities 7,785 7,283 Total equity (deficit) (592 ) (900 ) Total equity and liabilities 7,193 6,384 The Company has used the US dollar as the presentation currency for these consolidated financial statements, which is also its functional currency.





Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, (USD Millions) 2025 2024 Var $ Operating cash 1,470 1,878 (408) Operational assets and liabilities (154) (194) 40 Cash generated from (required by) operating activities 1,316 1,684 (368) Income tax paid (74) (37) (38) Interest paid (328) (280) (48) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 913 1,368 (454) Net cash used in investing activities (270) (489) 219 Net cash from (used in) financing activities (496) (920) 424 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 36 (54) 90 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 182 (96) 278 Cash and cash equivalents: At beginning of the period 842 938 (96) At end of the period 1,024 842 182 The Company has used the US dollar as the presentation currency for these consolidated financial statements, which is also its functional currency.





FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INDICATORS

Financial KPIs



Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Total revenue 1,438 1,435 0.2% 5,361 5,620 (4.6)% Passenger revenue 1,303 1,310 (0.5)% 4,860 5,151 (5.6)% Adjusted EBITDAR(1) 502 446 12.5% 1,672 1,738 (3.8)% Adjusted EBITDAR margin(1) (% of Revenue) 35% 31% 3.8 p.p. 31% 31% 0.3 p.p. Total operating income (loss) 303 257 18.0% 928 1,067 (13.0)% Operating Margin (% of Revenue) 21% 18% 3.2 p.p. 17% 19% (1.7) p.p. Net Income (loss) 165 75 119.0% 352 617 (43.0)% Net Income (loss) Margin (% of Revenue) 11% 5% 6.2 p.p. 7% 11% (4.4) p.p. Operating Indicators 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Total ASMs (millions) 8,751 8,911 (1.8)% 35,804 35,642 0.5% Total RPMs (millions) 7,632 7,617 0.2% 30,751 30,853 (0.3)% Load factor on scheduled flights (%) 87.2% 85.5% 1.7 p.p 85.9% 86.6% (0.7) p.p Passengers ('000) 6,168 6,247 (1.3)% 24,587 25,338 (3.0)% On-Time departure performance within 15 minutes (%) 93.0% 89.4% 3.6 p.p 92.0% 88.1% 4.0 p.p Total liters of fuel ('000) 424,151 435,977 (2.7)% 1,743,449 1,750,940 (0.4)% Yield (USD cents) (2) 9.7 9.3 4.0% 8.7 9.1 (4.1)% Total revenue / ASM (USD cents) 16.4 16.1 2.0% 15.0 15.8 (5.0)% Passenger revenue / ASM (USD cents)(2) 13.6 12.8 6.2% 12.0 12.6 (4.9)% Total cost / ASM (USD cents) 13.6 13.0 5.2% 12.5 12.7 (1.1)% Total cost excluding fuel / ASM (USD cents) 10.4 9.9 5.9% 9.3 9.2 1.7% Other Indicators 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Fuel cost per liter (USD cents) 66 63 4.0% 65 71 (7.6)% FX close(3) 17.97 20.27 (11.4%) 17.97 20.27 (11.4%) FX average(3) 18.33 20.03 (8.5%) 19.26 18.27 5.5%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

1) Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margin are non-IFRS measures and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS. See Annex A for the definition of Aeroméxico’s non-IFRS measures and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.

2) Estimated as passenger revenues (excluding ancillaries) divided by total RPMs.

3) Source: Company with information from Banxico.





Annex A on Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses information regarding Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR Margin, Adjusted Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Ratio, which are non-IFRS measures. The Company also has disclosed in this press release revenue, operating income, operating margin, Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR Margin as incrementally adjusted by certain extraordinary, non-recurrent items adjustments from 2024 and 2025, which are additional non-IFRS financial measures. The Company believes all of these financial reporting measures to be useful indicators of its operational performance. These known performance measurements in the aviation industry are frequently used by investors, stock analysts and others who are interested in comparing the operational performance of companies in its industry.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR as profit or loss for the period before income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net finance cost, and impairment (reversal), before aircraft leasing expense, in light of the non-recurring nature of this item. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDAR to be solely a valuation metric, not a performance metric. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAR Margin as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by total revenue for the period. The Company defines Adjusted Net Debt as total loan and borrowings, including leases, minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAR Ratio as Adjusted Net Debt Ratio divided by Adjusted EBITDAR for the period.

To obtain “Normalized” figures, the Company includes adjustments to reflect other extraordinary, non-recurrent items that have also impacted our results of operations during the periods under discussion. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, we recognized extraordinary income of $71.1 million from the sale of TechOps and non-capitalized administrative expenses of $4.3 million related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) recorded in 2025 and in the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized $45.2 million of extraordinary favorable effects within operating income and $44.5 million within Adjusted EBITDAR, comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility initiatives recorded in 2024. In 2025, we recognized $71.1 million of extraordinary income from the sale of TechOps and non-capitalized administrative expenses of $4.3 million related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) and in 2024, we recognized $165.8 million of extraordinary favorable effects within operating income and $160.3 million within Adjusted EBITDAR, comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility.

All of the above-mentioned non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are: (i) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; (iii) they do not reflect the Company’s cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s debt; (iv) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and they do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; (v) they do not adjust for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Company’s consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income; (vi) they do not reflect the impact of all non-recurring items; and (vii) other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these measures, or similarly titled measures, differently than the Company does, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of each of these historical measures, and to the extent applicable, forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are below. No reconciliation of the forecasted amounts of Adjusted EBITDAR, as incrementally adjusted, and Revenue, as incrementally adjusted, for fiscal 2025 is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the corresponding IFRS measure without unreasonable efforts, due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating certain forward-looking amounts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

Normalized Total Revenue Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Total revenue 1,438 1,435 0.2%

5,361 5,620 (4.6)%

(-) Extraordinary, non-recurrent ítems(1) - 44 NA 67 153 NA Normalized Total Revenue 1,438 1,391 3.4%

5,361 5,467 (1.9)%



Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

1) 2024 extraordinary, non-recurrent items consist of favorable effects comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility initiatives.





Adjusted EBITDAR Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Profit (loss) for the period 165 75 119.1% 352 617 (43.0)% (+) Income tax expense (benefit) 15 2 517.5% 62 80 (22.1)% (+) Depreciation and amortization (1) 193 184 4.9% 730 655 11.5% (+) Net finance cost 123 179 -31.5% 514 370 39.1% (+) Impairment (reversal) - - NA -4 0 NA (+) Aircraft leasing (2) 5 5 5.9% 18 16 9.1% Adjusted EBITDAR (3) 502 446 12.5% 1,672 1,738 (3.8)% (-) Extraordinary ítems (4) 67 45 NA 67 166 NA Normalized Adjusted EBITDAR (3) 435 402 8.3% 1,606 1,578 1.8%

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.





Adjusted Total Operating Income Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

December 31 Twelve Months Ended

December 31 4Q25 4Q24 Var. % 2025 2024 Var. % Total operating income (USD millions) 303 257 18.0%

928 1,067 (13.0)%

(-) Extraordinary items (4) 67 45 NA 67 166 NA Normalized Total operating income (USD millions) (3) 236 212 11.6%

861 901 (4.4)%



Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

1) Depreciation and amortization expense as presented in our profit or loss.

2) Aircraft leasing is comprised of short-term rentals of flight equipment, including subject to PBH period.

3) Adjusted EBITDAR and Normalized Adjusted EBITDAR are non-IFRS measures and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS.

4) Extraordinary, non-recurrent items consist of adjustments related to extraordinary income from the sale of TechOps and non-capitalized administrative expenses related to our Initial Public Offering (IPO) recorded in 2025, and extraordinary favorable effects within operating income and Adjusted EBITDAR, comprising (i) compensation from Boeing for financial damages related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and (ii) estimated breakage from unused tickets resulting from the extension of ticket usage rules introduced under prior years’ commercial flexibility initiatives recorded in 2024.





Adjusted Net Debt Reconciliation December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total loans and borrowings, including leases 4,055 3,701 (-) Cash and cash equivalents 1,024 842 = Adjusted Net Debt (1) 3,031 2,859

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

1) Adjusted Net Debt is a non-IFRS measures and has limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS.





Net Leverage Ratio Reconciliation (Adjusted Net Debt / Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDAR) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Adjusted Net Debt (1) 3,031 2,859 Last Twelve Months Adjusted EBITDAR (1) 1,672 1,738 = Net Leverage Ratio (1) 1.8x 1.6x

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding

1) Adjusted Net Debt, Adjusted EBITDAR and Net Leverage Ratio are non-IFRS measures and have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under IFRS.



