ATL Tree Work Protects Atlanta Homeowners’ Roofs with Reliable, Family-Owned Tree Services

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATL Tree Work , a trusted, family-owned tree service in Atlanta, is reinforcing its commitment to protecting local homeowners’ roofs and properties with dependable, professional tree care throughout Duluth and North Metro Atlanta. With over 20 years of experience, the company delivers reliable solutions designed to prevent costly damage and ensure peace of mind for families across the region.

Crew members watching a tree be removed in Duluth, Georgia

In Georgia, overhanging limbs and storm-damaged trees pose a significant threat to roofs, vehicles, and property structures. Heavy branches weakened by age or severe weather can fall without warning, leading to expensive repairs and safety hazards. ATL Tree Work addresses these risks proactively through expert tree trimming, pruning, and safe tree removal services performed by certified arborists.

“We treat every property as if it were our own,” said Ervin Ernamorado, Owner of ATL Tree Work. “Our goal is simple: protect our neighbors’ homes while delivering honest, reliable service they can trust.”

Comprehensive Tree Services in Atlanta

ATL Tree Work provides a full range of licensed and insured services, including:

• Tree Trimming and Pruning – Protect roofs and improve tree health with precise, professional cuts.

• Tree Removal – Safe removal of hazardous or unwanted trees to prevent structural damage.

• Land Clearing – Efficient clearing for residential and commercial projects.

• Emergency Tree Service in Atlanta – 24/7 rapid response for storm damage and fallen trees.

With certified experts on staff and more than two decades of hands-on experience, ATL Tree Work combines technical skill with family-owned values. The company offers free estimates, transparent pricing, and spotless cleanup after every job. Hundreds of 5-star reviews reflect its dedication to safety, professionalism, and customer satisfaction.

Serving communities including Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Norcross, Lawrenceville, and surrounding areas, ATL Tree Work continues to build lasting relationships rooted in trust and quality workmanship.

Homeowners and local businesses are invited to stay connected with ATL Tree Work by following the company on social media at @atltreework. Through its social platforms, ATL Tree Work shares helpful tree care tips, project highlights, seasonal safety advice, and updates on emergency response services throughout the Atlanta area.

To learn more about the company’s services or schedule a free estimate, visit https://atltreework.com .





About ATL Tree Work

ATL Tree Work is a family-owned and operated tree service company proudly serving Duluth and North Metro Atlanta since 2003. Fully licensed and insured, the company provides professional tree trimming, pruning, removal, land clearing, and 24/7 emergency tree service in Atlanta and surrounding communities. With certified arborists and over 20 years of experience, ATL Tree Work is committed to protecting homes, roofs, and properties with safe, reliable workmanship. Known for transparent pricing, free estimates, and 5-star customer service, the team treats every project with care, precision, and respect—delivering trusted tree solutions homeowners can count on.



