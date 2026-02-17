Decker, Pex, Levi Law Office Expands Support for U.S. Clients Seeking Austrian Citizenship Through Jewish Family Heritage

Tel-Aviv, Israel, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decker, Pex, Levi Law Office, an immigration law firm with extensive experience in European citizenship cases, has expanded its support services for American clients seeking Austrian citizenship through Jewish family heritage. The firm is assisting eligible descendants of German and Austrian Jews who were forced to flee during WW2 and the Nazi era, helping them reclaim citizenship under amendments to the Austrian Nationality Act.

A reform to Austrian citizenship law that took effect in 2020 significantly broadened eligibility for descendants of individuals persecuted by the Nazi regime. The updated law allows former Austrian citizens, who were forced to leave the country between 1933 and 1955, and their descendants to apply for citizenship, often without needing to renounce existing citizenship. This has opened the door for many families worldwide to pursue Austrian citizenship for the first time.

According to Decker, Pex, Levi interest from American applicants has grown as more families explore their European roots and consider the mobility, education, and residency opportunities available through European Union citizenship. German and Austrian citizenship provides its holder one of the strongest passports in the world, as well as the right to live, work, and study across EU member states and visa-free travel to many countries worldwide.

“Many families are now discovering that they may qualify for Austrian citizenship through their parents, grandparents, or even great-grandparents,” said Joshua Pex, Founding Partner of Decker, Pex, Levi - Law Office. “For some, the process is about practical opportunities in Europe. For others, it is about restoring a legal status that was taken from their family generations ago.”

As part of its expanded support, the firm provides eligibility assessments, archival research, document preparation, and legal guidance throughout the application process. This includes reviewing historical records, submitting applications to Austrian authorities, and guiding clients until a final determination is issued. In many cases, eligibility depends on documentation from Austrian archives or records that are readily accessible without legal and genealogical expertise.

By coordinating with archives and authorities, Decker, Pex, Levi lawyers and team of experts is making what can be a complex, document-extensive procedure more accessible for families.

