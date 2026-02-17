Cash Logistics Market Size to Hit USD 69.90 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Ongoing Cash Circulation and ATM Expansion | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cash logistics market size was valued at USD 31.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 69.90 billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 8.38% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The market is predicted to grow since cash is still used in developing markets, there are more ATMs, and there are more scenarios where cash needs to be managed. Cash logistics are essential for the secure and efficient transport and processing of cash between the banking, retail, and commercial markets. Notable solutions consist of cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment, cash processing, and vault management.





The U.S. cash logistics market size was USD 7.26 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.50 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. cash logistics market is growing because more cash is being used in stores, more ATMs are being installed, and people want safer ways to handle cash. The U.S. is the most important country in North America since it has a lot of banks, big retail businesses, and a high demand for outsourced cash management services.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service

The Cash-In-Transit segment led the market with 52% revenue share in 2025 due to rising ATM installations and retail cash circulation. The Cash Management segment is expanding rapidly with a CAGR of 10.53%, fueled by automation, real-time monitoring, and smart safe deployment.

By End-User

Financial institutions hold a 50% revenue share in 2025, driven by high cash transaction volumes, ATM servicing needs, and security mandates. Government agencies are growing at the fastest CAGR of 12.92% due to rising public infrastructure spending, defense security needs, and secure payroll distribution in cash-heavy regions.

By Mode of Transit

The Roadways segment leads with 52% revenue in 2025, supported by widespread armored fleet deployment and urban cash demand. The Airways segment is growing at a CAGR of 10.74%, driven by the demand for rapid, due to long-distance transport of high-value cash and precious commodities.

By Security Type

Physical security holds a cash logistics market share of 49% in 2025, driven by continued reliance on armored vehicles, access control systems, and surveillance for transit and vault safety. Cybersecurity is expanding at a 14.26% CAGR as digital cash management and smart devices expose systems to cyber threats.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America will be the biggest player in the cash logistics market, with a market share of 36%. North America is the market leader as it has a lot of ATMs, a strong retail infrastructure, and institutions that need safe ways to handle cash.

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region will have the highest growth rate in the cash logistics industry, with a CAGR of 11.36%. The need for cash logistics in Asia Pacific is developing quickly because of things as more people having access to banking, more ATMs, and a bigger retail sector.

Rising ATM Installations and Outsourced Cash Handling Services Propel Market Expansion Globally

The cash logistics market is growing because more and more ATMs are being installed around the world. This is because banks and service providers are reaching out to both urban and rural areas. This growth needs reliable and safe cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment, and processing services, which means that more businesses are looking for outsourced logistics solutions. Managing cash cycles across several endpoints is so complicated that banks and big stores have had to work with specialized vendors that offer all-in-one services. Outsourcing not only makes sure that rules are followed, but it also makes operations go more smoothly by using advanced tracking systems, armored vehicles, and technologies that let you see what's happening in real time.

Key Players:

Brink's Incorporated

Cash Logistik Security AG

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

G4S Limited

GardaWorld

Global Security Logistic Co.

Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.

Loomis AB

Prosegur

Cash in Transit Solutions Pty Ltd

Transguard Group

G4S Cash Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

BHS Corrugated India Pvt. Ltd.

SecureCash

Mancorp Security Solutions

MMA Group

SBV Services

Fidelity Security Group

NCR Corporation

Linfox Armaguard Pty Ltd

Recent Developments:

June 2025 – Brinks made a strategic investment in KAL ATM Software to enhance its ATM Managed Services Solutions globally, reinforcing its strength in ATM cash logistics and digital retail infrastructure.

