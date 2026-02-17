WSO2 Launches ‘Fair Pricing for Governments’ Initiative

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced a new ‘Fair Pricing for Governments’ initiative, aimed at supporting public-sector organizations’ worldwide access to high-quality, ethical digital services at prices aligned with local economic realities.

The initiative is based on a simple principle: government technology fees should be proportional to the average citizen’s income to ensure fairness. By introducing a standardized, transparent pricing model for government customers, WSO2 seeks to eliminate arbitrage, reduce opportunities for corruption, and ensure that all eligible public-sector entities receive the best possible price.

“Our goal is to facilitate software independence and help governments worldwide access high-quality, ethical digital services,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder, CEO and chief product officer at WSO2. “We believe that fair pricing must reflect the economic context in which governments operate. By aligning fees with national income levels and applying a consistent, transparent framework globally, we are taking a concrete step toward enabling more equitable digital modernization.”

The initiative builds on WSO2’s long-standing commitment to open-source principles, ethical technology practices, and inclusive modernization. By standardizing government pricing globally and anchoring it to internationally recognized economic indicators, WSO2 aims to remove financial barriers to adoption, strengthen digital sovereignty, and enable public-sector organizations to securely and sustainably transform critical digital services.

At the core of the initiative is an index-based pricing methodology that aligns WSO2’s government subscription fees with World Bank Country Income Classifications, using W3C government membership fees as a baseline for calculation. Under this model, public sector entities can choose to receive standardized, non-negotiable discounts that reflect national income levels. For example, high-income countries will receive a 20% discount; upper-middle-income countries will be eligible for a 35% discount; lower-middle-income countries will receive a 50% discount, and low-income countries will be entitled to a 62% discount.

The discounts are designed to ensure fairness, consistency, and transparency across all government customers and apply in lieu of any other discounts. To preserve the integrity of the program, eligibility is limited to official government entities directly funded by taxpayers. This will ensure public-private partnerships are excluded from the process, thereby ensuring transparency. While subscription pricing will follow the new fair pricing framework, WSO2 will continue to offer support and professional services at standard commercial rates.

To provide long-term predictability for government customers, prices under the initiative will be exempt from normal price revisions, with a capped annual increase of 5%. This structure is to ensure governments can plan their digital investments with confidence, balancing affordability and sustainability.

WSO2’s Fair Pricing for Governments initiative is now live and available globally. Click here to learn more about the offer.

