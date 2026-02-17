Airport Security Market Size to Worth $38.47 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport Security Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Airport Security Market Size was valued at USD 16.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 38.47 billion by 2035, at 8.67% CAGR over 2026-2035.”

Growing Air Traffic and Rising Threats Boost the Market Growth Globally

The demand for more secure airports to safeguard different passengers and assets is one of the main factors propelling the airport security industry. This is due to the growing volume of air travel globally. Stricter aircraft safety standards and more investment in physical and digital security infrastructure have been mandated by the increasingly concerning scenario around terrorism, human trafficking, and cyber threats. By integrating biometric technology with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, surveillance and access control systems can detect threats more quickly and operate more efficiently.

Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 16.75 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 38.47 Billion

CAGR: 8.67% from 2026 to 2035

By Type: terminal side held the largest share of 61.8% in 2025

In 2025, North America dominates the global market with 31.7% Share

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Thales Group

Honeywell

Raytheon Technologies

Siemens

FLIR Systems

Safran

Bosch Security Systems

L3Harris

SITA

Smiths Group

Airport Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Location (Landside, Airside, Terminal side)

• By Technology (Access Control, Cyber Security, Perimeter Security, Screening, Surveillance, Others)

• By Airport Size (Less than 5 million, 5 to 15 million, 15 to 30 million, 30 to 50 million, more than 50 million)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The terminal side of the airport security market had the largest share at 61.8% in 2025 due to the large numbers of passenger movements, extensive scanning, and many security points in an airport including boarding gates, check-in areas, and customs. Airside is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over 2026-2035 as the focus on securing aircraft parking areas, runways, and cargo-holding areas is on the rise.

By Technology

The airport security market was led by cybersecurity in 2025, with a 23.5% share, owing to the increasing cyber-attacks on airport IT infrastructure, databases, and operational control systems. Perimeter security is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to rising physical intrusion, runway incursion and drone threat concerns.

By Airport Size

In 2025, airport security market share was led by the airports, which held 32.6% share due to the high passenger volume and operational complexity. Passenger segment of 15 to 30 million is projected to accelerate at a rapid CAGR over 2026-2035 owing to the proliferation of mid-sized airports in developing economies, rising regional connectivity, and growing need for better passenger experience.

Regional Insights:

North America held the biggest share of the airport security market in 2025, accounting for 31.7%, due to the region's abundant airport infrastructure and early adoption of cutting-edge security systems by airport authorities. amount of investment in the area, with an emphasis on mass assessment systems at international and regional airports, AI-driven surveillance, ongoing development and evaluation of cyber security frameworks, and biometric authentication.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49% from 2026 to 2035, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at the quickest rate due to the region's rapid airport construction, rising passenger volume, and significant expenditures in state-of-the-art airports. The region's emerging economies are quickly implementing automated screening systems, AI-driven surveillance, and biometric access control.

Lack of Standardization in Airport Security Systems May Impede Market Expansion Globally

One of the main problems facing the airport security sector is the lack of standardization among various security system types. At their terminals, airports employ a variety of current and legacy technology that are not integrated, leading to operational inefficiencies. Common security solutions and centralized analytics processing are impossible due to the different hardware and software platforms and inconsistent data formats.

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) partners with Thales to deploy smart airport security, biometric “Fly to Gate” facial recognition at seven Indian airports, reducing passenger processing time by up to 30%.

, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) partners with Thales to deploy smart airport security, biometric “Fly to Gate” facial recognition at seven Indian airports, reducing passenger processing time by up to 30%. In June 2025, Southwest Airlines installs Honeywell’s SmartRunway and SmartLanding cockpit alert systems on nearly all Boeing 737s, providing audio/visual warnings to prevent runway and taxiway incidents.

Exclusive Sections of the Airport Security Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze deployment share across landside, airside, and terminal security, along with adoption levels of access control, screening, surveillance, perimeter, cyber security, and integrated physical-cyber platforms.

– helps you analyze deployment share across landside, airside, and terminal security, along with adoption levels of access control, screening, surveillance, perimeter, cyber security, and integrated physical-cyber platforms. MARKET DEMAND BY AIRPORT SIZE – helps you evaluate security spending distribution across passenger traffic categories and identify high-growth opportunities in mid-size and large airport segments.

– helps you evaluate security spending distribution across passenger traffic categories and identify high-growth opportunities in mid-size and large airport segments. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & UPGRADE TRENDS – helps you assess security upgrade cycles driven by airport expansion, modernization programs, and evolving regulatory compliance mandates.

– helps you assess security upgrade cycles driven by airport expansion, modernization programs, and evolving regulatory compliance mandates. SUPPLY CHAIN & PROJECT EXECUTION INDEX – helps you track deployment models, system integrator involvement vs. direct contracts, and centralized command platform adoption across multi-terminal airports.

– helps you track deployment models, system integrator involvement vs. direct contracts, and centralized command platform adoption across multi-terminal airports. MARKET & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you measure annual revenue growth, technology-wise market share of leading vendors, and average contract value by airport size and project scope.

– helps you measure annual revenue growth, technology-wise market share of leading vendors, and average contract value by airport size and project scope. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of key players based on solution portfolio breadth, integrated security capabilities, global airport presence, and recent contract wins.

