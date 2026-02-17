Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 9 to February 13, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from February 9 to February 13, 2026

Puteaux, February 17, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 9 to February 13, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/09/2026 FR0012435121 56,589 26.3086 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/09/2026 FR0012435121 26,560 26.2355 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/09/2026 FR0012435121 3,802 26.2200 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/09/2026 FR0012435121 3,787 26.2102 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/10/2026 FR0012435121 46,500 26.6609 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/10/2026 FR0012435121 33,500 26.6723 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/10/2026 FR0012435121 4,936 26.6675 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/10/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 26.6737 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/11/2026 FR0012435121 39,811 26.7291 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/11/2026 FR0012435121 32,710 26.7228 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/11/2026 FR0012435121 4,887 26.7241 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/11/2026 FR0012435121 4,892 26.7418 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/12/2026 FR0012435121 50,000 26.9814 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/12/2026 FR0012435121 30,000 26.9937 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/12/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 26.9909 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/12/2026 FR0012435121 5,000 26.9988 AQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/13/2026 FR0012435121 54,971 26.9681 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/13/2026 FR0012435121 25,000 26.9398 DXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/13/2026 FR0012435121 4,566 26.9288 TQE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 02/13/2026 FR0012435121 4,463 26.9202 AQE Total 441,974 26.7218



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

