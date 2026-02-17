Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 9 to February 13, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from February 9 to February 13, 2026

Puteaux, February 17, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from February 9 to February 13, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 24th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 22, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/09/2026FR001243512156,58926.3086XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/09/2026FR001243512126,56026.2355DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/09/2026FR00124351213,80226.2200TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/09/2026FR00124351213,78726.2102AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/10/2026FR001243512146,50026.6609XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/10/2026FR001243512133,50026.6723DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/10/2026FR00124351214,93626.6675TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/10/2026FR00124351215,00026.6737AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/11/2026FR001243512139,81126.7291XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/11/2026FR001243512132,71026.7228DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/11/2026FR00124351214,88726.7241TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/11/2026FR00124351214,89226.7418AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/12/2026FR001243512150,00026.9814XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/12/2026FR001243512130,00026.9937DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/12/2026FR00124351215,00026.9909TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/12/2026FR00124351215,00026.9988AQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/13/2026FR001243512154,97126.9681XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/13/2026FR001243512125,00026.9398DXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/13/2026FR00124351214,56626.9288TQE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49202/13/2026FR00124351214,46326.9202AQE
 Total441,97426.7218 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly, the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 26th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 22, 2025.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from February 9 to February 13, 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading