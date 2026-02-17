Pharming Group to present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Leiden, the Netherlands, February 17, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming” or “the Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced its participation in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference being held virtually on February 25-26, 2026.

Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present on Wednesday, February 25 at 12:40pm ET/18:40 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be made available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Investor Relations at investor@pharming.com or your Oppenheimer representative.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.

For further public information, contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 (908) 705 1696

E: investor@pharming.com

Media Relations

Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager

T: +31 6 28 32 60 41

E: media.relations@pharming.com



U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)

T: +1 (917) 882-9038



Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

