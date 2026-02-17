Zurich, 17 February 2026

PRESS RELEASE

GAM Holding Announces Gerhard Lohmann as Group CFO to Support Next Phase of Strategic Growth

GAM Holding AG (GAM:SWX) today announced a transition in its senior leadership team as the firm moves confidently into the next phase of its strategic development. Gerhard Lohmann joins GAM Holding today, 17 February 2026, and will assume the role of Group Chief Financial Officer (“Group CFO”) on 26 March 2026. Gerhard will also become a member of the Group Management Board based in Zurich. Gerhard succeeds Richard McNamara, who has decided to step down as GAM’s Group CFO to take on a new role within the asset management industry. Richard will depart the firm at the end of April 2026 enabling a smooth and seamless transition.

Gerhard brings a distinguished record across banking, insurance, reinsurance and asset management. As a Swiss‑based finance leader with international reach, he has held senior executive roles at both Credit Suisse and Swiss Re. At Credit Suisse, he served as Chief Operating Officer for EMEA and Chief Financial Officer for International Wealth Management, following earlier leadership positions across the firm’s Asset Management and Corporate & Retail Banking divisions. At Swiss Re, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Reinsurance Business Unit and a member of its Executive Committee, leading global finance teams and shaping the group’s financial architecture. Across these roles he has overseen large international teams and supported organisations operating in highly regulated environments. His expertise spans financial strategy, liquidity and capital management, risk oversight, regulatory engagement, M&A integration and the modernisation of finance platforms. Known for his transparent, collaborative and empowering leadership style, he has built a strong reputation for guiding organisations through dynamic environments and fostering high‑performing teams.

Gerhard has also contributed to social impact initiatives, including board roles in education and entrepreneurship programmes in East Africa.

Richard joined GAM in 2015 as Group CFO and has played a pivotal role in guiding the firm through a period of significant change. His deep technical expertise, disciplined execution and leadership have been central to delivering this transition and positioning GAM for future success. That transition is now complete, with the organisation firmly aligned behind its long-term growth priorities.

Albert Saporta, CEO of GAM Holding AG, said: “Richard has provided exemplary leadership during a transformative period for GAM, and his contribution has been fundamental in establishing the solid platform on which we now build. We thank Richard for his service and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career. As the firm moves confidently into its next phase of strategic growth, I am delighted to announce Gerhard as our new Group CFO. His deep international experience, proven financial leadership and strong reputation for strategic execution make him exceptionally well suited to advance GAM’s strategy. I look forward to welcoming him as a member of the Group Management Board and working closely together as we continue to strengthen GAM for long-term success.”

Gerhard Lohmann, Incoming Group CFO, said: “I am truly excited to be joining GAM at such a pivotal moment in its journey. As a Swiss‑headquartered firm with a long tradition of investment excellence, GAM has a clear purpose, strong capabilities and a reinvigorated strategic direction that positions it exceptionally well for long‑term success. I look forward to engaging with all stakeholders and working closely with Albert and the Group Management Board. Together, we will continue to strengthen GAM’s financial foundations and support the next phase of growth and performance.”

Richard McNamara, Outgoing Group CFO, said: “It has been a privilege to serve as GAM’s CFO over the past 10 years. This is a great firm with exceptional people, and I am proud to have been part of it. What we have achieved together reflects the strength, resilience and quality that defines GAM at its best. GAM is now positioned for the next stage of its development, and I will watch GAM’s progress with enormous respect and pride.”

About GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. It is an active, independent global asset manager that delivers distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for its clients across its Investment and Wealth Management Businesses. Its purpose is to protect and enhance its clients' financial future. It attracts and empowers the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment.

Total assets under management were CHF 12.7 billion as of 30 June 2025. GAM has global distribution with offices in 15 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8005 Switzerland. For more information about GAM Investments, please visit www.gam.com

