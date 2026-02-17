FundaMental Pharma to showcase groundbreaking approach to treatment-resistant depression at Bio-Neuroscience Conference

Presentation will highlight lead clinical candidate FMP374, a novel dual-acting NMDAR modulator advancing toward IND-enabling studies for TRD



HEIDELBERG, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundaMental Pharma GmbH (or “the Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, dual-acting N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) modulators aimed at delivering rapid and sustained relief for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), today announces its recognition as one of twelve leading companies selected to present at the prestigious Bio-Neuroscience Conference, the premier global gathering of neuroscience innovation leaders, investors, and pharmaceutical executives. This event will take place from February 24–26, 2026, in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, showcasing organizations that demonstrate excellence and leadership in neuroscience research and therapeutic innovation.

NMDAR is the most compelling clinically validated target for TRD, which affects over 30% of patients with major depressive disorders (MDD) who do not respond to at least two different antidepressants. Through its innovative, neurobiology‑driven approach, FundaMental Pharma aims to redefine the treatment paradigm for TRD and meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with severe unmet medical needs.

The presentation by Dr. Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer of FundaMental Pharma, will highlight the scientific foundation for lead candidate FMP374, the distinctive approach to modulating NMDAR, and the compelling preclinical data that support its advancement toward IND-enabling studies.

“Our selection at this prestigious conference highlights our scientific breakthrough and validates the significant commercial and therapeutic potential of our approach to treatment-resistant depression,” commented Dr. Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer of FundaMental Pharma. “We are committed to addressing critical unmet needs for patients with TRD. FMP374 leverages a clinically validated target and introduces a proprietary dual-acting mechanism, aiming to deliver compelling efficacy alongside superior pharmacological margins, over unwanted side effects. This innovation represents a transformative opportunity to set a new benchmark in TRD treatment and unlock substantial value for patients, clinicians, and our stakeholders.”

FundaMental Pharma’s lead candidate, FMP374, is an orally bioavailable, dual-acting NMDAR modulator that uniquely combines the disruption of the NMDAR/TRPM4 complex with NMDAR antagonism. This novel mechanism aims to enhance antidepressant efficacy while reducing the exaggerated NMDAR pharmacology associated with current standards of care (SOC). Current SOC requires supervised, in-clinic administration due to risks of dissociation and hallucination. FMP374 is designed to address these challenges while preserving the rapid onset advantages of NMDAR-targeted treatments.

A variety of studies of FMP374 have demonstrated rapid and sustained antidepressant effects in gold-standard depression models at low nanomolar unbound CNS drug concentrations, with exceptional ≥10–20x margins, over unwanted NMDAR-related side effects. Importantly, FMP374 shows no evidence of dissociation-like behaviors, hallucination-associated proxies, ataxia, or hyperactivity at efficacious doses in representative models, supporting its potential as an oral, at-home therapy for patients with TRD. Its novel dual-acting mechanism positions FMP374 as a transformative solution for those unresponsive to existing antidepressants. Backed by robust preclinical data, FMP374 is ready for IND-enabling studies.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Location: Hotel Jakarta, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Presentation Title: Novel Dual-Acting NMDA Receptor Modulators for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Date & Time: Wednesday, 25 February 2026 - 16:45 CET

Presenter: Dr. Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer, FundaMental Pharma

Bio-Neuroscience is an initiative of Broadreach Global, co-organized with Host Partners Amsterdam Neuroscience.

For more information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Elena Bates, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

fundamentalpharma@optimumcomms.com



About FundaMental Pharma

FundaMental Pharma GmbH is a preclinical, biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing mental health by addressing treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Established as a spin-off from Heidelberg University, FundaMental Pharma is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Its research builds on the pioneering work of Professor Hilmar Bading and Dr. Jing Yan, published in Science (Yan et al., 2020), leading to the development of proprietary dual-acting N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) modulators.

These dual-acting molecules uniquely disrupt the complex formed between NMDAR and the transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member 4 (TRPM4), while simultaneously acting as potent NMDAR antagonists.

FMP374 has shown robust antidepressant‑like efficacy at low nanomolar concentrations, without evidence of dissociation‑associated behaviors, ataxia, or hyperactivity at efficacious doses in preclinical proof-of-concept studies, supporting its potential as an at‑home therapy. The molecule is orally bioavailable and ready for IND‑enabling studies. Through its innovative, neurobiology‑driven approach, FundaMental Pharma aims to redefine the treatment paradigm for TRD and meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with severe unmet medical needs. For further information, please visit https://fundamentalpharma.com/.

About Bio-Neuroscience

Bio-Neuroscience is the leading international event where pioneers, leaders and decision-makers in neuroscience drug development gather for 2.5 days of uninterrupted, high-level, high-impact and interactive discussions, networking and business development. Taking place February 24-26, 2026 at Hotel Jakarta in Amsterdam, the summit is limited to just 200 senior stakeholders, including CEOs of high-potential neuroscience drug development companies both private and publicly listed, Managing Partners, Partners and Directors of leading Corporate Venture and Venture Capital funds actively investing in the sector, Global Heads of Healthcare Investment Banking, CEOs and C-Level executives from top neuroscience specialty pharma, and Heads of Therapeutic Area and Business Development and Licensing from top 20 big pharma active in the space, as well as key opinion leaders and regulatory officials. Bio-Neuroscience is an initiative of Broadreach Global, co-organized with Amsterdam Neuroscience. For more information and registration, visit www.bio-neuroscience.com.