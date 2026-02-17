Global Fibrin Sealant Market Size to Reach USD 3.57 Billion by 2035 with 8.37% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibrin Sealant Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, The Fibrin Sealant Market size was valued at USD 1.60 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.57 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.37% over the forecast period of 2026–2035. Growing surgical procedures, increasing preference for biologically derived sealants, rising minimally invasive surgeries, and expanding applications across trauma and wound care are the primary forces propelling market growth through the decade.





The growing adoption of biologic tissue-sealing solutions in minimally invasive surgeries is a defining growth driver for the fibrin sealant market globally. As surgeons increasingly turn to laparoscopic, robotic-assisted, and endoscopic procedures, the need for precise, fast-acting hemostatic agents has intensified. Fibrin sealants provide superior hemostasis in confined anatomical spaces where mechanical suturing is difficult or impractical. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for approximately 32% of all global deaths roughly 17.9 million lives annually and the resulting volume of cardiovascular surgeries directly fuels demand for effective tissue sealants. Moreover, the rising rates of orthopedic conditions, neurosurgical procedures, and oncological treatments also add to the scope and market potential for fibrin sealant agents during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, insurance cover and the exorbitant price tags that fibrin sealant agents carry have been a significant hindrance to their uptake, especially in new healthcare markets such as Asia, Latin America, and African countries. Government healthcare centers and mid-sized surgical centers have also cited that although fibrin sealant agents have been effective in clinical settings, the acquisition cost of premium-grade fibrin sealant agents is a barrier to their use for all types of surgical procedures.

The challenge is a clear call to action for manufacturers to introduce more affordable fibrin sealant agents without compromising their clinical efficacy.

Fibrin Sealant Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.60 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.37% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Liquid Fibrin Sealants, Patch-Based Fibrin Sealants, Spray-Based Sealants)

• By Source (Human Plasma-Derived, Autologous, Recombinant)

• By Form (Liquid, Matrix & Gel, Sheet & Patch)

• By Application (Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery, Wound Closure, Trauma Care, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Emergency Care Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Liquid Fibrin Sealants held the largest market share of 45.32% in 2025 due to their ease of application, rapid hemostasis, and wide adoption in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and general surgeries. Spray-Based Sealants are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.12% during 2026–2035 driven by rising minimally invasive and complex procedures requiring uniform coverage on irregular tissue surfaces.

By Source

Human Plasma-Derived dominated with 52.68% market share in 2025 due to their proven safety, clinical familiarity, and widespread regulatory approvals. Recombinant fibrin sealants are projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.03% through 2026–2035 benefiting from advances in biotechnology, reduced risk of pathogen transmission, and rising adoption in complex surgeries.

By Form

Sheet & Patch accounted for the highest market share of 40.55% in 2025 due to their ease of handling, precise placement, and suitability for a wide range of surgical procedures, including cardiovascular and general surgery. Matrix & Gel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period driven by its adaptability to irregular wound surfaces and minimally invasive procedures.

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery dominated with a 27.48% share in 2025 due to high surgical volumes, critical bleeding risks, complex procedural requirements, and preference for reliable hemostatic solutions. Trauma Care is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.87% through 2026–2035 driven by rising accidents, emergency surgeries, and adoption of rapid-acting sealants in ambulatory and emergency care settings.

By End-User

Hospitals held the largest share of 61.24% in 2025 due to higher surgical volumes, infrastructure, and adoption of advanced fibrin sealants for cardiovascular, orthopedic, and general surgeries. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period fueled by the expansion of minimally invasive procedures and outpatient surgeries.

Fibrin Sealant Market Regional Insights:

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.59%, the U.S. fibrin sealant market is expected to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2035 from USD 0.53 billion in 2025. Strong acceptance of liquid, patch-based, and spray fibrin sealants, an increase in minimally invasive procedures, and investments in cutting-edge tissue-sealing technologies across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are the main drivers of growth.

High surgical volumes and established hospital infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada are the main drivers of the dominating North American fibrin sealant market, which is expected to hold a 41.57% share in 2025. Growth is fueled by the widespread use of liquid, patch-based, and spray fibrin sealants in ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals.

The Asia Pacific Fibrin Sealant Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.73% during 2026–2035. Growth is fueled by rising surgical volumes, increasing trauma cases, and expanding healthcare infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In September 2025 , Baxter International Inc. launched the updated ARTISS fibrin sealant with expanded FDA indications, optimized preparation, and broader use in autologous skin grafts and tissue flaps, enhancing versatility, improving bleeding control, and supporting burn, facial, and reconstructive surgeries.

, Baxter International Inc. launched the updated ARTISS fibrin sealant with expanded FDA indications, optimized preparation, and broader use in autologous skin grafts and tissue flaps, enhancing versatility, improving bleeding control, and supporting burn, facial, and reconstructive surgeries. In June 2025, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) launched EVICEL fibrin sealant enhancements with improved formulation stability, expanded procedural applications, and faster hemostasis, supporting cardiovascular, orthopedic, and trauma surgeries across hospitals and surgical centers.

