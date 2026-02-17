BH Telecom Selects Qvantel to Modernise its Charging and Payment Platform to Cloud-Native Solution for 5G

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qvantel, a global leader in digital BSS and monetization solutions, today announced a strategic project and continuation of partnership with BH Telecom, the largest telecom operator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, to upgrade BH Telecom’s convergent charging and payments platform to a modern, cloud-native solution.

The convergent charging platform platform will utilise the charging engine and payments system from Optiva, now part of Qvantel. This advanced platform will allow BH Telecom to leverage innovative capabilities to elevate customer experience. The platform’s cloud-native agility and test automation framework will accelerate BH Telecom's time-to-market for launching new products and services. The upgrade will also empower BH Telecom with 5G capabilities and advanced monetization opportunities to capitalise on the approaching 5G market in Bosnia and Herzegovina, further solidifying its market leadership.

“Our system modernisation and upgrade to Qvantel’s cloud-native, 5G-enabled monetization platform will position us to lead the market in digital and future 5G services, deliver exceptional value to our customers and continue establishing BH Telecom as a leading digital platform,” said Amel Kovačević, CEO of BH Telecom.

The platform upgrade initiative aligns with BH Telecom’s broader goals of digital transformation, which are to contribute to societal well-being, enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty and leverage its partner ecosystem for increased service quality and technological growth. To remain at the forefront of industry standards, BH Telecom continually invests in fostering technological advancement, emphasizing the significance of technology in shaping the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"We value our collaboration of over a decade with BH Telecom. Originally an Optiva customer, BH Telecom is implementing the online charging and payment platform, now part of the wider Qvantel Flex full BSS and monetization suite. This means that we can further build upon our partnership to power and support BH Telecom’s digital transformation and future-ready strategy, delivering the best communications experience to its customers," said Robert Stabile, Senior VP of Qvantel.

About BH Telecom

BH Telecom JSC is the leading telecommunications operator in Bosnia and Herzegovina, committed to developing digital solutions and delivering reliable, modern services. Through continuous investment in technology and customer experience, we are building the country’s digital future. Through our solutions, we enhance efficiency, flexibility, and user support - strengthening digitalization processes and reaffirming our role as a technology leader.

About Qvantel

