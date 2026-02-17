Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: Hyperscalers Such as AWS and Microsoft are Increasing Their Market Activity, Further Driving Demand for Scalable Infrastructure

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chile Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.07 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.73 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 8.34%

The country is home to several prominent data center operators, including Ascenty, EdgeConneX, Equinix, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers, Gtd, NextStream, and SONDA, many of which have announced or planned capacity expansions. In parallel, hyperscalers such as AWS and Microsoft are increasing their market activity, further driving demand for scalable infrastructure.







The number of third-party data center facilities in Chile continues to rise steadily. As one of the more mature markets in South America, Chile currently hosts approximately 39 operational colocation data centers, primarily concentrated in Santiago, Paine, and Valparaiso.

Chile is actively strengthening its digital ecosystem through large-scale international partnerships aimed at enhancing AI-driven global connectivity. Notably, in June 2025, Chile partnered with Google on the Humboldt Subsea Cable project - an 8,699-mile cable linking Chile to Oceania and the country's first connection across the South Pacific. Announced in 2024, the project is expected to significantly improve data transmission speeds and global AI interconnectivity, with operations scheduled to begin by Q4 2026.

In 2025, Chile's colocation market generated approximately USD 101 million in wholesale colocation revenue, while retail colocation reached around USD 147 million. Retail colocation maintains a leading position due to its ability to serve a broad customer base, including SMEs, IT service providers, and edge deployments, underscoring the market's competitive dynamics.

Looking ahead to 2031, colocation investments in Chile are expected to be increasingly driven by the wholesale segment, which is projected to account for more than 73.98% of total investment. The retail colocation segment is anticipated to represent the remaining 26.02% share of overall market investment.

CHILE DATA CENTER MARKET COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

IT infrastructure providers play a pivotal role in enabling Chile's high-density, cloud-oriented data center ecosystem by supplying critical technologies such as servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering and construction firms are increasingly focused on modular designs, prefabricated components, and accelerated build methodologies to meet aggressive capacity deployment timelines. Close collaboration among contractors, consultants, utilities, and government authorities ensures adherence to planning approvals, environmental standards, and power allocation requirements.

Leading support infrastructure vendors - including Cisco, Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Lenovo, and others - maintain a strong market presence through localized service teams, long-term maintenance agreements, and regional manufacturing or assembly hubs that enhance supply-chain resilience.

Chile's data center landscape comprises a mix of established global and regional operators such as Ascenty, ClaroVTR, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Gtd, InterNexa, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers, SONDA, among others. The market has also seen increased activity from newer entrants, including hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and emerging providers like TECfusions.

ODATA continues to stand out as a key investor in the region, actively expanding its footprint through multiple ongoing projects. In September 2025, the company secured USD 1.02 billion in green financing to support sustainable data center developments across Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia, bringing its total financing to USD 2.25 billion. This represents the largest sustainable data center financing in South America and significantly strengthens ODATA's financial capacity for continued regional expansion.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Chile colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Chilen data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile

Facilities Covered (Existing): 39

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 09

Coverage: 5 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Chile

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Chile data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the chile data center market??

How much mw of power capacity will be added across chile during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the chile data center market?

Which all geographies are included in chile center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Chile



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aceco TI

AECOM

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Hyphen

PQC

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

ASSA ABLOY

Axis Communications

Bruno

Caterpillar

Cummins

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Actis (NextStream)

Ascenty

Cirion Technologies

ClaroVTR

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

GTD

IPXON Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

New Entrants

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Santiago

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Santiago

Other Cities

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas

IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k2llv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment