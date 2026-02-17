Europe Doors & Windows Research Report 2026: A $75+ Billion Market by 2031 from $61.75 Billion in 2025 with Schuco, VEKA, Deceuninck, Reynaers, Hydro Building Systems, Velux, Inwido, Internorm Leading

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Doors & Windows Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Doors & Windows Market was valued at USD 61.75 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 75.70 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 3.45%

The Europe doors and windows market remains highly fragmented, with over 5,000 manufacturers operating across major countries. Numerous regional fabricators, extrusion firms, and integrated system houses coexist, creating intense price and design competition across materials and segments.

Vendors are expanding through localized partnerships, installer networks, and service alliances to strengthen brand presence and ensure compliance with evolving national and EU building energy standards. Leading manufacturers such as Schuco, VEKA, Deceuninck, Reynaers, Hydro Building Systems, Velux, Inwido, and Internorm are focusing on sustainability, smart-home integration, and circular materials to differentiate their portfolios and align with the EU Green Deal 2030 targets.

Access to capital, testing, and certification capabilities remains a barrier to entry, consolidating the market around established brands that can meet CE and sustainability documentation requirements. Rapid advances in automation, robotics, and prefabrication are reshaping production economics, challenging traditional workshops and accelerating efficiency-driven consolidation.

Competitive advantage increasingly depends on low-carbon materials, smart functionality, and verified energy performance rather than cost alone. Vendors investing in digital-ready, circular, and high-performance systems are expected to gain long-term share through 2030.

EUROPE DOORS AND WINDOWS MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS



Germany region shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.59%, supported by sustained investment in non-residential construction and large-scale renovation of ageing commercial and institutional buildings. This is reflected in serial refurbishment initiatives such as Energiesprong Deutschland, including a series renovation of a WBS 70 prefabricated building in Ludwigsfelde (Brandenburg), which directly elevates demand for high-performance facade elements, windows, and doors. Product uptrading is also visible in facade renewal projects such as the Lenderoth Renovation Project in Bremen, which included replacement glazing and recycled aluminium facade profiles, reinforcing the premiumisation trend in specifications.



In the UK, the doors and windows market growth is driven by replacement demand across commercial buildings and public infrastructure. A clear instance is the Salisbury Square Development in the City of London, where delivery plans include a new City of London Law Courts and associated civic buildings that specify fire-rated doors and high-security glazing window solutions. This type of public-sector and civic redevelopment supports higher-value demand where safety performance and compliance are procurement priorities.



EUROPE DOORS & WINDOWS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability is reshaping product design in Europe's doors and windows industry. Suppliers are increasing the use of recycled or responsibly sourced inputs such as wood, aluminum, and composites to reduce embodied impact and improve circularity. The EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation strengthens this direction by pushing higher expectations on durability, recyclability, and overall product sustainability placed on the EU market.

Energy performance is accelerating the adoption of advanced glazing and insulated system designs. Triple glazing and vacuum-insulated glazing are increasingly used to improve thermal insulation and indoor comfort, while also supporting quieter interiors. This innovation tailwind aligns with the recast Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, which tightens requirements for new buildings to move toward zero-emission standards with clear implementation timelines.

Home improvement and retrofit activity is expanding faster than many new-build segments, making replacement demand a structural growth engine. The European Commission's Renovation Wave targets a major step-up in renovation volumes and aims to at least double the annual rate of energy renovations by 2030. This directly supports demand for higher-efficiency windows and doors in ageing housing stock.

Regulation is also raising the limit on construction product compliance and market transparency. The revised Construction Products Regulation (EU) 2024/3110 sets updated rules for products placed on the EU market, with applicability beginning in January 2026. In parallel, EU-backed one-stop shop renovation models and regional pilots, including activity in Valencia, are improving guidance and financing access for upgrades.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

In recent years, elevated interest rates and high building costs have reduced the urge for new residential and commercial projects across Europe, weakening new-build demand for doors and windows. Industry bodies also point to a contraction in EU construction investment in 2024 and continued flexibility into 2025. Even where renovation programs support demand, manufacturers face volume risk in new construction pipelines.

Cost volatility remains a structural restraint because doors and windows depend heavily on energy-intensive inputs and processes. Aluminum, glass production, and PVC extrusion are sensitive to power and gas price swings, which compress margins when contracts are fixed and procurement delays. This is amplified for smaller fabricators with limited ability to manage input-price risk, forcing frequent price resets and delaying purchase decisions.

EUROPE DOORS & WINDOWS MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT



The Europe doors and windows market by product is segmented into doors and windows. The window segment accounted for the largest market share of over 55% in 2025. The window segment plays a central role in Europe's transition toward low-emission and energy-efficient buildings, as it directly influences daylight penetration, heat retention, and ventilation efficiency. As a result, window replacement has emerged as one of the most effective interventions under Europe's broader renovation and decarbonisation strategies.



INSIGHT BY END-USER



Based on the end-user, the residential segment holds the largest Europe doors and windows market share. Residential demand is driven by a combination of new housing supply and sustained refurbishment activity, with the segment projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% in volume. While new construction contributes to incremental demand, the residential market is structurally supported by upgrades aimed at improving building performance and comfort, which continue to drive replacement volumes across Europe. This is reflected in large-scale residential refurbishment initiatives such as Germany's WBS 70 prefabricated housing renovation programmes, the UK's Social Housing Decarbonization Fund-backed retrofit projects, and France's MaPrimeRenovv residential renovation scheme, all of which typically include window and door replacement as part of envelope upgrades.



INSIGHT BY TYPE



Based on the type, the exterior segment accounted for the largest Europe doors and windows market share. Exterior doors and windows form the backbone of Europe's architectural envelope and play a decisive role in building energy performance, accounting for a significant share of facade-related efficiency gains in both new construction and renovation projects. Market strength in this segment is driven by advancements in high-performance glazing systems, insulated frame profiles, and automation technologies that balance visual transparency with effective thermal control.



INSIGHT BY MATERIAL



By material, the plastic and glass segment dominates the doors and windows market in Europe. Plastic doors and windows are expected to continue gaining share as they replace wood and metal alternatives in cost-sensitive and renovation-driven applications. Lower installation costs and consistent performance have supported the widespread adoption of uPVC across residential markets in multiple European countries.



INSIGHT BY INSTALLATION



Replacement installations dominate Europe's doors and windows market as building renovation activity accelerates under increasingly stringent energy-efficiency mandates. With more than 85% of Europe's building stock constructed before 2000, upgrading thermal performance has become a critical pillar of the region's climate and decarbonisation objectives. In this context, initiatives such as the EU Renovation Wave, Germany's BEG 2.0, and France's MaPrimeRenov' 2025 are driving large-scale adoption of high-efficiency fenestration products across both residential and public-sector buildings.



INSIGHT BY OPERATION



The Europe doors and windows market by operation is segmented into manual and automatic. Manual doors and windows accounted for over 80% of total revenue in 2025, reflecting their widespread use across residential buildings, commercial spaces, and high-traffic environments. Hinged and sliding formats remain the most common configurations. In developed European markets, manual revolving doors have gained adoption in selected applications where controlled air flow and short-duration high footfall are required, such as cinemas and educational institutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 530 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $61.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $75.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Europe





