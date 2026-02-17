Nigeria Data Center Market Investment & Growth Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key Investors - 21st Century Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Digital Realty, Equinix, MTN, Nxtra, Open Access, Rack Centre

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nigeria Data Center Market was valued at USD 288 Million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1.09 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 24.99%.

The number of third-party data center facilities in Nigeria is steadily growing. As an established market within West Africa, Nigeria currently hosts around 20 colocation data centers, with the majority concentrated in Lagos, the country's primary digital hub.







Major colocation operators active in the Nigerian market include Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, 21st Century Technologies, Equinix, Digital Realty, and Rack Centre. In addition, new players such as Airtel Africa, Kasi Cloud, UniCloud Africa, and BDIC have recently entered the market, and their growing presence is expected to intensify competition over the next few years.

Currently, retail colocation dominates the market, holding a larger share and greater installed capacity than wholesale offerings. Industries such as media & entertainment, tourism, education, healthcare, oil & gas, and retail are significant contributors to the rising demand for retail colocation services. Nonetheless, the wholesale colocation demand is expected to accelerate, driven by increasing adoption of cloud services, with cloud providers anticipated to host part of their workloads through wholesale colocation facilities.

Nigeria currently hosts eight operational submarine cables, which collectively enable high-speed connectivity, reduce latency, and meet the rising demand for broadband and cloud services as critical components of Nigeria's fast-growing digital economy.

In March 2025, Globacom, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, hosted the International Submarine Cable Resilience Summit in Abuja. This event highlighted the need for enhanced resilience following the March-April 2024 West Africa submarine cable disruptions, when multiple systems, including WACS, ACE, SAT-3, and MainOne, were damaged. During these outages, the Glo-1 cable, operational since 2010, demonstrated remarkable reliability.

Nigeria is accelerating its shift toward AI and digitization, supported by advances in cloud computing, data centers, and supercomputing capabilities for climate research. The country is leveraging AI to enhance productivity across sectors, while prioritizing renewable energy and sustainable digital solutions. For instance, in February 2025, Microsoft announced an initiative to train one million Nigerians in AI skills, aligning with forecasts that AI could add $15 billion to Nigeria's GDP by 2030.

NIGERIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Nigeria's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

Nigeria's data center market features major global and regional operators, including 21st Century Technologies, Digital Realty, Equinix, Open Access Data Centres, Rack Centre; in addition, it includes newer players such as Kasi Cloud.

Equinix (MainOne) remains a key investor, expanding its portfolio through several ongoing projects. For instance, in November 2025, Equinix announced a $22 million investment to develop its LG3 data center in Lagos, scheduled to open in early 2026 with 610 sq. mtrs. of colocation space. The project marks the first phase of Equinix's wider $100 million Africa expansion plan, strengthening Nigeria's role in the region's digital transformation.

