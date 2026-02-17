New Zealand Data Center Market Investment Analysis Reports 2026-2031: Datacom and NEXTDC are Leading Investments, While Prominent IT and Infrastructure Firms Support Developments

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Zealand Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 2.64 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 8.93%.

The factors like increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, rapid digitalization, surge in submarine and inland connectivity, increasing demand for cloud computing services, surge in adoption of sustainability initiatives by data center operators and other factors are driving data center investments in the country, and New Zealand data center investments are expected to grow with an absolute growth rate of around 67.41% from 2025 to 2031.







New Zealand consists of around 34 operational colocation data centers, of which around 17 facilities are in Auckland. Most of the facilities in New Zealand have been designed to meet the Tier III standards of the Uptime Institute. In August 2025, the Ministry of Youth Development in New Zealand revealed its plan to invest approximately $848.1 thousand to equip around 5,300 young individuals in the country with essential digital skills to increase digital literacy in the country by providing financial assistance.

The data center firms in New Zealand are increasingly prioritizing to develop Artificial Intelligence ready data centers, featuring high-density racks, liquid cooling technologies, the clusters of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and higher IT power capacities. For instance, Datacom's Orbit data center facility in Auckland has been equipped with chilled-water cooling technology to enhance thermal management and dissipate excess amount of heat generated by IT equipment.

According to the Turner & Townsend's 2025 Data Center Cost Index, developing a data center in New Zealand costs around $12.3 per watt, which is comparatively higher than several APAC nations like Indonesia, Australia, South Korea, China, and others. New Zealand is witnessing rapid surge in digitalization. As of January 2025, the country's population was around 5.23 million, of which around five million individuals were using internet, and the internet penetration rate stood at around 96.2% in the same period. The country also housed around 4.14 million social media users, equating around 79.1% of the total population.

New Zealand is continuously advancing smart city initiatives. Auckland and Wellington ranked 25th and 30th in IMD Smart City Index 2025. These smart cities increase the demand for the development of edge data centers across multiple locations of New Zealand to process data quickly in real-time closer to the end users.

Several data center companies are also securing finances from banks and financial institutions to expand their data center operations as the demand for data centers is increasing significantly in the country. For example, in June 2025, NEXTDC secured a debt financing of approximately $1.42 billion from a consortium of banks, including, Royal Bank of Canada, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and others to support data center developments in New Zealand and other countries.

NEW ZEALAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In New Zealand, the colocation companies are the major contributors for driving data center investments. Some of the prominent colocation companies operating in New Zealand, include, CDC, Chorus NZ, DCI Data Centers, Spark, Datacom, DataVault - Secure Connected & Sustainable Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, PLAN B Technology, T4 NZ Data Centres, Vocus, DataCentre220, and others.

The country also has the presence of major cloud service providers such as, Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft that operate multiple cloud regions in Auckland. The cloud market in New Zealand is expected to continue experiencing significant growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, in September 2025, Amazon Web Services launched a new cloud region, comprising three availability zones to expand the country's cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence infrastructure.

The data center companies majorly rely on IT infrastructure providers to procure servers, storage systems, and networking equipment. Some of the prominent IT infrastructure providers in the country include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA.

The companies like AECOM, Allendale, ArchiPro, Arup, Aurecon, Beca, Hawkins Construction Company, Highbrook Development, Naylor Love, NDY, NZ Strong Group, RDT Pacific, Rider Levett Bucknall RLB, The Building Intellience Group, TransWorks, WT, Fletcher Construction, and others offer wide range of construction, installation, commissioning, and engineering services for the construction of data centers in New Zealand.

New Zealand also has the presence of several local and global support infrastructure providers like 3M, ABB, Aggreko, Baudouin, Black Box, Caterpillar,, Cummins, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Hitachi Energy, Legrand, Perkins Engines Company, Piller Power Systems, Rehlko, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, and others

New Zealand is experiencing the entry of multiple new entrants as the demand for digital infrastructure is increasing significantly in the country. Some of the new entrants include Datagrid New Zealand, Goodman, NEXTDC, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered New Zealand



