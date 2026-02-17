Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: 145 Operational Colocation Data Centers, Advancements in Tier III Standards, and Significant Investments Fueled by New Entrants

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia Data Center Market was valued at USD 4.22 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 9.02 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.50%.

Australia has about 145 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. In terms of colocation services, the wholesale and hyperscale segment is expected to be a major contributor to revenue growth in the coming years, supported by the increasing demand from cloud and large enterprise customers.







Over the next two to three years, Australia is expected to witness substantial investments in its data center sector, driven by the entry of several new operators in the market. The total investment in this industry is projected to exceed $9.02 billion by 2031. This surge reflects Australia's rapidly expanding digital economy, supported by the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the government initiatives aimed at strengthening the city's digital infrastructure.

In November 2025, AI cloud company, Firmus, raised $327 million to support its "Project Southgate" expansion across Tasmania, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, and Perth. The company plans to scale its capacity to 1.6GW by 2028, with a focus on AI and immersion-cooled infrastructure. Mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures are among the two major investment activities followed by organizations to boost their presence and market share in the market. Several such activities were witnessed in the market. For instance, in March 2025, Partners Group acquired a majority stake in GreenSquareDC and announced expansion into Sydney.

As of Q4 2025, the average industrial electricity price in Australia ranges between USD 0.2 and 0.4 per kWh, applicable to industries including data centers. In November 2025, Stack Infrastructure completed the construction of its MEL01B data center in Melbourne, adding 36MW to the existing MEL01 campus, which will ultimately deliver 180MW across four buildings. The company is also expanding its national power footprint through additional large-scale developments, including a planned 360MW campus in Sydney and multi-megawatt facilities in Canberra and Perth.

AUSTRALIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT infrastructure providers play a critical role in supporting Australia's high-density and cloud-driven data center ecosystem, supplying servers, storage, networking, and AI-optimized hardware.

Engineering firms focus on modular construction, prefabrication, and accelerated build timelines to meet tight capacity rollout schedules. Collaboration between contractors, consultants, and government authorities ensures compliance with planning, environmental, and power allocation regulations.

Leading Support infrastructure providers such as ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Mitsubishi Electric, Rolls-Royce, Vertiv and others maintain a strong presence through local service teams, long-term maintenance contracts, and regional manufacturing hubs.

Australia's data center market features major global and regional operators, including AirTrunk, DCI Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Global Switch, Keppel Data Centres, Macquarie Data Centres, and NEXTDC; furthermore, it includes newer players such as Doma Infrastructure Group, Goodman, GreenSquareDC, Supernode, Trifalga, Vantage Data Centers, EdgeConneX, and ISPT.

The market has also witnessed several new entrants, developing data center facilities across Australia. For instance, in November 2025, Goodman Group's development pipeline reached $11.30 billion, with data centers making up around 75% of its work-in-progress portfolio by 2026. The company plans to expand its data center capacity from 300MW to 500MW in 2026.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 155 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Australia

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Sydney Melbourne Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Sydney Melbourne Other Cities



SEGMENTATION

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sydney

Melbourne

Other Cities

