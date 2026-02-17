Taiwan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Key DC Investors - Acer eDC, Chief Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone, NTT, Taiwan Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Taiwan Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.97 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 19.44%.

Taipei is the leading data center destination in the country. It continues to be Taiwan's leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated existing and upcoming cloud regions.







The ongoing expansion of submarine cable infrastructure played a transformative role in the Taiwan data center market in 2025. For instance, in October 2025, Meta announced an investment in Candle, the largest submarine cable project in Asia. The cable will connect Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. The length of the cable will be around 4,971 miles and use 24-pair optical-fiber technology, providing up to 570 terabits per second of transmission capacity. The cable is expected to become operational in 2028.

The government of Taiwan provide around $28.7 billion in funding by 2030 to support the 2050 Net-Zero Transition. The funds will be allocated across various programs, including renewables and hydrogen, grid and energy storage, low-carbon and negative-carbon technologies, energy efficiency and boiler replacement, electrification of transport vehicles, resource circulation, forest carbon sinks, and net-zero living, among others.

We observed that demand for cloud services and cloud adoption continues to rise, driven by increasing concerns around security and data privacy. Hence, public cloud market revenues are expected to grow, with global cloud service providers expanding their presence in Taiwan and establishing additional data centers to meet rising demand. For instance, In November 2025, FPT Software announced that it had signed a partnership deal with two of Taiwan's financial institutions, OBank and E.SUN Commercial Bank, to enhance their digital transformation.

TAIWAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Taiwan data center market has the presence of several major colocation data center operators, including Chief Telecom, Chunghwa Telecom, Far EasTone Telecommunications, NTT Communications, Taiwan Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers. Some existing data center operators have expanded their facilities across the country, with new developments expected to become operational during the forecast period.

The market has a presence of several major cloud operators, which include Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google. Additionally, major global cloud operators show interest in building data centers in Taiwan. For instance, in June 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it had launched its first cloud region in Taipei with three availability zones. Additionally, the company also announced it will invest around $5 billion to support its data center infrastructure in Taiwan.

The Taiwan data center market has the presence of several major IT infrastructure vendors, including Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, NVIDIA among others.

In November 2025, Foxconn announced that it had built an AI data center, which used Nvidia's new GB300 NVL72 platform. It is expected to be operational by the first half of 2026.

The Taiwan data center market has the presence of several global and local data center construction contractors & subcontractors, including AECOM, CTCI, DLB Associates, MAA Group, and Data Knit among others.

In Taiwan, most data centers traditionally adopt air and water-based cooling solutions. However, driven by the rapid growth of AI data centers and high-density computing workloads, the demand for liquid cooling technologies is growing. For instance, in October 2025, Zettabyte, a GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider, announced that it had launched its liquid cooling solutions at Chief Telecom's data center in Taiwan. Additionally, the facility uses direct-to-chip liquid cooling and is equipped with NVIDIA's GB300 GPUs.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Taiwan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Taiwan data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan Facilities Covered (Existing): 25 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Taiwan Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Taiwan data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Taiwan data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Taiwan during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Taiwan data center market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Taiwan



IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

NVIDIA

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

CTCI Data Knit

DLB Associates

Exyte

Keihanshin Building Co., Ltd

MAA Group

Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale by Modine

Alfa Laval

Aten

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

Hitec Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

TECO Electric & Machinery

Trane

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Acer eDC

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

NTT Communications

Taiwan Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

New Entrants

Apple

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Keppel Data Centres

Microsoft

SC Zeus Data Centers

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Taipei Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity) Taipei Other Cities



The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ddtth

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment