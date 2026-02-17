C&A Collaborates with Nedap to Enhance Omnichannel Operations 

GROENLO, The Netherlands, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in item-level inventory visibility, has partnered with European fashion retailer C&A to optimize omnichannel logistics through Nedap’s Inventory Engine. This strategic collaboration enables real-time tracking and status assignment of e-commerce items and establishes a foundation for a responsive and agile retail operation, by enhancing inventory accuracy and improving the Click & Collect (BOPIS) customer experience.

With more than 1,300 stores, C&A is a European omnichannel fashion retailer. The Click & Collect (BOPIS) service, allowing customers to order online and pick up in-store, is an important part of its customer experience. However, this model can hold operational challenges, e.g., if in-store cycle counts mistakenly include items reserved for pickup if item status isn’t accurately assigned.

To improve this process, C&A deployed Nedap’s Inventory Engine in its e-commerce warehouses. RFID-enabled read points at dispatch locations automatically scan outbound items and assign the correct status. This information is synced in real time, ensuring that Click & Collect items are excluded from store inventory counts.

With the implementation of this solution, inventory data accuracy has improved, while operational disruptions in stores have been reduced. The data captured and processed through Nedap’s Inventory Engine supports teams in enhancing the unified shopping experience for consumers. The technology provides a reliable and scalable foundation that aligns with ongoing business growth.

“In modern retail, inventory is dynamic and constantly changing,” says Tom Vieweger, RFID Business Expert at Nedap. “Retailers need an architecture that reflects real-time availability, including items reserved for e-commerce pickups. Nedap’s Inventory Engine provides this real-time item-level view, enabling C&A to reduce complexity, fulfill online orders confidently, and deliver the seamless shopping experience consumers expect.”

Key Benefits:

For Stores: Accurate and reliable inventory counts. Reserved e-commerce items are excluded from store stock, avoiding miscounts.

For Logistics: Rapid Deployment with plug-and-play hardware like Nedap’s RFID Arch and RFID Plate, implementation is fast and requires no complex integration.





The project launched in late 2024 and was operational within weeks. C&A is now scaling the solution across its broader omnichannel infrastructure.

How Nedap impacts retail

Nedap empowers retailers to turn inventory movements into real-time insight and real-world results. Our Inventory Engine connects item movements across stores, distribution centers, and factories, creating one reliable view of inventory for the entire retail chain. Built on open global standards and trusted by the world’s leading brands, it delivers actionable intelligence that increases availability, improves efficiency, and prevents losses. With tens of thousands of stores live, Nedap provides the real-time backbone that keeps unified commerce moving.



About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world.



Nedap has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

