Digital Supply Chain & Logistics Tech Research Report 2026: A $146.92 Billion Market by 2031 from $72 Billion in 2025 with SAP, Oracle, Blue Yonder, DHL, and Schneider Electric Leading

The Digital Supply Chain & Logistics Tech Market was valued at USD 72 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 146.92 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 12.62%

The global digital supply chain and logistics tech market is highly competitive encompasses of international and regional enterprise such as Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Coupa Software Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc. Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Systems Group Inc., FourKites, Inc., project44, Inc. and Korber AG among others which are implementing various strategies such as technological advancements, M&A and collaboration with varied retailers to stay competitive in the growing market.

In 2025, the North America region dominate and held the largest global digital supply chain and logistics tech market share. The US dominates the market across the region and accounts for a significant share of over 80% in 2025. The presence of major solution providers, such as Oracle, Blue Yonder, Infor, Manhattan Associates, Coupa, E2open, Project44, and FourKites, is contributing to market growth across the region. Moreover, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retail drives investment in digital logistics solutions. For instance, in 2025, DHL Supply Chain acquired IDS Fulfillment to enhance tech-enabled US fulfillment and returns operations.



Europe is one of the developed and wealthiest economies, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. In 2024, according to the Eurostat in 2024, EU GDP was 1.0% higher in real terms than in 2023. The expansion of the digital supply chain & logistics tech market in Europe is attributed to a combination of technological advances, increasing e-commerce adoption, automation in warehouses, AI-powered demand forecasting, and regulatory pressures for sustainable, efficient, and resilient supply-chain operations.



Conferences such as the 2025 ALSC DS Europe in Munich unite over 150 automotive industry leaders to discuss AI, data integration, real time visibility and predictive logistics is accelerating the adoption of digital supply-chain technologies, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and resilience across European automotive and logistics networks.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for digital supply chain & logistics tech worldwide. Growing cross-border trade, faster fulfillment expectations, and rising automation across APAC are driving the adoption of AI-enabled visibility tools, IoT-based tracking, and smart warehouse systems. As companies seek resilience and efficiency, digital platforms for inventory, routing, and disruption management are becoming essential, accelerating demand for supply-chain and logistics technologies in the region.



Additionally, in 2025, countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among others, are also significantly investing towards the digital transformation, automation, AI-driven logistics, and cloud-based supply-chain platforms to meet rising demand for faster, more reliable deliveries.



MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

Robotics & Warehouse Automation



With the rising automation across varied industries, automated storage systems, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), robotic arms, and AI-powered warehouses are becoming an essential part for optimizing and improving inventory accuracy, along with reducing dependency on manual labour. In 2025, Amazon also introduced its advanced warehouse robot Vulcan, with tactile sensing and AI-based perception, for next-generation robotics which are supporting the gap between human dexterity and automation. This capability allows us to handle a wider variety of products automatically, which significantly accelerates picking speed and minimises error rates. Thus, the development of robotics and warehouse automation is likely to surge the demand for digital supply chain and logistics tech solutions.



The Rise of Collaborative Logistics Networks



In 2025, Bosch launched its Supply Chain Studio in India, which is a cloud-based collaborative platform that integrates suppliers, transport providers, and warehouses which is generally used to share visibility and coordinated planning. Thus, such development of collaborative logistics networks is enhancing the supply chain network by connecting shippers, carriers, suppliers, and 3PLs on shared platforms as it enables real-time data sharing and joint planning to improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and fuel demand for advanced digital supply chain and logistics tech.



Rising E-Commerce Industry



The growth across the e-commerce sector is significantly supporting the requirement for efficient supply chain solutions to modernize operations, improve visibility, and meet the demands of online customers effectively. In the financial year 2025, India's e-commerce sector achieved a GMV of approximately $14 billion, which showed a 12.00% year-on-year growth and is anticipated to position the market for massive growth towards $345 billion by 2030, which reflects the rapid expansion of online retail in the country, thus supporting the market growth.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY COMPONENT



The global digital supply chain & logistics tech market by component is segmented into software, hardware, and services. In 2025, the software segment accounted for the largest market share of around 47%. Software solutions form the digital backbone of modern supply chains, enabling end-to-end planning, execution, visibility, and optimization through cloud-based platforms, AI, and advanced analytics. Leading vendors such as SAP and Oracle offer integrated supply chain software suites that support complex global operations.



Moreover, rising enterprise demand for real-time visibility, resilience, and cost efficiency, driven by supply disruptions and rapid e-commerce growth, is accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions from providers such as o9 Solutions and Blue Yonder, particularly for AI-driven forecasting, control towers, and scenario planning.



INSIGHT BY DEPLOYMENT



Based on the deployment, the cloud-based solutions hold the largest global digital supply chain & logistics tech market share and continue to witness strong growth as enterprises prioritize scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront costs and are expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period. These platforms enable real-time supply chain visibility, faster implementation cycles, remote accessibility, and seamless integration across globally distributed networks.



Moreover, leading providers such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure, among others, supply chain platforms are driving adoption by offering secure, scalable, and AI-enabled cloud solutions that support agile and resilient supply chain operations. Additionally, Companies such as SAP and Infor support hybrid designs that facilitate gradual digital transformation without operational disruption.



INSIGHT BY APPLICATION



The transportation & logistics management dominates the global digital supply chain & logistics tech market with the largest share in 2025. Transportation & Logistics Management solutions are used to plan, execute, and optimize the movement of goods across supply chains. They help organizations manage shipping schedules, monitor freight in real time, optimize routes, reduce transportation costs, and improve delivery performance. These solutions are widely deployed across e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and consumer goods industries, particularly where timely deliveries and cost efficiency are critical. They are also used in last-mile delivery, cross-border shipments, and multi-modal logistics operations.



INSIGHT BY END-USER



Based on end-users, in 2025 the retail & e-commerce segment accounted for the largest global digital supply chain & logistics tech market share, as these companies utilizes digital supply chain solutions to enhance inventory management, optimize order fulfilment, and improve last-mile delivery. Platforms with warehouse automation, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking enable retailers to meet fluctuating customer demand and provide seamless omnichannel experiences.



DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS TECH MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Recent Developments in the Digital Supply Chain and Logistics Technology Market

In 2025, Oracle launched a new suite of AI-driven supply chain management tools designed to predict disruptions and optimize inventory levels.

In 2025, DHL Supply Chain acquired IDS Fulfillment, adding over 1.3 million square feet of multi-customer warehouse and distribution space across the US to expand e-commerce and retail logistics services for small and midsize merchants.

In 2024, SAP strengthened India's logistics modernization by introducing cloud-based digital solutions that bring greater transparency, automation, and emissions tracking into supply-chain operations.

