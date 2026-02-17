Pool Market Research Report 2025-2030: Modular Designs and Composite Materials Accelerate Innovation as Sustainability and Automation Reshape the $23.3 Billion Industry

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pool Market was valued at USD 17.75 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 23.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.64%

The global pool market includes well-known companies like Pentair, Fluidra, Hayward, Maytronics, and Latham Pool Products. There are also specialized and regional manufacturers, such as Waterco, Emaux Water Tech, LASWIM, and Compass Europe. This variety creates a competitive environment with different levels of competition.





Market leaders stand out with their product offerings, which include pumps, filters, automation systems, and structural pool solutions. These offerings benefit from global distribution networks and ongoing investment in smart pool technologies. Companies like Pentair, Fluidra, and Hayward set industry standards through their research and development, integration of automation, and adherence to strong regulatory measures. Specialized companies such as Maytronics lead the robotic pool cleaner category while Latham Pool Products concentrates on pool structures with a focus on fiberglass and vinyl-liner solutions.



Regional companies like Waterco and Emaux strengthen their market positions by meeting local climate needs and offering cost-effective options. They also build solid relationships with distributors in APAC, EMEA, and emerging markets. Chinese manufacturers, including LASWIM and Ming Aqua Machinery, are growing internationally with their filtration, heating, and circulation products. Turnkey providers like GreatPool focus on delivering projects in an EPC style, fitting well into the expanding urban pool infrastructure sector.



The competitive landscape is influenced by consolidation as groups such as Compass Europe and niche players like Speck Pumps-Pool Products expand through brand-driven strategies and partnerships. Product development is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment, IoT-enabled automation, and sustainable pool systems.

POOL MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America held the largest global pool market share of over 45% in 2024, supported by a vast base of in-ground residential and commercial pools. Market growth is fueled by modernization of existing installations and the adoption of inverter-based heat pumps, variable-speed drives, and smart control systems. A mature aftermarket for maintenance and upgrades sustains recurring revenues, reinforcing regional dominance.



Europe ranked second in 2024, supported by steady demand across residential, hospitality, and wellness sectors. Energy-efficiency regulations are accelerating the replacement of conventional systems with advanced, low-consumption equipment. Southern Europe, especially Spain, France, and Italy, benefits from favourable climates and strong tourism investment. Italy is the fastest-growing market with rising adoption of saltwater treatment and inverter-based heating in villas and boutique hotels.



APAC is the fastest-growing region, projected to record a CAGR of 5.99% during 2025-2030. This growth is led by expanding residential and resort construction, rising incomes, and wellness-oriented outdoor amenities. China and Japan contribute nearly 50% of regional revenues, driven by China's premium housing demand and Japan's focus on compact, technology-enabled pool systems with advanced heating and automation.



India shows the highest-growth market in APAC. This expansion stems from rapid urban housing development, upscale hospitality projects, and the inclusion of recreational amenities in premium townships. Rising disposable incomes and wider availability of prefabricated pool systems are driving installations across key metros, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR.



POOL MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industries are increasingly adopting smart pool technologies that enhance control, safety, and efficiency. Connected filtration, lighting, and heating systems with IoT-based monitoring and predictive maintenance are transforming pool management across residential and commercial applications.

Energy-efficient and sustainable equipment such as variable-speed pumps, inverter heat pumps, and solar-powered systems are gaining traction. These innovations lower operational costs while aligning with global energy-efficiency regulations and consumer preferences for eco-friendly lifestyles.

Wellness-oriented pool features, including hydrotherapy jets, temperature zoning, and salt-water chlorination, are being integrated into luxury housing and hospitality projects. The focus on health, relaxation, and holistic well-being is redefining pools as wellness hubs rather than leisure amenities alone.

The use of modular and composite construction materials such as prefabricated fiberglass shells, composite decking, and lightweight panels is simplifying installation and renovation. These materials improve durability, reduce maintenance needs, and enable faster project execution across both new and retrofit installations.

Urbanization and rising disposable incomes in developing regions are expanding investment in private and community pool facilities. The trend is supported by architectural innovation and sustainability certification programs that promote efficient water and energy use.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High upfront costs and operational burden continue to restrict widespread pool adoption. The expenses associated with installation, filtration, heating, and automation systems create affordability challenges for homeowners and small commercial operators. Additionally, high electricity consumption and recurring maintenance costs add to lifecycle expenses.

Regulatory, seasonal, and lifestyle constraints further limit market growth. Strict water-use regulations in drought-prone areas, safety compliance norms, and short swimming seasons in colder climates reduce utilization rates. Changing lifestyle patterns and limited availability of trained service professionals also hinder consistent upkeep and customer satisfaction.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the global pool market?

Which region holds the largest share of the global pool market?

Who are the major vendors in the global pool market?

What is the growth rate of the global pool market?

What are the key trends in the global pool market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Introduction

Lifecycle of a Pool

Product Categories and Functions

Value Chain Analysis

Commercial Pool Applications

Residential Pool Applications

Market Opportunities & Trends

Adoption of Smart Pool Technologies

Energy-Efficient Equipment Adoption

Wellness-Driven Pool Features

Emergence of Modular & Composite Materials

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Wellness & Lifestyle Focus

Growth in Residential Real Estate & Luxury Housing

Tourism & Hospitality Expansion

Aging Infrastructure & Renovation Demand

Market Restraints

High Costs and Operational Burden

Regulatory, Seasonal, and Lifestyle Pressures

Key Company Profile

Pentair plc

Fluidra

Hayward

Maytronics

Latham Pool Products

Intex Recreation Corp

Waterco

Emaux

Gecko Alliance

Xylem Inc.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Supreme Pools Pty. Ltd.

Starmatrix Group Inc.

Explore Industries

Poolking

Ming Aqua Machinery

Blue Wave Products, Inc.

SPRSUN

GreatPool

FibroPool MEA

Abatec Pools

Speck Pumps-Pool Products, Inc.

Val-Pak Products

Gecko Pool & Spa

SmartPool Systems Ltd

Arrdev Prefab Pvt. Ltd.

Compass Europe, S.R.O.

Valterra Products, Inc.

Halbert Pool & Spa

Poolmaster, Inc.

Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qapku4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment