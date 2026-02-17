Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030 - China is the Leading Investor in Manufacturing Hubs Like Vietnam and Thailand

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia Used Construction Equipment Market was sized at 73,464 units in 2024, and is projected to reach 86,517 units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 2.76%

The Southeast Asia used construction equipment market is expected to reach 86,517 units by 2030. The Southeast Asian region's economy remains resilient, driven by strong domestic demand, an expanding manufacturing sector, and growing infrastructure investment. The regional GDP is projected to grow around 4.5-5%, supported by Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines as key growth engines.







China is the leading investor in manufacturing hubs like Vietnam and Thailand in the Southeast Asian region in 2025. Southeast Asian countries witness strong infrastructure investment, sustain a robust demand for used construction equipment. Governments across Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines continue large-scale transport, housing, and industrial projects, driving demand for used construction equipment.



IMPACT OF TARIFF



The used construction equipment market in Southeast Asia is minimally affected by tariffs. Most of the used construction equipment is imported from China and Japan, where it is manufactured. After being used, this equipment is sold as second-hand in the Southeast Asian market. Prices for used construction equipment are expected to rise slightly due to the influence of tariffs in the region.

SOUTHEAST ASIA USED CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Rising Used Construction Equipment Imports from China



Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines & Singapore rely on the import of used construction equipment from China. These countries do not have high-quality construction equipment production facilities. Hitachi Construction Auctioneer exports used construction equipment mainly to Thailand, Vietnam & Philippines.



Chinese used machines as an attractive middle-ground between expensive new units and older, hard-to-source Japanese or European secondhand equipment. This shift is reshaping procurement patterns, dealer strategies and after-sales ecosystems across the region.



Used Construction Equipment buyers across Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia are extremely price sensitive. Chinese brands used construction equipment are entering the secondhand market at lower price points than comparable Japanese or European ones.



The rising imports of used Chinese construction equipment offer Southeast Asian markets a faster, lower-cost route to fleet expansion. Therefore, Southeast Asian countries witnessed the trend of importing used construction equipment from the Chinese market.



Surge In Used Construction Equipment Financing



Major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, and SANY are increasingly introducing flexible financing solutions for used construction machinery in Southeast Asia, leveraging their dealer networks, refurbished inventory, and certified pre-owned options. These tailored financing initiatives help contractors and small businesses overcome capital limitations, making essential equipment more accessible for public infrastructure and commercial projects.



Since a significant portion of Southeast Asia's large public infrastructure projects is funded by governments or under public-private partnership schemes, financial arrangements are frequently linked to official disbursements or project milestones. Contractors often prefer milestone-based payment plans, project financing, or usage-based contracts to secure equipment while managing cash flow efficiently.



The equipment financing sector is embracing digital fleet management, predictive maintenance, and pay-per-use models, which optimise costs and fleet utilisation while supporting green and sustainable construction trends.



SOUTHEAST ASIA USED CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET DRIVERS

Surge In Infrastructure Projects



There is a rise in public infrastructure investment in the Southeast Asian region for 2025. The region has witnessed an increase in funding for construction projects focused on developing railways, roads, highways, and expanding airports. Governments of major Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, are mobilizing significant amounts of funds for the development of transport facilities, housing, urban infrastructure, and digital infrastructure.



Major multilateral development banks, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), along with regional organisations like the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund, are scaling up financing and co-investment in projects aimed at enhancing connectivity, promoting green infrastructure.



Growth In Mining Activities



The Southeast Asian region has abundant mineral resources such as nickel, copper, bauxite, tin, and gold, and is experiencing a significant increase in mining activities in 2025. This growth is largely driven by global demand for battery materials, infrastructure metals, and minerals essential for clean energy.



Nickel has emerged as a critical mineral in the global shift towards clean energy, particularly in the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). The global demand for nickel has been rising rapidly, with projections estimating an increase of nearly 30% between 2030 and 2040. This surge is primarily driven by the expansion of clean technologies aligned with net-zero targets.



Southeast Asia has become an essential hub for nickel production, with Indonesia and the Philippines leading the way. Indonesia also dominates the global production of battery-grade materials, such as Nickel Pig Iron (NPI) and Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP), which are processed into nickel chemicals for the expanding EV market. Following Indonesia, the Philippines is the world's second-largest nickel producer, reaching approximately 345,000 tons in 2023, primarily supplying raw ore to international markets. Consequently, the growth in the mining industry is likely to drive demand for used construction equipment, such as large excavators, backhoe loaders, and motor graders, in major mining-producing countries like Indonesia and the Philippines.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rental Market Growth To Restrict Sales Of Used Construction Equipment



Southeast Asia, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Cambodia, is a promising region for the rental sector. The prospect of large infrastructure projects and shifting labor dynamics suggests that the rental model will be increasingly adopted. One significant advantage of renting is risk mitigation. Customers can avoid long-term contracts tied to equipment purchases, as projects are often awarded for shorter durations, and they require equipment to complete their tasks.



Currently, most customers prefer to own their compact machines rather than rent. Major contractors buy smaller machines, utilizing their own employees to operate and maintain them. This strong growth in the rental equipment sector, driven by a significant number of small construction companies that prefer renting over ownership, is expected to restrict the demand for used construction equipment in the Southeast Asian market.



Increasing Construction Costs In Singapore



Southeast Asian Countries mainly rely on the import of used construction equipment. The import of used construction equipment can be hampered by supply chain disruptions, complex import regulations, logistics inefficiencies, and component shortages. These challenges collectively led to rising costs, delivery delays, and uncertainty for contractors and dealers.



One of the major bottlenecks in the supply chain for used equipment is tightening import regulations across Southeast Asia. Governments, particularly Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, have introduced new rules governing the importation of used capital goods to prevent the inflow of obsolete or non-environment-friendly equipment.



Indonesia, the region's largest equipment market, has implemented a series of overlapping trade regulations, such as Ministry of Trade Regulation No. 36/2023, followed by Regulation No. 8/2024 and Permendag No. 24/2025, that require surveyor verification, import licenses, and age certification for used equipment. These measures have created longer lead times and increased costs for importers.



Similarly, Vietnam enforces restrictions on used machinery imports older than ten years and mandates safety and environmental inspections, which delay customs clearance. Stricter import licensing, shipping bottlenecks, rising logistics costs, and spare-parts shortages have disrupted the steady flow of used Construction Equipment.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Caterpillar, Komatsu, XCMG, SANY, & Hitachi Construction Machinery are the front-runners in the country's construction equipment market. These companies have strong market share and offer a diverse set of equipment in the Southeast Asian market.

Yanmar, LiuGong, & Zoomlion are niche market players in the market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the Southeast Asian market.

Liebherr, Kobelco, JCB & Volvo CE are emerging in the market. These companies are introducing new technologically advanced products to challenge the market share of market leaders in the Southeast Asian market

Sumitomo & HD Hyundai Construction Equipment have low product diversification; these companies are lagging in adopting new technologies used in construction equipment.

Chinese brands are challenging the dominance of brands in the Southeast Asian used market. The Chinese brands are offering low-priced used construction equipment, whereas Japanese brands are focusing on high-quality equipment. The US brand Caterpillar has have strong market presence due to high brand loyalty and premium quality.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Southeast Asia Used construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the Southeast Asia used construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Southeast Asia used construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Southeast Asia construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Southeast Asia used construction equipment market?

What is the expected number of construction equipment units sold by 2030 in Southeast Asia's used construction equipment market?

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment:

Excavator

Backhoe Loaders

Motor Graders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane

Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

End Users

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

Geography

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Vietnam

Rest Of Southeast Asia

