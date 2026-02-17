AMT Medical Appoints Geert van Gansewinkel as CEO to Lead Company into Next Growth Phase Revolutionizing Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

www.amt-medical.nl

https://vimeo.com/636954313

Anticipated Clinical Results on Graft Durability and Minimally Invasive Applications to Shape Company’s Future

EDE/UTRECHT, The Netherlands – February 17, 2026 – AMT Medical, a pioneering medical technology company developing a next-generation minimally invasive coronary bypass platform, today announced the appointment of Geert van Gansewinkel as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The leadership transition positions the company for its next phase of development of its ELANA® Heart Bypass System, as AMT anticipates sharing significant clinical program updates in the near term that are expected to define its regulatory pathway and commercial trajectory. ELANA® delivers a minimally invasive solution designed to replace traditional open-heart bypass surgery, ultimately leading to robot-assisted keyhole surgery compatible with surgical robots from industry leaders.

Founder and former CEO Rutger Tulleken will transition to the role of Founder & Strategic Advisor, where he will continue to support platform innovation, intellectual property development, grant funding initiatives, and collaboration with surgeons and research institutions, while ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Strategic timing

The appointment reflects strategic timing as the company approaches key inflection points. AMT expects to provide important updates on its clinical programs, including patency performance data (data showing the bypasses remain open) and progress in minimally invasive MIDCAB (keyhole bypass surgery) applications, that will inform the company’s transition from technology validation to structured regulatory advancement, clinical expansion, and operational scale-up. These anticipated milestones underscore the strategic rationale for bringing in experienced leadership at this juncture.

Geert van Gansewinkel most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of GATT Technologies BV, a Dutch medical technology company focused on developing innovative polymer-based surgical sealant and adhesive solutions for tissue repair and hemostasis. He led the company through the complete development pathway, including preclinical validation, multiple clinical trials in Europe and the United States, and full regulatory approval processes. Under his leadership, GATT obtained CE marking in 2023 and FDA PMA approval in 2025, culminating in a successful acquisition by Johnson & Johnson in 2025. He managed the strategic transaction and subsequent integration into the acquiring organization.

Earlier in his career, Geert held senior leadership roles at IQVIA and Polaris, where he co-led the exit to IQVIA. He also worked at The Boston Consulting Group, leading strategy, transformation, and post-merger integration initiatives across life sciences and healthcare. He holds a Master of Science degree in International Business Administration from Maastricht University and an MBA from IESE Business School in Barcelona.

“Under Rutger’s leadership, AMT has transformed from a bold technological concept into a clinically advancing platform with strong strategic potential,” said Idgar van Kippersluis, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “As we approach a critical inflection point and anticipate significant clinical milestones that will transition the company from technology validation to regulatory and commercial preparation, this is the optimal moment to bring in a leader with Geert’s proven track record. He has successfully navigated the complete journey from preclinical development through regulatory approval to strategic exit, and we are confident he brings the expertise required to guide AMT through this next phase.”

“I am honored to join AMT at a pivotal moment as the company prepares to enter its next phase of development,” said Geert van Gansewinkel. “AMT’s technology platform has significant potential to address fundamental challenges in coronary surgery. My immediate priorities will be preparing the organization for expected clinical milestones, establishing a clear regulatory pathway, scaling our clinical operations and operational infrastructure, and ensuring we build sustainable long-term value.”

Rutger Tulleken added: “The technology foundation we have built over the past years positions AMT to make meaningful contributions to coronary surgery. As we approach important clinical updates that will define our path forward, this is the natural time to transition day-to-day leadership to someone with Geert’s specific expertise in taking medical technology companies from clinical validation through regulatory approval and commercial success. I look forward to continuing to contribute to AMT’s innovation roadmap, IP strategy, and strategic partnerships in my advisory capacity.”

The company expects to provide detailed updates on its clinical programs and regulatory pathway in the coming months as key milestones are achieved.

About AMT Medical

AMT Medical is a medical technology company developing a next-generation coronary bypass platform designed to simplify and standardize coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures.

While coronary bypass surgery remains one of the most durable and clinically proven treatments for coronary artery disease, conventional approaches typically require invasive sternotomy and technically demanding hand-sewn anastomoses. This can limit reproducibility and broader adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

AMT’s ELANA® Heart Bypass System is a technology designed to enable a simpler, standardized anastomosis technique, supporting reproducible outcomes in both open beating-heart and minimally invasive MIDCAB (minimally invasive direct coronary artery bypass) procedures. By facilitating standardized minimally invasive workflows, the platform aims to support a broader transition from conventional sternotomy-based CABG toward reproducible, less-invasive coronary revascularization, including its potential role in the evolution toward minimally invasive, hybrid, and robotic coronary surgery workflows.

Headquartered in Ede, with laboratories in Utrecht, The Netherlands, AMT Medical collaborates with leading cardiac surgeons in The Netherlands, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin in Germany, and in the United States with UChicago Medicine and Mayo Clinic, with the shared goal of initiating first-in-human clinical applications.

AMT Medical has raised over $40 million to date, including a $25 million Series B round in 2025 led by Bender Analytical Holding B.V. and supported by Invest-NL, the European Innovation Council, and Oost NL, along with multi-million-euro grants from RVO and the EIC Accelerator, to advance regulatory approvals and clinical development.

For more information, visit AMT-Medical’s website, or find us on Linkedin.

For further background info, please contact:

AMT-Medical, Ede/Utrecht, the Netherlands

Geert van Gansewinkel, CEO

Email: info@amt-medical.nl

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Leon Melens

Phone: +31 6 538 16 427

Email: lmelens@lifespring.bio

Attachment