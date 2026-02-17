Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report 2026-2031: Advancements in Laser and RF Systems, Rising Consumer Demand and Geographic Expansion Accelerate Revenue Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market, valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2025, is anticipated to reach USD 11.80 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.02%. Driven by various trends and market dynamics, this sector's upward trajectory is reshaping the global aesthetic landscape.

The market is highly competitive, with the top seven players collectively holding less than a 30% market share. Key vendors like Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. are competing on technology and after-sales services to strengthen their market positions. Recent developments indicate strategic collaborations and product launches aimed at enhancing brand visibility and expanding market presence.

The surge in hair removal treatments fuels market growth. Factors such as technological enhancements, expanding med-spa facilities, and a preference for long-term hair reduction methods over repetitive ones are driving this trend. This has broadened the patient base across various demographics. Advanced laser hair removal technology now ensures compatibility with diverse skin tones and improved patient comfort, thereby capturing a significant share within the rapidly growing male grooming segment.

In addition, personalization and AI integration are gaining traction, improving operational efficiency and precision in treatments. AI-driven approaches enable consistent, customized, and safer aesthetic solutions, enhancing the clinics' competitive edge and the overall customer experience.

Market Drivers

The increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments is a major market driver. With advancements in technology, patients prefer options with quick recovery times and minimal downtime. This is boosting the demand for non-invasive energy-based treatments, which use controlled sound, heat, or light to stimulate the body's natural healing response without incisions.

The med-spa sector is also propelling market growth. With a lifestyle-oriented approach, med-spas leverage targeted social media strategies to reach younger demographics like Gen Z and Millennials. Consequently, manufacturers are increasingly designing systems catered to med-spa operations, enhancing the adoption of energy-based aesthetic devices.

Industry Challenges

The rising awareness of health and wellness presents challenges, as consumers prioritize holistic well-being over aesthetic treatments. This shift could potentially decrease high-cost device treatments as wellness-centric spending rises.

Segmentation Insights

By Technology: Laser-based devices dominate the market due to their versatility and high ROI for clinics. These devices are especially popular in emerging markets, driven by continuous innovations and demand for advanced treatments.

By End-User: Hospitals and skin clinics hold over 63% of the market share. These institutions are preferred for high-risk procedures and have the infrastructure to ensure patient safety and success.

By Application: Body contouring and skin tightening lead the market, with an increased preference for non-invasive fat reduction methods. The demand is particularly growing in Latin America due to medical tourism and body-conscious cultures, as well as in APAC due to urban adoption and premium aesthetic preferences in the Middle East.

By Geography: North America leads the global market, accounting for about 40% of the share, driven by robust clinic infrastructure and a focus on health and wellness. The region's market demand is supported by technological innovations and personalized trends. Meanwhile, APAC is rapidly growing due to medical tourism, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income.

