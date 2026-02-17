Locks Market Research Report 2025: A $25+ Billion Market by 2030 - R&D Innovations Propel Growth with Focus on IoT Integration and Cost Reduction

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Locks Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Locks Market, evaluated at USD 18.39 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow to USD 25.15 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.36%. This growth is propelled by several dynamic factors and trends influencing the sector.

The market is competitive, with large multinationals and numerous regional players. Leading companies like Allegion plc, ASSA ABLOY, and dormakaba Holding AG focus on technology integration and smart lock innovations. Recent acquisitions highlight strategies to enhance global market presence.





Smart & Connected Locks are gaining momentum globally, driven by increased demand for remote access, keyless entry, and security integration into smart home ecosystems. Densely populated urban areas are embracing retrofitting over new constructions, notably in North America. Meanwhile, APAC and Latin America are experiencing robust growth due to substantial infrastructure investments. As security concerns mount, businesses and homeowners are transitioning to smart locks for real-time monitoring and alerts.

Convergence with Building Systems is another pivotal trend, spurred by the integration needs of access control systems with building automation. Property managers are increasingly seeking solutions that offer interoperability among door locks, CCTV, visitor management systems, and building dashboards. Smart locks that support IoT protocols and APIs are becoming essential for modern buildings seeking integrated systems.

Locks Market Drivers

Safety & Convenience remain critical drivers as rising crime rates and the need for convenience encourage the adoption of smart locks. These locks offer remote access, scheduling capabilities, and integration with building automation, making them appealing to both consumers and commercial entities.

Industry Restraints

Challenges such as Volatility in Raw Materials remain, influenced by fluctuating metal prices and supply chain disruptions. Similarly, Increased Competition arises from digitalization, IoT security innovations, and low-cost production from Asian manufacturers, pressuring margins for established brands.

Locks Market Segmentation Insights

In terms of product segmentation , mechanical locks hold the majority market share due to their cost-effectiveness and reliability, while electromechanical locks see rising demand driven by technological innovations.

Locks Market Geographical Analysis

APAC dominates with a market share of around 34%, driven by rapid infrastructure development, urbanization, and smart home technology adoption. In North America, demand is driven by premium electronic locks and integration with connected home platforms.

Locks Market Vendor Landscape

Recent Developments

In January 2025, ASSA ABLOY acquired InVue, enhancing its asset protection capabilities.

In June 2025, Allegion plc acquired Nova Hardware Pty Ltd, expanding its product offerings.

In April 2025, dormakaba Holding AG formed a joint venture with Guangdong Kinlong Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Introduction

The market dynamics chapter provides an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the market landscape.

It sets the stage for understanding the broader industry changes.

Market Opportunities and Trends

Identifying untapped markets and emerging trends that could steer the market's future direction.

Growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is creating new opportunities.

Technological advancements are continually reshaping market capabilities.

Growth Enablers

Major growth enablers include technological innovations and favorable government policies.

Increase in consumer spending and disposable income fuels market growth.

Market Restraints

Regulatory challenges and compliance costs may hinder market expansion.

Intense competition and market saturation in developed regions are major restraints.

