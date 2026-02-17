Water Blasting Machine Market Research Report 2025-2030: Large Companies Such As the Interpump, Karcher and Flow Int'l Take the Lead with High-pressure and Ultra-high-pressure (UHP) Systems

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Blasting Machine Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Water Blasting Machine Market was valued at USD 755 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.33%

The global water blasting machine market is driven by the demand for industrial cleaning in sectors like oil and gas, shipbuilding, and infrastructure. Applications include hydro-demolition, surface preparation, and pipe descaling. This drives manufacturers to create more powerful and automated systems.





Global OEMs own the high-end applications, and regional players are gaining traction by offering price-competitive, modular units with locally supported servicing. The market remains highly fragmented, with players competing through technical customization, portability, and after-sales support.

WATER BLASTING MACHINES MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Large companies such as the Interpump Group, Karcher (WOMA) and Flow International take the lead with high-pressure and ultra-high-pressure (UHP) systems. These systems are used for ship hull cleaning, hydro-demolition, and industrial degreasing, backed by strong international distribution and in-house component manufacturing.



StoneAge Inc. and Federal Signal (Jetstream) specialize in highly engineered nozzles, rotating tooling and remotely operated jetting tools which provide accurate cleaning of pipes and heat exchange units in refineries, chemical plants and food processing plants.



Manufacturers like PressureJet Systems, PSI Pressure Systems, and Watex Tech are emerging in Asia and the Middle East. They provide compact, trailer-mounted water blasting systems with adjustable psi settings. These systems are commonly used in public works and infrastructure maintenance.



Niche manufacturers such as Lynx Pressure System, Aquajet, and Eagle Pressure System offer configurable UHP units for boiler descaling, robotic hydro-demolition, and tank cleaning. These units are powered by diesel or electric drives and include safety-oriented design features.

WATER BLASTING MACHINES MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS

Industries are shifting from chemical-based cleaning to water-powered blasting systems that eliminate hazardous solvents. This trend is strengthening adoption in oil and gas, shipyards, and infrastructure, where sustainability and worker safety are prioritized.

The development of compact, eco-friendly water blasting systems with integrated recycling units is growing. These technologies allow operators to conserve freshwater, reduce wastewater discharge, and comply with stricter environmental standards across global industrial sites.

Regulatory pressure is accelerating the adoption of green cleaning methods as agencies promote safer industrial practices. Water blasting meets emerging mandates on emission-free cleaning and aligns with government-led sustainability goals in construction, energy, and marine industries.

Recurring maintenance needs in critical infrastructure, such as pipelines, power plants, and municipal water systems, are fueling demand. Water blasting machines are valued for their efficiency in extending asset life while ensuring consistent operational reliability.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High upfront investment and lifecycle costs limit the adoption of water blasting machines among small operators and price-sensitive industries. Expenses for high-pressure pumps, replacement parts, and routine servicing discourage widespread deployment despite proven performance benefits.

A shortage of skilled operators and limited training infrastructure in developing economies restrains market penetration. Inadequate awareness of safe handling practices and low exposure to advanced systems often result in underutilization and a higher risk of operational downtime.

WATER BLASTING MACHINES MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2024, APAC dominated and emerged as the fastest-growing region in the global water blasting machine market with a CAGR of 6.76%. China and India, which together account for more than half of regional revenues, are supported by strong infrastructure investment, shipbuilding, and heavy industrial cleaning needs.

China's dominance is reinforced by large-scale petrochemical facilities, rapid shipyard modernization, and government-backed industrial safety mandates. India adds to the momentum with rising demand in municipal water systems, refinery maintenance, and expanding construction sectors that increasingly shift toward water-based cleaning methods.

Within APAC, Vietnam recorded the second-highest growth rate. This reflects rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing clusters, and port infrastructure upgrades, where the adoption of compact and eco-friendly water blasting systems is accelerating faster than in other Southeast Asian economies.

Europe accounted for the share around 18% of the global water blasting machine in 2024, showing steady growth. Demand is reinforced by strict EU environmental standards that encourage the replacement of chemical cleaning methods with sustainable water-based blasting technologies across energy, transportation, and marine applications.

Within Europe, Poland registered the highest CAGR, supported by growth in industrial manufacturing, power generation facilities, and pipeline maintenance projects. Rising EU funding for modernization of Central and Eastern European infrastructure is also boosting the uptake of water blasting machines in the country.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $755 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1030 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Introduction

Applications of Water Blasting Machine

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory & Safety Framework

Trade Analysis

Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift from Chemical Cleaning to Water-based Methods

Growth of Water Recycling & Compact Eco-Friendly Systems

Automation, Digitalization, & Smart Features

Market Growth Enablers

Regulatory Push for Green and Safe Cleaning Technologies

Recurring Maintenance Needs in Core Industrial Infrastructure

Regional Growth & Infrastructure Investment

Market Restraints

High Equipment and Lifecycle Costs

Limited Operator Skill and Awareness in Developing Economies

Key Company Profile

Interpump Group S.P.A.

Karcher

Flow International Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Stoneage Tools

INC.

CESCO

OMAX Corporation

Watex Tech Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Combijet

Lynx Pressure System Pvt. Ltd.

Aqua Energy International Ltd

Hydro Engineering, Inc.

Eagle Pressure Systems

Aquajet Systems AB

PressureJet

PSI Pressure Systems Corp.

Africatuff

Under Pressure Systems, LLC

Boatman Industries

Greener Blast Technologies

Vapor Honing Technologies

Hako GmbH

Clemco Industries

Magna Jetting Systems

Ren Jetting Systems LLP

Airblast Eurospray

