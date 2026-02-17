The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of following share awards.

Director Performance Adjustment Number of Shares Sold for Tax Liability Total Number of Shares Vested/ Retained Peter ter Kulve 1,699 0 27,119 Other PDMRs Julien Barraux 286 0 6,662 Sandeep Desai 178 0 5,707



Wai-Fung Loh 397 0 8,640 Tim Gunning 19 895 913 Mark O’Brien 0 2,193 2,472 Gerardo Rozanski 624 0 12,581 Ronald Schellekens 0 3,369 3,799 Mustafa Seckin 371 0 8,073 Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 337 506 5,271 Vanessa Vilar 114 0 2,403

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

In addition to the above, the Company was also notified of the following acquisitions.

Director Number of Shares Acquired Abhijit Bhattacharya 32,000 Other PDMR Sandeep Desai 8,296

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Executive Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 16.398 605 9,920.79 Aggregated 16.398 605 9,920.79 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each







ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.265 1,094 15,605.91 Aggregated 14.265 1,094 15,605.91





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Julien Barraux 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Creative Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 16.398



286 4,689.83 Aggregated 16.398



286 4,689.83









Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 13-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Correction of Acquisition Price 13.8240 353 4,879.87 13.8220 1,359 18,784.10 13.8200 2,288 31,620.16 Aggregated 13.8222 4,000 55,284.13





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Sandeep Desai 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Supply Chain Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.265



178



2,539.17



Aggregated 14.265



178



2,539.17



Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 12.0528 8,296 99,990.03 Aggregated 12.0528 8,296 99,990.03





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Asia b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.265



397 5,663.20 Aggregated 14.265 397



5,663.20





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Tim Gunning 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.055



19



267.04 Aggregated 14.055



19



267.04 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Disposal – Tax Liability 14.055 895 12,579.22 Aggregated 14.055 895 12,579.22





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mark O’Brien 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Technology and Information Officer



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Disposal – Tax Liability 12.340 2,193



27,061.62



Aggregated 12.340 2,193



27,061.62









1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President Americas b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.265 624 8,901.36 Aggregated 14.265



624



8,901.36









1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Human Resources Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Disposal – Tax Liability 12.340



3,369



41,573.46 Aggregated 12.340



3,369



41,573.46





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 14.265



371



5,292.32



Aggregated 14.265



371



5,292.32









1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa



b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 12.340 337 4,158.58 Aggregated 12.340 337 4,158.58 Nature of Transaction Price Volume Total Disposal – Tax Liability 12.340 506 6,244.04 Aggregated 12.340 506 6,244.04





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar 2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition – Performance Adjustment 16.398 114



1,869.37 Aggregated 16.398



114



1,869.37





1



Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya



2



Reason for the notification



a)



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer b)



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification 3



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a)



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. b)



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847 4



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 16-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.820 22,000



304,040 Aggregated 13.820 22,000



304,040 Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 17-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction



Price Volume Total Acquisition 13.85 10,000 138,500 Aggregated 13.85 10,000 138,500





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.