The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
(TMICC or the Company)
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)
The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of following share awards.
|Director
|Performance Adjustment
|Number of Shares Sold for Tax Liability
|Total Number of Shares Vested/ Retained
| Peter ter Kulve
|1,699
|0
|27,119
|Other PDMRs
|
|
|
|Julien Barraux
|286
|0
|6,662
|Sandeep Desai
|178
|0
|5,707
|Wai-Fung Loh
|397
|0
|8,640
|Tim Gunning
|19
|895
|913
|Mark O’Brien
|0
|2,193
|2,472
| Gerardo Rozanski
|624
|0
|12,581
|Ronald Schellekens
|0
|3,369
|3,799
| Mustafa Seckin
|371
|0
|8,073
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|337
|506
|5,271
|Vanessa Vilar
|114
|0
|2,403
Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.
In addition to the above, the Company was also notified of the following acquisitions.
|Director
|Number of Shares Acquired
| Abhijit Bhattacharya
|32,000
|Other PDMR
|
|Sandeep Desai
|8,296
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Peter ter Kulve
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|16.398
|605
|9,920.79
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.398
|605
|9,920.79
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.265
|1,094
|15,605.91
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.265
|1,094
|15,605.91
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Julien Barraux
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Creative Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|16.398
|286
|4,689.83
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.398
|286
|4,689.83
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|13-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Correction of Acquisition Price
|13.8240
|353
|4,879.87
|
|
|
|13.8220
|1,359
|18,784.10
|
|
|
|13.8200
|2,288
|31,620.16
|
|
|Aggregated
|13.8222
|4,000
|55,284.13
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Sandeep Desai
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.265
|178
|2,539.17
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.265
|178
|2,539.17
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|17-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition
|
|12.0528
|8,296
|99,990.03
|
|
|Aggregated
|12.0528
|8,296
|99,990.03
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Wai-Fung Loh
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Asia
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
| Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.265
|397
|5,663.20
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.265
|397
|5,663.20
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Tim Gunning
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.055
|19
|267.04
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.055
|19
|267.04
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Disposal – Tax Liability
|14.055
|895
|12,579.22
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.055
|895
|12,579.22
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mark O’Brien
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Technology and Information Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Disposal – Tax Liability
|12.340
|2,193
|27,061.62
|
|
|Aggregated
|12.340
|2,193
|27,061.62
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Gerardo Rozanski
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President Americas
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.265
|624
|8,901.36
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.265
|624
|8,901.36
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Ronald Schellekens
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Disposal – Tax Liability
|12.340
|3,369
|41,573.46
|
|
|Aggregated
|12.340
|3,369
|41,573.46
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Mustafa Seckin
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|GBP
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|14.265
|371
|5,292.32
|
|
|Aggregated
|14.265
|371
|5,292.32
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|12.340
|337
|4,158.58
|
|
|Aggregated
|12.340
|337
|4,158.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Disposal – Tax Liability
|
|12.340
|506
|6,244.04
|
|
|Aggregated
|12.340
|506
|6,244.04
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Vanessa Vilar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Legal Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|12-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition – Performance Adjustment
|16.398
|114
|1,869.37
|
|
|Aggregated
|16.398
|114
|1,869.37
|
| 1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of natural person
|Abhijit Bhattacharya
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|25490052LLF3XH6G9847
|4
|Details of the transaction(s) summary table
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|16-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition
|13.820
|22,000
|304,040
|
|
|Aggregated
|13.820
|22,000
|304,040
|
|Date of Transaction
|Description of Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|
|17-FEB-2026
|Ordinary shares of €3.50 each
|ISIN: NL0015002MS2
|Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS
|EUR
|
|Nature of Transaction
|
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|
|Acquisition
|
|13.85
|10,000
|138,500
|
|
|Aggregated
|13.85
|10,000
|138,500
|
About The Magnum Ice Cream Company
We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.