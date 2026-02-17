Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies changes in ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, pursuant to the vesting of following share awards.

DirectorPerformance AdjustmentNumber of Shares Sold for Tax LiabilityTotal Number of Shares Vested/ Retained
 Peter ter Kulve1,699027,119
Other PDMRs   
Julien Barraux28606,662
Sandeep Desai17805,707

Wai-Fung Loh39708,640
Tim Gunning19895913
Mark O’Brien02,1932,472
 Gerardo Rozanski624012,581
Ronald Schellekens03,3693,799
 Mustafa Seckin37108,073
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli3375065,271
Vanessa Vilar11402,403

Malus and clawback provisions apply to all awards.

In addition to the above, the Company was also notified of the following acquisitions.

DirectorNumber of Shares Acquired
 Abhijit Bhattacharya32,000
Other PDMR 
Sandeep Desai8,296

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. 

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Executive Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment16.3986059,920.79
  Aggregated16.3986059,920.79
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 each



ISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of TransactionPriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.2651,09415,605.91
  Aggregated14.2651,09415,605.91


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personJulien Barraux
 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Creative Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment16.398

2864,689.83
  Aggregated16.398

2864,689.83


 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 13-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Correction of Acquisition Price13.82403534,879.87
   13.82201,35918,784.10
   13.82002,28831,620.16
  Aggregated13.82224,00055,284.13
 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personSandeep Desai
 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Supply Chain Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.265

178

2,539.17

  Aggregated14.265

178

2,539.17

 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 17-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 12.05288,29699,990.03
  Aggregated12.05288,29699,990.03


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personWai-Fung Loh
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Asia
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
  Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.265

3975,663.20
  Aggregated14.265397

5,663.20


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personTim Gunning
2

 		Reason for the notification

         
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.055

19

267.04
  Aggregated14.055

19

267.04
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Disposal – Tax Liability14.05589512,579.22
  Aggregated14.05589512,579.22


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMark O’Brien
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Technology and Information Officer

        
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Disposal – Tax Liability12.3402,193

27,061.62

  Aggregated12.3402,193

27,061.62

 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personGerardo Rozanski
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President Americas
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.2656248,901.36
  Aggregated14.265

624

8,901.36

 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Disposal – Tax Liability12.340

3,369

41,573.46
  Aggregated12.340

3,369

41,573.46
 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personMustafa Seckin
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President of Europe, Australia & New Zealand
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONGBP
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment14.265

371

5,292.32

  Aggregated14.265

371

5,292.32

 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personToloy Tahir Tanridagli
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		President of Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa

b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2London Stock Exchange - XLONEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment12.3403374,158.58
  Aggregated12.3403374,158.58
      
 Nature of Transaction PriceVolumeTotal
 Disposal – Tax Liability 12.3405066,244.04
  Aggregated12.3405066,244.04
 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personVanessa Vilar
2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Legal Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 12-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition – Performance Adjustment16.398114

1,869.37
  Aggregated16.398

114

1,869.37
 


 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a)

 		Name of natural personAbhijit Bhattacharya

2

 		Reason for the notification

 
a)

 		Position/status

 

 		Chief Financial Officer
b)

 		Initial notification/Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
3

 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

 		Legal Entity Identifier code

 

 		25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

 		Details of the transaction(s) summary table
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 16-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 

PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition13.82022,000

304,040
  Aggregated13.82022,000

304,040
 Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
 17-FEB-2026Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
 Nature of Transaction 

 		PriceVolumeTotal
 Acquisition 13.8510,000138,500
  Aggregated13.8510,000138,500
 


Enquiries 
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.


