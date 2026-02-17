Plasma Lighting Market Size to Hit $766.41 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Plasma Lighting Market size was valued at USD 469.17 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 766.41 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Fusion Energy Ambitions to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Plasma technologies are being used at a faster rate because to the increasing demand for sophisticated energy solutions and robust materials in harsh situations. High-intensity output, remarkable heat resistance, and precise control are characteristics of plasma systems that are essential for a variety of applications, including materials testing, next-generation lighting, and industrial processing. Plasma technology is becoming more and more recognized as a strategic asset as industry place a higher priority on sustainability and energy efficiency. Its market potential is further highlighted by the need for high-performance illumination in controlled settings, such as industry and horticulture.

Plasma Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 469.17 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 766.41 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.03 % From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Lightron , Waveguide, Bulb Assembly, Cavity Resonator)

• By Wattage (300W, 700W, 1000W)

• By Application (Highways, Street Lighting, and Tunnels, Industrial, Sports & Entertainment, Horticulture, Others (Military, etc.))





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Wattage

The 300W segment held a dominant Plasma Lighting Market share of around 52% in 2025, and is extensively being utilized across industrial, commercial and outdoor lighting. The 1000W segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Plasma Lighting Market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 11.02%, on account of the rising demand for ultra-high-intensity lights for applications on a larger scale.

By Component

The Waveguide segment held a dominant Plasma Lighting Market share of around 42% in 2025, on account of its enhanced directing and scattering capabilities of intense light. The Bulb Assembly segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Plasma Lighting Market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 8.43%, owing to the rising application in high-bay lighting, horticulture, and infrastructure.

By Application

The Highways, Street Lighting, and Tunnels segment held a dominant Plasma Lighting Market share of around 39% in 2025 driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient, long-lasting lighting solutions in transportation infrastructure. The Horticulture segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the Plasma Lighting Market over 2026-2035 with a CAGR of 15.04% driven by the increasing adoption of advanced cultivation techniques such as vertical farming and indoor agriculture.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific held a 44% revenue share and dominated the plasma lighting market in 2025. Growing urbanization, infrastructural development, and government spending on energy-efficient lighting systems in nations, such as China, India, and Japan are all responsible for region’s expansion.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Plasma Lighting Market over 2026-2035, with a projected CAGR of 7.70% due to implementation of infrastructure & correction and sustainability targets and increasing demand for high intensity and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Advancements in LED Technology are Limiting Market Growth Globally

The market for plasma lighting is severely constrained by the quick development and low cost of LED technology. Once hailed for items that performed so well, LEDs, which are now incredibly efficient, long-lasting, and low-maintenance, became the cheap plasma light. As a result, both consumers and industry are increasingly using LED solutions for high-performance and general illumination applications. The market for plasma lighting is reduced by this changeover, particularly when larger or more expensive applications are taken into account.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2025, Gavita International B.V. became independent again effective following a management buyout, with existing leadership retained and operations continuing unchanged while expanding its focus on sustainable horticultural lighting and related technologies.

