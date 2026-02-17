Interior Doors Market to Surpass $85.87 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Demand for Interior Doors — Latest Industry Research by The Insight Partners.

New York, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Interior Doors Market is projected to grow from US$60.94 billion in 2024 to US$85.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Market Projection: The global Interior doors market is expected to reach US$85.87 billion by 2031.

Rising disposable incomes and remodelling projects boost the demand for premium, space-saving panel and swinging doors, which is expected to be the key trend in the US

Primary Growth Driver: Expanding urban populations fuel a continuous demand for new/upgradation of housing and commercial infrastructure. This surge in residential and commercial construction is evident in economies where urbanization rates are high, and economic growth enables middle-class expansion, which supports greater spending on home and commercial space improvements.

Asia-Pacific emerges fastest-growing due to the construction boom and rising incomes.

emerges fastest-growing due to the construction boom and rising incomes. North America market growth is driven by steady infrastructure and remodeling investments.

Key Segment: Residential remains dominant, while commercial exhibits a significant CAGR (5.1%).





The residential sector plays a major role in the global interior doors market. This is largely because of the increasing housing need, which is being driven by urbanization and a rise in the level of disposable income in the developing countries. The rally of the residential segment saw its highs with the booming residential construction and the rising home renovation and remodeling trend, especially in the mature markets. Nowadays, individuals who own homes are leaning towards choosing door designs that are not only aesthetically pleasing but are also highly functional, and this is leading to an increased demand for interior doors that are a perfect mix of style, security, soundproofing, and energy-saving features. Moreover, the integration of smart home tech has escalated the demand for smart interior doors with features like fingerprint scanners and remote locking that can be controlled via the internet, thus satisfying the needs of technology-oriented consumers.

Market Expansion Driven by Increasing Demand for Interior Doors from Residential and Commercial Applications:

Inside doorways do more than just separate functional spaces. They give us privacy, security and keep noise at bay, and are also an important part of interior decor. You can find different types, such as panel, sliding, folding, pocket doors, etc., made from various materials like wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. Such doors play an essential role in managing the space, providing access, and beautifying the interiors; thus, they are used in residential, office, hotel, and other institutional settings. The interior doors market is gaining traction with the rise in construction activities, demand for renovation, and consumers' preference for customized and attractive interior spaces. The surging urbanization and rising disposable incomes further propel market expansion, with North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific showing significant growth.

Major Interior Doors Companies Include:

Masonite Corporation

Bayer Built Inc.

Colonial Elegance Inc.

Superior Doors Ltd.

Contractors Wardrobe

Fenesta Building Systems

Simpson Door Company

Steves & Sons

JELD-WEN

Pella Corporation





Interior Doors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Swinging Segment to hold the Highest Market Share

The global interior doors market segment by swinging mechanism is one of the top and fastest growing categories due to its versatility, energy efficiency and aesthetic adaptability. A swinging door is a door that is manually opened or closed by means of a hinged mechanism that enables the door to rotate about a point that is fixed point, providing easy installation and convenience in use. This mechanism is widely preferred in both residential and commercial applications due to its cost-effectiveness, low maintenance requirements, and ability to accommodate diverse designs and materials, including wood, metal, and composite elements.

Fibreboard to Grow at the Highest CAGR

Fibreboard, a key segmentation by type in the global interior doors market, has gained significant traction owing to its innovative properties and cost-effectiveness. This engineered wood product, primarily medium-density fibreboard (MDF), is widely favored for interior doors due to its smooth surface, uniform density, and excellent machinability. It enables intricate designs and finishes that meet diverse aesthetic demands in residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, fibreboard offers superior dimensional stability compared to solid wood, making it less prone to warping and swelling caused by moisture, which enhances its durability and lifecycle performance in various indoor environments.

Asia Pacific region to witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the global Interior doors market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

High investment in interior doors across India, China, and South Korea

Growing adoption of interior doors in commercial sectors

Expanding Global Construction and Infrastructure Investments

APAC dominates the market with the highest growth rate due to rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and significant investments in residential and commercial construction, particularly in China and India. North America is characterized as a mature market, driven by a growing focus on renovation activities and technological integration. Europe presents steady growth with emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, driven by stringent regulations and consumer preferences. South America and the Middle East, and Africa are characterized as emerging markets with increasing construction investments, presenting vast opportunities for market players to expand their footprints in these regions.

Interior Doors Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Preference for Sustainable Interior Door Materials

As environmental concerns intensify and consumers become more conscious of their ecological footprint, there is a demand for interior doors that enhance aesthetic appeal and contribute to sustainability goals. This shift is evident in the use of materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, composite panels, and recycled metals, which offer reduced environmental impact compared to traditional timber or synthetic options. In the current scenario, manufacturers are responding by adopting innovative production methods, including eco-friendly adhesives, water-based finishes, and energy-efficient coatings that minimize chemical emissions and enhance indoor air quality, aligning with regulatory pressures and consumer expectations.

Opportunity: Surging Demand for Smart Interior Door Solutions

There is a growing demand for smart, automated, and integrated interior door solutions that are compatible with smart homes. This trend aligns with the broader adoption of smart home systems and IoT-enabled technologies, which have transformed modern living environments by enhancing convenience, security, and energy efficiency. Smart interior doors equipped with features such as electronic locks, biometric access control, automated opening mechanisms, and remote monitoring capabilities respond to consumer preferences for seamless connectivity and intelligent home management. This evolving demand opens a window for door manufacturers to innovate and differentiate their product lines by integrating advanced technologies that enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

Challenge: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Timber, being a primary raw material for interior doors, is subject to price variability driven by several factors, including supply chain disruptions, seasonal availability, trade tariffs, and environmental regulations. Such fluctuations lead to the creation of an unpredictable cost environment for manufacturers, complicating production planning and budgeting.

On October 14, 2025, the US imposed tariffs on wood imports, significantly raising timber procurement costs and creating a volatile pricing environment for manufacturers. This action was part of a proclamation signed by President Donald Trump on September 29, 2025, introducing a 10% tariff on softwood timber and lumber imports, with additional tariffs on related wood products and furniture. Such tariffs are aimed at protecting the domestic timber industry and are scheduled to escalate in early 2026 unless mitigated by trade agreements. On the other hand, such cost pressures inevitably translate into elevated production expenses, which manufacturers may pass on to consumers, thereby affecting pricing stability and demand elasticity.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Owens Corning announced it had completed its acquisition of Masonite International Corporation (“Masonite”), a leading global provider of interior and exterior doors and door systems. All outstanding Masonite common shares have been acquired by Owens Corning for $133.00 per share, with an implied transaction value of approximately $3.9 billion.

In May 2025, DCM Shriram group firm Fenesta, which is into uPVC and aluminum windows and doors, announced that it had acquired a 53 per cent equity stake in DNV Global for Rs 44 crore to expand its business. Moreover, the deal is expected to be completed in the next 2 months. Additionally, the acquisition of DNV Global will help Fenesta in backward integration and opportunity to create a new line of business

