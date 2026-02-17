Here’s the Scoop: Baskin-Robbins® Canada and Nestlé® Canada Team Up for a Delicious Canadian Grocery Debut





TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get your spoons ready. Baskin-Robbins® Canada and Nestlé® Canada Inc. are teaming up to transform the grocery freezer aisle, bringing the beloved scoop shop experience home. Rolling out February 2026, you can grab select Baskin-Robbins’® signature ice creams at your local grocery store, making it easier than ever to turn your weekly shop into an impromptu celebration.

“Canadians know Baskin-Robbins for the joy, the nostalgia, and innovative flavours that scoop you off your feet,” says Mark Cecchetto, President, Ice Cream, Nestlé® Canada. “With this launch, we’re bringing that fun, whimsical Baskin-Robbins® experience home.”

A Line-up of Legends



Baskin-Robbins® Canada and Nestlé® Canada will kick things off with five fan-favourite ice cream tubs: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Gold Medal Ribbon, Cotton Candy, Chocolate Mousse Royale, and Mango Tango. Each unique flavour comes in shareable sizes, making it simple for families to scoop, snack, and smile together.

But the fun can also extend beyond the bowl. For those who prefer their treats in-hand, the brands are also introducing a new line-up of ice cream sandwiches this year, inspired by three of the brand’s most iconic flavours: Chocolate Chip, Caramel Ribbon, and Chocolate Mousse Royale.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Nestlé Canada to bring our most beloved treats to even more Canadians,” says Michael Haley, President and Managing Director, International, Inspire Brands. “For decades, our scoop shops have been a place of joy, celebration, and unforgettable treats. Now, together with Nestlé® Canada, we’re making it easier than ever for families to enjoy that same Baskin-Robbins magic anytime, right from their own homes.”

Made in Canada, Crafted for Joy

Each tub and sandwich is proudly prepared in London, Ontario, by Nestlé® Canada, with 100% Canadian dairy, delivering the rich, creamy taste Canadians expect. Plus, all flavours are crafted without artificial colours, because great taste should be simple, honest, and delicious.

Beginning February 2026, Baskin-Robbins® ice cream will be available in the freezer aisle at major grocery retailers across Canada, including Loblaw, Walmart, Metro, and Sobeys, with additional retailers to be announced.

And coming in April, the Caramel Ribbon Sandwich 10-pack will also be available at Costco locations in both the East and West regions.

The magic of the scoop shop is officially coming home, and we can’t wait for you to taste the fun. For more information, please visit https://www.madewithnestle.ca/baskin-robbins-at-home.html.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins, founded in 1945, is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,800 retail shops in 36 global markets. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BaskinRobbins.ca and InspireBrands.com.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé® is the world's largest food and beverage company, present in 189 countries. Nestlé® is a Swiss multinational company and has been in Canada since 1887, locally manufacturing and/or distributing some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including NESQUIK®, HÄAGEN-DAZS®, KIT KAT®, NESCAFÉ®, PERRIER®, NESPRESSO®, GERBER®, and NESTLÉ PURINA®. Its 3,500 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé’s purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en .

