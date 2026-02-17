Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size to Reach USD 13.93 Billion by 2035 with 8.58% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market size was valued at USD 6.12 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.58% over the forecast period 2026–2035. This remarkable expansion reflects the convergence of accelerating pet humanization trends, growing zoonotic disease awareness, and the rapid digitalization of veterinary diagnostic services worldwide.





Get a Sample Report of Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9582

Rising Pet Ownership and Pet Humanization to Augment Market Growth Globally

The rise in pet ownership across the globe, especially among millennials and urban families, has led to a significant shift in the way that pet health care is viewed. Pets are being considered part of the family; this is referred to as ‘pet humanization.’ This has led to a significant increase in the quality of pet health care. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 66% of American households currently have a pet, which is over 86.9 million homes, compared to 56% in 1988. This has led to unprecedented demand for quality diagnostic services offered by veterinary reference laboratories.

Currently, advanced diagnostic testing such as genetic panels, oncology, endocrinology, and infectious disease testing is commonplace in companion animal medicine. Pet owners are willing to pay for accurate diagnoses, and laboratories have expanded testing menus and capabilities accordingly. On top of that, lifestyle diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, are becoming as common in pets as they are in humans, requiring advanced biochemical and molecular diagnostic support.

High Cost of Advanced Diagnostic Infrastructure and Skilled Expertise May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

Although a market with immense potential, the veterinary reference laboratory market is hampered by high capitalization costs of diagnostic infrastructure. The acquisition and maintenance of advanced diagnostic platforms, such as PCR and molecular diagnostic instruments, mass spectrometry, next generation sequencing (NGS) and automated immunoassay analyzers, require high investment which hinders smaller players from entering the market and limits the expansion of these laboratories in economically weak regions.

The limited number of trained veterinary diagnostic specialists to interpret complex molecular and genomic results is another significant challenge. Training, retention, and education of staff are significant cost factors for each operator and create a bottleneck in emerging markets where both infrastructure and trained personnel are limited.

Major Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Mars Petcare (Antech Diagnostics)

Zoetis Inc. (Reference Diagnostics / Vetnostics)

Eurofins Scientific SE

SYNLAB Group

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health (Diagnostic Services)

Neogen Corporation

Heska Corporation

Randox Laboratories

Cerba HealthCare (Laboratoire Cerba)

VCA Inc. (Mars Veterinary Health)

IDEXX BioAnalytics

BioBest Laboratories

Pathway Diagnostics

University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

University of California Davis Veterinary Diagnostic Lab

Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory

State / Regional Government Veterinary Reference Labs

Need Any Customization Research on Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9582

Segmental Insights:

By Animal Type

In 2025, Companion animals (Pets & Equines) dominated with 63% share due to rising pet ownership, increasing pet humanization, and higher spending on advanced and preventive diagnostics. Livestock animals show steady growth, driven by disease surveillance, herd health management, and food safety requirements.

By Service Type

In 2025, Clinical biochemistry dominated with 35% share driven by its widespread use in routine health assessment, disease screening, and treatment monitoring. Molecular diagnostics is the fastest-growing service segment during 2026–2035, supported by increasing adoption of PCR-based testing, genetic screening, and early detection of infectious and hereditary diseases.

By Technology

In 2025, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers and immunoassays dominated with 42% share Clinical chemistry analyzers and immunoassays lead the technology segment due to their widespread adoption, cost efficiency, and suitability for high-throughput routine testing. PCR and molecular diagnostic technologies are the fastest-growing, supported by rising demand for highly sensitive, rapid, and accurate disease detection.

By End-User

In 2025, Veterinary clinics & hospitals dominated with 70% share and is also the fastest-growing as they rely heavily on reference laboratories for complex and high-volume diagnostic testing beyond in-house capabilities.

Regional Insights:

At a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.52%, the U.S. veterinary reference laboratory market is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2035 from USD 2.31 billion in 2025. The increased prevalence of chronic and age-related animal diseases, the growing demand for sophisticated and preventive diagnostic tests, and the rise in pet ownership and humanization are the main drivers of growth.

With over 43.20% of worldwide sales in 2025, North America held the greatest market share for veterinary reference laboratories. High pet ownership rates, robust pet humanization trends, and the broad use of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies like digital pathology and molecular testing are the main drivers of growth.

With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.91% throughout the course of the projection period, Asia-Pacific is the veterinary reference laboratory market's fastest-growing region. Increased adoption of pets, growing numbers of livestock, growing knowledge of animal health, and better veterinary facilities all contribute to growth.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025: IDEXX expanded its global reference laboratory capacity and enhanced AI-assisted diagnostic workflows to improve turnaround times and support rising demand for advanced molecular and pathology testing.

IDEXX expanded its global reference laboratory capacity and enhanced AI-assisted diagnostic workflows to improve turnaround times and support rising demand for advanced molecular and pathology testing. In February 2025: Antech Diagnostics invested in automation and digital pathology upgrades across its North American and European laboratories to improve efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.

Purchase Single User PDF of Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9582

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 13.93 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Animal Type (Companion animals (Pets & Equines), Livestock animals (Food-Producing))

• By Service Type (Clinical biochemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular diagnostics, Microbiology & parasitology, Histopathology, Toxicology)

• By Technology (PCR & real-time PCR, Immunoassays, Next-generation sequencing (NGS), Clinical chemistry analyzers, Digital pathology)

• By End User (Veterinary clinics & hospitals, Research institutes & universities, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Government & diagnostic agencies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze adoption of veterinary reference laboratory services across companion animals, livestock, poultry, and exotic diagnostics, along with penetration in routine testing, preventive screening, and advanced disease investigation.

– helps you analyze adoption of veterinary reference laboratory services across companion animals, livestock, poultry, and exotic diagnostics, along with penetration in routine testing, preventive screening, and advanced disease investigation. SERVICE INTEGRATION & FUNCTIONAL UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate preference trends for clinical pathology, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and histopathology, along with integration into practice management software, LIMS, and digital reporting platforms.

– helps you evaluate preference trends for clinical pathology, molecular diagnostics, microbiology, and histopathology, along with integration into practice management software, LIMS, and digital reporting platforms. QUALITY & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess performance accuracy, turnaround time benchmarks, accreditation adherence, diagnostic standard compliance, data security, and sample traceability practices.

– helps you assess performance accuracy, turnaround time benchmarks, accreditation adherence, diagnostic standard compliance, data security, and sample traceability practices. CAPACITY UTILIZATION & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY RATES – helps you identify laboratory throughput levels, automation adoption, high-volume testing capabilities, and workflow optimization impacting service scalability.

– helps you identify laboratory throughput levels, automation adoption, high-volume testing capabilities, and workflow optimization impacting service scalability. SUPPLY CHAIN & VENDOR RELIABILITY INDEX – helps you understand sample logistics efficiency, reagent availability, outsourcing models, and vendor reliability influencing uninterrupted diagnostic services.

– helps you understand sample logistics efficiency, reagent availability, outsourcing models, and vendor reliability influencing uninterrupted diagnostic services. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of leading veterinary reference laboratories based on service portfolio depth, technological capabilities, geographic reach, digital integration strength, and expansion initiatives.

Access Complete Report Details of Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market-9582

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.